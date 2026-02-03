I realize we’re entering tricky territory when we talk about criminal allegations against someone in another country. I’m not here to exonerate or judge anyone, though I also don’t like subscribing to a “hero’s narrative”. Specifically, I think a lot of people involved in that steroidal 80’s-90’s era of tough-guy action, in movies I love, are probably morally suspect. They were making movies where you could achieve peace, sometimes world peace, by punching and kicking people, though usually the recipients of those blows were not dangerous people in real life. Sometimes, it was the idea, like in “Rocky IV”, that you could settle the Cold War in the ring. Sometimes it was “Rambo III”, where Sylvester Stallone defeated the Russians to free the oppressed Mujahideen. Our action heroes were a mess, and that’s before you consider all the illicit sex and drugs behind the scenes. Also, Sylvester Stallone, as much as I love his movies, is awful.

Which is a way of prefacing that Jean-Claude Van Damme, as of last year, was facing sex trafficking charges in Romania. While not entirely inconsistent with his reputation behind the scenes, there’s been no news after these accusations were levied, and they may amount to nothing. The truth of these allegations doesn’t change the fact that Jean-Claude Van Damme was a legend of the big screen in his earlier age. He never had a movie like “Terminator”, never had a character like John Rambo. But from 1988-1998, he was the star of a number of satisfying red meat action pictures, the lead in two action films a year in seven of those eleven years.

“The Last Mercenary”, from 2021, is like a lot of late-era Van Damme pictures in trading off that reputation. This is an all-terrain chase picture from France that allows the Belgian action legend a chance to act in his naive French language, while also mocking the stoic, humorless persona that once covered billboards nationwide. He’s playing The Mist, a long-retired special agent who is called back into action to protect his son. The boy, now a grown adult, doesn’t know that The Mist is his father, and he doesn’t know that there has been government money and a support system created to ensure he’s had a normal life with “normal” parents. He isn’t aware that The Mist impregnated his friend’s ex-wife, and he essentially grew up a ward of the state. Possibly a reference to Van Damme’s reckless promiscuity of his earlier career, which is apparently the sort of thing a guy like him gets to be wistful about.

The boy, Archibald, is of course not at all like Van Damme, the movie clearly taking a nurture-over-nature view towards his upbringing. In his first scenes, he’s broke, trying to pay for weed. Which seems like a gag except that it’s also a plot point – the government money has been cut off. Of course, that money was tied into Archibald’s presence in government protection, which was predicated on his false identity as a wanted terrorist. In other words, unless I missed something in translation, Archibald was listed as a terrorist, and his status as protected has made him vulnerable to all sorts of operatives. Now, the faded action hero has to jump into action to protect an adult kid who can’t at all take care of himself before he’s executed by uninformed rogue agents.

“The Last Mercenary”, which arrived stateside via Netflix, is a shiny, bouncy action film with a budget more sizable than some of the straight-to-DVD actioners that the actor tried in the mid-2000’s. The editing and choreography hide that Van Damme is of an accelerated age, but the trademark high kicks and splits are there. Van Damme has the right approach – playing the part dryly but with a twinkle in his eye. He’s a mythical avenger, and Van Damme recognizes the ridiculousness of his own lore. Van Damme spent time after the metafictional, and brilliant, “JCVD” deconstructing his iconography, and this project gives him the widest berth, in a portrayal that’s admirably 30% mockery, but a full 70% serious action hero.

This movie is mildly successful, of course. The action is inventive and lively, shot with a solid digital color palette, and the varied locations mean that it never wears thin. There’s also a lot of really stupid, broad jokes that are likely playing to the cheap seats in France, hardly stuff that would translate. There’s a supporting villain who nakedly embraces a Scarface aesthetic, down to repeating lines from the film and playing the “Scarface” soundtrack, and it feels like a joke that once had a larger relationship to the plot before being whittled down. But Van Damme, a dubious person, plays a conceited buffoon who is also an action star with enough charm and physicality that he still commands the screen. If you have a high tolerance for a handful of bad comedy bits (and a couple of funnier ones) “The Last Mercenary” is a largely satisfying postmodern b-action movie.

Stories are emerging everywhere about the illegal detention on behalf of ICE that’s happening nationwide. Several people have died in captivity this year alone, and in 2025, that number was thirty-two. Yes, these are kidnappings, but the administration is framing them as criminal justice, and it’s not much different than how we’re treating inmates in actual custody. What’s worth noting is that people aren’t reporting on this heavily, because 1) The flow of information is being controlled and interfered with, and 2) The country doesn’t care about inhumanity unless it’s shown to white people. Every account that emerges of these conditions needs to keep in mind two thoughts. Firstly, it’s a miracle we’re hearing about it. And secondly, it’s probably worse than what we’ve been allowed to hear.

This story was making the rounds recently, about two American citizens in Minneapolis who were held by ICE, mistreated and even bribed so that they could give information on the locations of other unregistered immigrants. We shouldn’t be surprised that ICE agents are taunting people with the knowledge that Renee Good was murdered, mostly because their morality is like an order they take, and if it’s not sent down from higher-ups then it’s not heeded. But what was most interesting to me was the separate cells for US citizens and the cells for immigrants, suggesting that they fully knew they were illegally kidnapping and torturing actual Americans. None of this is an accident, and this is not a drill. If we forget this happened, then we need to dismantle the criminal justice apparatus piece by piece, because it will only result in continued, egregious abuses.