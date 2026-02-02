Welcome to the Last Week of this Substack! As I mentioned before, this is not the FINAL week of the Substack, nothing is changing. But this is a week dedicated to honoring the LAST of some things, specifically in regards to titles. Times passing, change occurring, people and times transitioning into a new world. Sometimes a hope for a new beginning. Sometimes, a sense of closure. Sometimes death.

Maximiliano Contenti’s “The Last Matinee” is a real film buffs movie. I hate when people say a movie is a “love letter to” something, because a movie should not be a love letter, it should be an entire tapestry of emotions. But I especially hate when movies are “love letters to movies”, because what kind of self-absorption is that? Movies help you decipher the world. If they just help you watch other movies better (and that’s often what they’re used for, unfortunately), then what are you doing with your life? Movies should help you better the world, not help you curate your own.

Fortunately, “The Last Matinee” is a slasher, and what a superb slasher it is! This takes place in a cinema in Uruguay, 1993, one that is only a few screenings from closing. Appropriately, the cinemagoers, watching some cabin-set slasher film on a rainy afternoon, seem to still have a few attitudes and fashion senses hanging onto 1989. There are horny couples , there are rowdy kids, there is an old man trying to get out of the bad weather. A security guard is devoted to his job, up to a specific salary point. There is a beautiful woman, of course there is. She’s the projectionist’s daughter. Today, she is the projectionist.

Everyone is either watching the movie, or watching each other. Which means no one notices the cloaked figure on a quiet murder spree. His goal is pure execution, so no one interrupts the silence when he impales them. Maybe he’s just really respectful of the cinematic experience. No one would even know he was in the audience for “A Minecraft Movie”. And he’s got a great gimmick – a giant bowl of eyeballs he keeps, soaking in… water?... from which he’ll occasionally pluck one to have a bite. This feels like a nod to the sensationalistic eye trauma of Italian horror movies, particularly the work of Lucio Fulci. But it’s also just a really gross, evocative element of a nasty little movie.

The immediate association I would personally make is Lamberto Bava’s “Demons”, one of the world’s only Perfect Movies. In that film, an audience trapped in a theater is transformed by an evil movie into demonic zombie forces, and survivors have to fight to avoid being corrupted. There is a “Demons 2” which is set in a high-rise and is almost as pleasurable, but it doesn’t maintain the same vein of corrupted cinephilia. There is also an unofficial “Demons 3” called “The Church” that is suitably entertaining, though it doesn’t necessarily fulfill the obligations of the franchise until an hour in. And then there is a “Black Demons” spinoff which is just as racist as you’d think, no more, but no less. All franchises should aspire to “Demons”.

But “The Last Matinee” doesn’t make that connection between the killer and the film itself. The titular theater, in its sticky broken seats and oppressive darkness, is still a special place. It’s a world about to be lost, and no one wants to let go. So what if the movie itself, an outlandish stab-a-thon, isn’t special. This is what Nicole Kidman was talking about, guys. And yes, “The Last Matinee” has its power because this is a loving depiction of a world we don’t occupy, a world where cinephilia can get you killed. It also just happens to be about my favorite place in the world: a movie theater showing a gross horror movie.

I also wanted to take time to mention “The Last Blockbuster”, another film buffs’ movie, in this case a bit more specific. This is a documentary about the final operating Blockbuster Video venue in Oregon, a place where you can still rent movies, still peruse the shelves, still make discoveries you typically now leave to the algorithm. As I’ve mentioned, I have a tough time talking about documentaries, because as a writer, you just end up giving your own opinion on the subject of the film rather than the form. But I have no problem just having a cursory discussion of this one.

The doc tells the story of how Blockbuster got to this point – massive big-box rental store, almost-purchasers of Netflix (oops) and now just one brick-and-mortar location – this documentary is from six years ago, but the business is still open as of this writing. Along the way, you get scores of interviews with celebrities who frequented the place and who enjoyed that endless collection of new releases that ensured you’d get the latest popular film. The doc also fairly critiques the store for having staff under-equipped to deal with that sort of demand, resulting in disheveled, messy stores where older films went to vanish and therefore die in a sock marked “Inventory”. It was hardly the fantasy film destination they set out to be.

I remember finally walking among the stacks of Blockbuster in its final days. There were stacks everywhere, aisles crowded with detritus, it was like the fall of Rome. Days later, I tried their one month free trial of Blockbuster Online, basically their attempt at competing with Netflix. The first title I requested? “Black Demons”. Twice I made that request. Twice, they sent me “Demons 2”. Rest in peace, Blockbuster. You ain’t missed.

I caught sight of this story happening in Arkansas prisons, though I doubt it is limited to that state. It is now prohibited to send books or magazines to inmates in these institutions, either from a friend or through a distributor. The justification remains about the issue of contraband, that pages could be soaked with synthetic marijuana or fentanyl, a common boogeyman of the Bureau of Prisons. I am stunned that grown men and women are still accepting this explanation, when in fact this is about the prison not wanting to pay its employees to scan mail for contraband. Never mind the idea that somehow Amazon or Ebay is going to send an inmate a book with pages laced with drugs. These institutions can afford it, so this is straight fearmongering used to justify taking the rights of inmates away.

The state of Arkansas already ranks somewhere in the 40’s in the country as far as literacy, and decisions like this aren’t helping. Because these institutions are not interested in educating and empowering inmates. Why would they? They’d just end up putting themselves out of a job. Rehabilitation would mean these people in custody would start enriching their lives and the lives of others, leaving criminal behavior behind. Based on certain statistics, the rate of re-offending for drug offenders in Arkansas is well over 50%, and it’s not much better in other states. If Arkansas doesn’t serve as a revolving door for those with criminal inclinations, how could they ever stand to make a buck off the imprisoned? This isn’t limited to Arkansas – prisons want inmates who are docile and dumb, and provisions like this ensure that likelihood.