Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fangs for Sharing's avatar
Fangs for Sharing
12h

I only read a portion of this, because I’ve never seen this movie and now desperately want to. My whole family are huge Jody Hill/Danny McBride fans. My mom quotes lines from their shows like she’s getting paid to do it. This is probably going to be the movie we watch next time we’re all together. Then, I’ll have to circle back and read the rest of this fine critique!

Reply
Share
5 replies by Decarceration and others
Jeremy Burgess's avatar
Jeremy Burgess
14h

I always meant to catch up with this one as a Hill-appreciating Southerner. Sounds like I don’t need to rush out to see it, though.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Decarceration and others
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decarceration · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture