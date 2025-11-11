If there’s anything I dislike about the streaming services and their impact on the movie landscape, it’s the death of the event movie. What counts as an event anymore? Personally, I would think it’s a big deal to squeeze Ben Stiller and Adam Sandler in the same film, and I don’t even need to be a fan of them. From the late nineties until 2014, Stiller was a part of fourteen movies that grossed over $100 million domestically, an incredible run for any movie star. Somehow, Sandler matched him with fourteen as well, and both built up somewhat secondary careers appearing in a handful of great smaller movies that don’t necessarily bust the block.

Age caught up to Stiller and he slowed down considerably. And Sandler saw the writing on the wall at the studios and became the first star to cash in with Netflix. “The Meyerowitz Stories (New And Selected)” makes a mockery of stardom in that way, because any marquee appeal this film might have is based in casting two beloved comedy superstars, since you’d have to trick an audience into watching a movie featuring these two that’s quietly funny and more largely thoughtful. Debuting years after the heyday of these two, it just becomes content to some.

Which is too bad, because it comes from Noah Baumbach, esteemed indie filmmaker and chronicler of American life. Baumbach has achieved the sort of status once awarded to novelists, back when American culture used to read. His films are textured, idiosyncratic, but never without a beating heart underneath. His characters are typically erudite, upper class white men and families, but in an era of representation and relatability, his movies remain universal in their humanity and humor. “The Meyerowitz Stories” is no different.

One of the smaller surprises of this picture is that it’s not really a Stiller/Sandler twin arc as much as its an ensemble picture, with the stifled middle age Meyerowitzes represented by Danny (Sandler), Matthew (Stiller) and Jan (Elizabeth Marvel). Marvel, a character actor all-star, never truly gets opportunities to shine in a part like this, usually because these two comedic legends are used to pairing with females who 1) are considered their equal in fame, and 2) are usually just a bit younger. While Danny is broke, and Matthew is emotionally-constipated, Jean is seemingly the strongest and most-prepared in the family, as they cope with Dad’s diminished state.

Dustin Hoffman is Harold, the eldest Meyerowitz, and the movie quite believably takes Harold from persnickety and outspoken to bed-bound and ill. At that age, it does become an overnight threat. Danny has moved in with Harold after the dissolution of his marriage and his lack of money, which is complicated when financially-successful Matthew arrives in town and suggests Harold sell the place. “Meyerowitz Stories” thus nails the financial tensions that arises between family members, the obliviousness that people may not need help just because they haven’t explicitly asked for it.

A similar moment arises when Jean mentions to her brothers that an elderly family friend who arrives at the hospital to visit Harold’s bedside may have exposed himself to her when she was a child. She tucks this reveal into a hope to be humanized by her siblings (both of whom are subtly at loggerheads). Instead, they embrace a false sense of camaraderie by promising to physically assault this man. It becomes what it is – two older middle aged men who, ostensibly, have never really been in a fight, threatening to do harm to an elderly man. It’s an absurdity we recognize well before they do.

“The Meyerowitz Stories” is a small miracle, the kind we’ve seen before, where it’s only a two hour movie that nonetheless seems to encapsulate an entire generational shift. Danny, sweetly clumsy and unassuming, is trying to find the flexibility to keep his daughter, Eliza (Grace Van Patten) in college. Harold defined the family with his aggressive art career, but Danny seems to have swung and missed on a creative endeavor (Matthew, by contrast, extols his own success as a financial advisor, sensitive about not being much of a “creator”). While Danny, Matthew and Jean struggle with the diminished Harold, Eliza exists on the periphery, in her freshman year at college and making short films. The ones she sends home are sexually playful and provocative, which causes the family to charmingly recoil. It is the overwhelming sentiment of the movie, the idea that we’re never prepared to collide with the multiple generations of our families, the new and the selected.

