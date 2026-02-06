At a certain point for this Substack, I considered just seeing all A24 movies. The studio had clearly established a brand where the stories and themes mattered, moreso than the talent or the spectacle. While I was down, they were taking niche-seeming films and putting them on 2,000-3,000 screens nationwide. As I did more research, I realized they weren’t all winners, and I could stand to skip a few. But even with their incomplete pictures, A24 were establishing themselves as a studio that would make and release films no one would. Which is how we got “The Last Movie Star”.

Burt Reynolds is Vic Edwards, who is Burt Reynolds in everything but name. Faded and gone, Edwards lives a modest life in bitter loneliness. His agent (Chevy Chase!) convinces him that there’s a film festival honoring him with a Lifetime Achievement award in Nashville. Reluctant to return to his home state, he acquiesces when he considers the high profile pampering. Clint Eastwood was honored by the same festival, how can it not be legit?

Clint Eastwood was not honored by this organization (related: Chevy Chase is a bad agent). Doug (Clark Duke) and Shane (Ellar Coltrane from “Boyhood”) are two young, broke movie buffs trying to hold their own screening series in a bar. Their hopelessness begins to cause friction in their relationship until Vic Edwards surprises them by accepting an invite, giving them a chance to gin up a Lifetime Achievement award for him. Edwards ends up being a reasonably good sport about flying in coach and staying in a roach motel until he confronts the duo, particularly hardcore fan Doug. Edwards leaves in a huff, earning the ire of the dozens of people who showed up to hear him talk, and he begins planning his exit from Nashville.

Edwards ends up having a minder of sorts. Doug’s sister Lil (Ariel Winter) is in charge of wrangling Edwards, driving him where he pleases, making sure he gets to the festival that he really doesn’t want to attend. Lil also has no idea who Edwards is, doesn’t care, and is only doing this as a favor for her brother. Edwards grows close to Lil, somewhat paternally, recognizing a girl who is wasting her time with men who, to his ears, sound a lot like him. He proposes she drive to his old hometown. There is some Live, Laugh, Love between the two people from totally different generations, though it’s likely he was affected by this young girl’s tiny, tight daisy dukes. Ms. Winter, who shows depths here that no one appreciated on “Modern Family”, is not the type of girl Burt Reynolds would have ever rejected.

This is, of course, Reynolds’ movie, one of those Final Roles where an actor is in dialogue with his previous self. Metatextually, it’s interesting because Reynolds has always been a guy at war with his previous self. He was the biggest star in Hollywood. He made terrible movies and openly acknowledged it. He preferred working with close friends. He drank and caroused with beautiful women, openly, recklessly. You could tell when the effort he was giving was minimal. He gave a performance in “Boogie Nights” that ran so deep you felt it in your bones, received an Academy Award nomination, and nonetheless fired his agent. We don’t know much about Edwards but we sense he’s experienced similar calamities.

There’s a moment late in the recent Noah Baumbach movie “Jay Kelly” where George Clooney, as the title character, looks back on his career while a retrospective plays. The footage he sees are simply from the movies of George Clooney, and there is power in Clooney himself taking stock of who he’s become, from the cocksure action hero in “The Peacemaker” to the dignified gentleman in “Michael Clayton” and beyond. “The Last Movie Star” goes one further, editing Vic Edwards into Burt Reynolds’ movies and letting him carry on conversations with his former self. It’s a wild gamble, likely what this thin film will be remembered for. To see an elderly Reynolds, only months before his own passing, engage with “Smokey And The Bandit” reminds you of the totality of the Burt Reynolds/Vic Edwards experience, how we were honored to be a part of it, and how much the characters do, and should,appreciate him.

“The Last Movie Star” is directed by an unexpected maverick, the underestimated Adam Rifkin. Rifkin has primarily served as a scribe-for-hire in Hollywood, and has been responsible for several produced projects, mostly childrens’ films. But he’s also gained respect for working on drafts of some of Hollywood’s famous unmade movies as well – before prison I remember him being hired to do a film about Peeps, the delicious Easter candies. His smaller directorial efforts have been geared towards expanding on the known tropes of found footage and reality TV. And one of his earlier movies as a writer/director, “The Dark Backward”, is a mesmerizing film about a terrible standup comedian (Judd Nelson) who becomes a novelty act because of a third arm growing out of his back. The movie’s got whacked-out performances from James Caan, Bill Paxton, Lara Flynn Boyle and Wayne Newton. Rifkin has more than proven himself as a true original.

I do hate to ruin your weekend, but I have a long-read that’s been open in my browser for a while, and I have to share. This piece, well-researched, is about civil commitment. The practice is about keeping people in custody after their sentence has ended, when it is believed that the inmate has not rehabilitated, and it happens more often than you’d expect. The people who are held are usually sex criminals, and in this article the location for this center is in Kansas, a place that over decades still hasn’t released a number of people being held under this pretense. In many ways, it seems like an extension of prison itself, rendering the significance of prison irrelevant.

For anyone who has done time, this is your worst nightmare, the idea that it can never end. But it’s also knowing that you are under the rule of a mindset that lacks consistency. You are housed in rehabilitative centers, “correctional facilities.” But in the time you spent there, they have not “corrected” you? Whose fault is this? So you are given a sentence – eight years, sixteen years, whatever it is. But they have to make an argument, flimsy in nature, that the sentence ultimately isn’t enough. It’s as if the criminal justice system is questioning their functionality in real time, and it only leads to a more punitive nature of justice. At a point like that, are you holding people in legal custody, or are you simply kidnapping them? Many of these men have seen their circumstances become a life sentence, largely because they are sex offenders. It’s defended as an effort to keep children safe, but so far no statistics have been produced to provide a documentation of an effect places like this might have on the safety of children in their communities. To protect children, you’re killing people even though there is no proof that killing these men actually protects children? Morally, it just seems like a portrait of people who have lost the plot.

Next week, gear up for Valentine’s Day. It’s ROMANCE WEEK!