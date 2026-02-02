From The Yard To The Arthouse

From The Yard To The Arthouse

Charlotte Simmons's avatar
Charlotte Simmons
13h

I know "franchise filmmaking" tends to be a pejorative and all but I genuinely find its platonic ideal to be so mouth-watering. Demons approaches it; Creep, too. Predator's been managing it under Dan Trachtenberg, studio stink notwithstanding.

Neural Foundry
5h

Sharp turn from cinephelia to prison policy. The Arkansas ban exposes how carceral systems prioritze control over rehabilitation, using drug contraband fears as cover for limiting education access. When recidivism rates stay that high, the buisness model becomes pretty transparent.

