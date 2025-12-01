Welcome to ACTION SEQUEL WEEK, where we’re going to be throwing some fists and elbows about high-octane follow-ups that were released while I was down. We’re starting with the “Kingsmen” franchise, which blows my mind that it’s a franchise at all. Based on “The Secret Service” comic book from Mark Millar, this series, on the page, has gone on to encompass an actual shared universe of popular characters from “Kick Ass” and “Wanted”. Though, in every case, there are marked differences between the comics and the movies.

“Kingsmen: The Secret Service” came out shortly after I was arrested, and I had remembered the trailers (and, anecdotally, the marketing’s initially-frosty reception). Consider me surprised to see they had collected blockbuster grosses, not only for that first film but for “Kingsmen: The Golden Circle” that followed. Both of these movies being gratuitously violent and especially idiotic, the second film in particular reaching new lows, I was thus surprised to see “The King’s Man” surface as a big budget prequel. It may be Mark Millar, it may be me. But when I watched these “Kingsmen” movies, with their excessively vulgar literalization of the James Bond school of hypersexuality and their self-conscious breaking of genre taboos, I just felt gray hairs sprouting on my scalp. I had seen aggressively dirty films open in theaters to an audience not crass enough to accept them. I guess the audience was crass enough for these films.

Matthew Vaughn, the architect of these movies, returned for “The King’s Man”, which takes place in a World War I setting. I didn’t initially wish to see this film, but the “Kingsmen” movies were on cable all the time in prison, and I figured this new setting might freshen the formula of which I had become familiar. In place of Colin Firth from parts one and two, a well-respected actor that I find nails-on-a-chalkboard-stiff, we now have Ralph Fiennes (UPGRADE!). He is Orlando, canonically the “first” of the Kingsman, and he’s also a suave superspy who kicks ass when not dropping ice-cold one-liners.

It’s 1914, and Archduke Franz Ferdinand has just been shot. It’s up to Orlando to trace exactly where the roots of this assassination lie – it’s an action movie, so we’ve got a syndicate! Orlando teams with a butler (!) played by Djimon Honsou, and a maid (!) played by Gemma Arterton to solve the mystery. As the first two “Kingsmen” movies deal with a mentor-student relationship between Firth and Taron Edgerton, here there’s a similar dynamic between Orlando and his son Conrad (Harris Dickinson). Presumably to spice up the formula in the dullest way, Conrad isn’t the hip young firebrand, just an idealistic bore with principles that Orlando feels will jeopardize the mission.

The quest leads them to the doorstep of Rasputin, just as you remember in history books. He’s played by Rhys Ifans as a primitive, grotesque beast-man, fond of women and wine and, well, I guess it can be described as dance-fighting. All the “Kingsmen” movies celebrate hand-to-hand combat that openly defies gravity (particularly in the climax of “The Golden Circle”, which might be the worst thing to ever happen to my eyes) but here, Ifans’ Rasputin is the only person present who just seems to have that same superpower. He is very much like a “Street Fighter 2” character – an outfit not at all conducive to fluid movement, but also a gymnast’s flair for acrobatics, and an attack style with zero emphasis on blocking blows. It’s a loud performance. I can still hear it.

Many studio genre films now are so unoriginal that, when they rip-off established formulas (and this is clearly inspired by other comic book films besides “he Secret Service”), they eventually only deviate from that to rip-off other films that consciously buck said formulas. Sitting in your seat, you’ve already predicted the twists that specifically contradict genre tropes, which is frankly embarrassing storytelling. “The King’s Man” throws a rather shocking curveball at the audience half-way through, and it’s a bewildering creative choice. Now, after two and a half movies, this franchise decides to sober up and deliver a third act spectacle suddenly absent of the franchise’s typical knockaround humor. Now we have to take this seriously? Mind you, the action continues defying gravity pretty openly.

Fiennes is a highlight in the movie proper, and his performance sets the tone for the film that distinguishes it from those first two movies. But even with Fiennes’ slick performance, it’s still a preposterous exercise in brand extension, filling in the backgrounds of a mythology that hardly seemed all that interesting in modern day. “The King’s Man” sets the stage not only for further contemporary adventures, but also a direct follow-up that takes us to World War II. The antagonist, revealed in a post-credits sequence as if he were Thanos? Well, his name rhymes with Witler. What, do you think they were going to suddenly get tasteful on us? I understand this convoluted mythology ended up continuing in “Argylle”. I haven’t. I won’t.

Like many people, I’ve talked a lot about recidivism, of men and women who are constantly funneled back into prison due to any sort of factors, many of which are tied into a lack of opportunity. An area of focus in criminal justice needs to be more-involved programming to prepare people for opportunities outside of incarceration. In my case, the only programming offered to me that was actually provided by the prison and geared towards rehabilitation, aside from Christian studies, was probably HVAC, learning how to repair air conditioning units and such. Useful, no doubt, but is that all we’re assisting inmates to learn?

But I have to confess, even for me, this particular piece caught me in an unusual place. It’s discussing the amount of people who do defeat the odds and re-enter the workforce, supporting themselves, family and their communities. And these people are unseen, they’re not discussed, they’re not celebrated. I can understand that many of these people are doing what they’re meant to do: personally, when I hear the phrase “paying your dues”, I don’t think of serving my time, I think of the skills and cooperation I can provide the outside world, assisting the community. But I also think, when you see the numbers, it feeds preconceived notions people have of those that commit crime. People who get out of prison and re-offend are merely following a script, accepting a social order, where criminals will always be criminals, and (egotistically) law-abiding citizens will never be perceived as “bad guys”. A system that recycles inmates in and out of prison is, to many, a system that works, a system that maintains societal churn. It’s what our institutions want, right? We need to start a dialogue to consider the ex-cons who have left prison and now make a positive change in the world. I personally know what they endured, and I do think a little recognition would be warranted.