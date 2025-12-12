His style may have slightly curdled over the years as he slides into more respectable circles, but Yorgo Lanthimos is still a provocateur. I haven’t been shocked by anything he’s done as much as the perverse comedy of “Dogtooth” back in ‘09, but he’s pushed some buttons here and there. I wouldn’t say this year’s “Bugonia” is one of his more transgressive ones, but it’s one of his most purely entertaining, and his acidic take on Korea’s “Save The Green Planet” is garnering awards talk. So I figured we’d go back to one of his most purely dark ones, “The Killing Of A Sacred Deer”.

Dr. Steven Murphy meets a young kid in a diner. To an outsider, it seems normal – the teenager, sullen Martin, might be his son, or a family friend. Dr. Murphy is a bit stiff, a bit formal towards him, but otherwise it’s a fairly mundane conversation. You find out Martin’s father has passed on, and that could be the connection between these two men. Martin, slouched shoulders and shark eyes, is an awkward young fellow who just needs a father figure. Dr. Murphy extends an invitation to Martin to meet his family. It feels… coerced.

This is where it’s good to have movie stars. Great actors convey complex emotions, their talent creating a shorthand where you can understand an emotion simply by seeing it onscreen. But movie stars can go somewhere deeper. When the material is good (and it rarely is, such is the paradox of the movie star), not only can they convey these emotions, but they can help you understand why YOU might have that feeling, they let you identify on a more intimate level. Sometimes, they create a sensation of pain or anguish that still makes you wish you could be them, to taste those tears as your own.

In this case, you have Colin Farrell, still handsome under a distinguished, trustworthy beard, his eyes uncertain, wary around this seemingly unassuming teenager. And Martin is the slippery, shady Barry Keoghan. This guy is fascinating – he’s become a major Hollywood actor, but it feels like he’s in his embryonic stage here. And I don’t mean human embryo, but more like the eggs that birth a xenomorph. In their initial scenes, there’s clearly a power dynamic, an unusual sight for a teenager and a grown man. Typically, even though the older person tends to be in charge, there’s an element of fear in the air. Which, of course, feels wrong. After all, even a burly, bearded, ordinary Farrell should be able to beat this kid up in a fight, right? Of course, that tension seems tied into the missing father. Martin, who apparently is in a comfortable position to negotiate, seems untroubled either way.

The picture gets cloudier when Dr. Murphy goes home to his wife Anna. Played by Nicole Kidman, Anna seems nothing like the wonderful ambassador to cinema Kidman portrays in the AMC ads. She is casually resentful of her husband, even if they still feign at having a healthy marriage. Sexually, she seems to be the assertive one in charge. This always seems problematic to me, the idea that a man who is subservient in bed to a woman must be depicted as weak or unable to truly provide for his family. Unfortunately, in a larger sense, yes, Dr. Murphy is weak and, in this case, unable to provide for his family.

Without saying as much, Martin is making an effort to assimilate into Dr. Murphy’s family, to not only find a space as the good doctor’s new son but also to supplant Steven’s own preteen son and teenaged daughter. But Martin’s attempts are clumsy, creepy. He is a child, what can he know about manufacturing parasocial relationships and turning them into reciprocal ones? Of course, Martin might as well be a Martian child, so divorced from regular human behavior that you wonder exactly where he learned such over-the-top behavior.

“Sacred Deer” takes two turns, which I will choose to not reveal here. The first, learning the agonizing truth about Martin’s father, creates empathy for Martin, who is ultimately a lost child, no matter his intentions. And then, cruelly, the movie removes this element of empathy, as Martin proposes a demented way of Dr. Murphy atoning for past sins. If Martin cannot have this family dynamic, then apparently no one can, and sacrificial blood will be spilled. To Dr. Murphy, and to the viewer, we are dealing with ancient sacred cows (or deer, in this case). Is it Martin’s youth that beseeches him to destroy said cow (or deer)? Or is it a budding sociopathy that causes him to not even understand the weight of such an idea (or ideer)? Or maybe this is just another sick kid whose poker-face won’t allow him to reveal to everyone that he’s having a great time?

Keoghan, as an antagonist, is actively shutting the door on the audience. It’s a performance that seeks no engagement with the audience, forcing us to lean in as if every line was a whisper. With a lesser actor, you’d be enticed into having multiple readings of the character, some suggesting that he is but a metaphor, a hallucination. But Keoghan is disturbingly real, a malevolent presence on screen even when still. Late in the film, when it feels as if Lanthimos is giving the audience an opportunity to laugh (which feels like a sadistic release, because we know he’ll take it away), Keoghan, already a dangerous threat, sits on the Murphy’s clean furniture, and in mid-conversation, begins to gobble down a large plate of pasta, one massive forkful after the other, just jamming it down his throat. It’s like seeing Anton Chigurh put together a bomb in “No Country For Old Man” – a strange, evil force engaging in a peculiar behavior despite knowing exactly what he’s doing. Martin knows it’s a flex. You keep waiting for the scene where Martin will laugh about it. You feel dirty that it never comes.

