One of our foremost chroniclers of masculinity in the mainstream is filmmaker Jody Hill. Hill’s been working on the periphery for a while, waiting for his shot at the mainstream. His most notable achievements were the HBO trio of “Eastbound And Down”, “Vice Principals” and “The Righteous Gemstones”, and yet none of those three ever received the awards attention or credibility that was warranted. In film, “The Foot Fist Way” introduced us to the particular macho bravado of frequent collaborator Danny McBride. Somehow, however, his big moment was “Observe And Report”, a dark Seth Rogen comedy about a deranged mall cop that improbably came out around the same time as the much sunnier and much dumber “Paul Blart: Mall Cop”. Today, in 2026, you can see why “Observe And Report” didn’t catch on, and it’s probably because there were endless Ronnie Barnhardts in Washington on January 6th. Some things are still too tough for us to confront.

Hill’s been attached to many projects over the years, but it was nearly a decade where he followed “Observe And Report” with “The Legacy Of A Whitetail Deer Hunter”. This Netflix offering takes another hyper-specific look at masculinity, with a wannabe alpha male extraordinaire in Josh Brolin. As the confidently-named Buck Fergueson, he’s a legend in his own mind, a man’s man and a storied deer hunter with a taste for trapping and hunting. He’s got that same bushy, confident mustache he was sporting in “No Country For Old Men”, where his Llewelyn Moss struck an iconic macho figure even as he foolishly fumbled one bad situation after another.

Buck believes it’s his job to turn his preteen son Jaden into a man. Like many bold men of the South, he assumes this is done through heritage, and that he’s going to pass his aptitude for preying on creatures of the wilderness. So when he brings Jaden along on a hunting trip, he’s fully convinced he’s going to bring the kid back to Mom with his own mustache, a tuft of chest hair, and a dead doe bleeding from his antlers. Along for the ride is McBride’s Don, a hanger-on determined to chronicle Buck’s achievements and serve as his hype man, McBride stepping into what at that point was a long lineage of Jody Hill sidekicks (frequently played by Steven Little, who is absent here).

Of course, that’s the big joke: Buck is that familiar comedic type, the self-absorbed buffoon with a disproportionate ego. In his many collaborations with McBride, Hill has gotten poetry out of this particular archetype, particularly with the many shades of bravado that McBride finds in just the smallest line reading. But it’s likely that ”commercial considerations” forced him to go with Brolin in the lead instead. McBride is a funny choice for these parts because he’s a natural as an alpha male with a potbelly and dubious facial hair. But Brolin is more of a traditional leading man, handsome and jacked, with a powerful jaw and an intimidating silhouette. Because of that physicality, it removes a dimension to the humor as soon as he walks onscreen. His more conventional performance, lowkey and subtle, results in less opportunities for jokes.

Buck rhapsodises about the thrill of the hunt to Jaden, hoping to inspire the young kid to be just like him. But Jaden is a more modern lad, glued to his phone the entire trip. This is new to Buck because he’s been estranged from the boy, divorced from his mother. This predictable setup lacks dramatic tension because Jaden’s mother is aggrieved by Buck and largely underwritten. And the new beau in her life is quiet and supportive, and exhibits a kid glove approach to raising this child that isn’t his own. There isn’t a ton of nuance in this divide even though Mom and New Dad are played by the extremely-overqualified Carrie Coon and Scoot McNairy. It’s the risk you take when you craft stories the way Jody Hill does, where everyone’s enough of a screw-up or degenerate that you have no rooting interest. Given that Buck is a fool and the parents at home are pushovers, you’d expect to be rooting for Jaden to make the most educated choice, and perhaps grow up on his own. But Jaden is an empty vessel, another joke in which parents are basically playing tug of war over just another kid with simple interests and zero motivation.

The film that results from these conflicts, thin and unconvincing, becomes a woodland adventure of sorts. Buck, Don and Jaden venture into the words, and Jaden learns and grows, while Buck blusters and curses, feeling powerless. The most compelling plot strand is Jaden’s closeness to Don. McBride brings a thoughtful dimension to this part – his simpletons never follow your expectations, they’re always the product of an actor with a lot of curiosity as to what makes a guy basic and broken. Jaden starts to bond to the only fatherly figure in his life who isn’t interested so much in themselves. But the overwhelming takeaway from this plot strand is just how little a person Don is. Yes, he likes this boy like a friend. But all this time spent with Buck has made him susceptible to emotional intimacy with anyone who doesn’t bully and badger him like Buck does. Thusly, when Don and Jaden are together, you’re more focused on just how pathetic Don really is. The idea inspires a bit of sadness, but it’s not a path the movie seems interested in pursuing.

The conversation about incarceration shouldn’t necessarily be a different conversation than the one about our other complex institutions in the modern age, the ones that entrap us, penalize us, tax us and limit us. A lot is chalked up to basic bureaucracy. In our prison system, too many make the case that people vanish into the system, as if it’s a tornado, sucking two million people into a system designed to keep them in a cage. From firsthand experience, however, I can tell you that when you have these institutions and systems run by an entity as powerful as the government, as the Federal Bureau Of Prisons, it often boils down to one person, alone in a room, sitting in front of the necessary information, who must then make a choice. It is not complex, it is not a system that somehow operates on its own. It is a choice. And when these officials, clutching this paperwork, willingly do not make a choice, that too is also a choice.

There’s an extraordinary story aggregated skillfully here, about a Palestinian woman named Leqaa Kordia. Though she was of Palestinian descent, she was here on a visa, abiding the law. The NYPD pursued her on a charge of “disorderly conduct”, though the case was dropped, and her file was legally sealed. Because someone made a choice, the file was unsealed for the Department of Homeland Security – this decision, by the way, was made by someone, alone, in a room, with the necessary information. They surely would have found out that unsealing those records was against New York state law. If not, another person would have seen that the DHS was looking into Kordia and recognized that this was illegal procedure. They made a choice to ignore this complication.

DHS detained her, claiming that she had overstayed her visa. This is a civil violation that occurs regularly. But the woman lives in New Jersey, and instead she was sent to a prison camp in Texas. For over a year, she was held as DHS tried to make arrangements to send her back to Palestine, even though her family back home had tragically died. The government made the choice, funded by your tax dollars, to three separate judges, painting Kordia as a dissident who supported terrorist causes. They made that choice to argue that, given that she exercised her First Amendment rights, she was aiding and abetting terrorism. Three judges rejected these claims. They made a choice too. Finally, recently, Kordia was let go, never charged for a crime. She was kidnapped, held against her will, and demeaned and defamed as she stayed in a prison several states away from where she called home. All of these were choices. Due to the absence of a practical explanation for these decisions, it seems clear that these choices were made, specifically, out of malice.