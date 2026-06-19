“The Judge” is a mid-budgeted studio drama for adults. This was released at the tail-end of 2014, but even then, these types of movies were scarce. They were only made with the support of a big star, in this case one on a legendary hot streak – Robert Downey Jr. was coming off a period with five Marvel movies, the last two making a billion dollars each, as well as hits like “Tropic Thunder”, “Due Date” and two “Sherlock Holmes” films. All that heft, and you only get a $45-$50 million budget, a huge chunk going to Downey.

There’s a reason I bring this Entertainment Weekly crap up. In the middle of this movie, Downey’s Hank Palmer, a superlawyer back in his small home town, visits old crush Samantha (Vera Farmiga) at a restaurant. As they sit at the bar, the background is… off. The shading, the color, it appears false to the eye. It’s green screen. It’s a restaurant overlooking a wharf, a dock, kind of generic. And yet in closeups, billion dollar Downey is turning his head, and there’s no shadow reflecting off his head from the inorganic outside. The actors engage in an important dialogue-heavy scene, and they’re doing it in front of a lesser version of the green screen Downey’s been acting in front of while doing silly superhero movies. They don’t make mid-budgeted films anymore because they can’t keep them from looking and feeling fake, even when they take place in a “real” world.

This is Indiana, by the way, a place you don’t see studio movies go anymore unless they need a location to mock. Hank, now a slick Chicago lawyer notably absent of scruples (he’s going through a mostly-offscreen divorce that clearly doesn’t merit his attention), has returned home. Mom has passed away, and so the funeral gives him a chance to reconnect with the family he left behind. Amusingly, this includes brothers, played by Vincent D’Onofrio and Jeremy Strong. Imagine those three coming from the same mother. D’Onofrio is playing an older mechanic brother – you get the sense that if Downey dropped out, D’Onofrio would have played the same part alongside any number of A-List replacements, such is the job opportunity for a reliable character actor in a world where every superstar needs a middle-aged blue collar older brother. Strong, meanwhile, is playing a mentally challenged character and… I don’t want to elaborate, but, choices were made.

The challenge for Hank is in defrosting his relationship with Dad. While Hank grew up to be a lawyer, Joe Palmer (Robert Duvall) is known only as Judge. He commands respect in this small town, so Hank very much feels as if he’s on Dad’s home turf. The scenes between Downey and Duvall crackle with the tension of two actors not only from different generations, but with entirely different identities. Duvall is quiet, thoughtful, and his cold stare does the work of three pages of dialogue. Downey, of course, rattles on and on in a desperation not only to win the conversation, but to be accepted by Dad. The two of them fascinate, because Duvall dominates without much visible effort, and Downey treats conversation as a battle where he can’t shed the inherent deference to Dad, a man with a job Hank has to already respect lest he wish to win cases.

Just as he’s about to leave town, Hank is hit with a lightning bolt. Judge Joe Palmer is under investigation for a very suspicious hit and run. Hank had previously noticed that not only was Dad a little foggy-headed, but he’s also left a conspicuous dent in the side of his car. Hank has no choice but to help his Dad. At first, Hank finds himself working alongside the local counsel. The local counsel is played by Dax Shephard, because at some point in your leading man stardom, you can occasionally handpick the actors who play alongside you. Either they know the assignment and won’t upstage the lead (D’Onofrio – also, William H. Macy comes to mind, though he’s not in this for some reason) or they’re someone that can be easily overshadowed and out-acted. Congratulations, Dax. This is all phony preamble, because we know where this is headed: Son defending Dad in court.

Phoniness is a major issue here, from the casting, to the green-screen, to the quaint depiction of Carlinville, Indiana as some faceless, idyllic small town. Downey’s always fun to watch, but you can sense the director David Dobkin (“Eurovision Song Content: The Story Of Fire Saga”) has ceded power to Downey the movie star and producer (not to mention Downey’s wife, also a producing partner). So Downey gets every last word, he gets to be the chattiest and most charming guy in Indiana despite being an out-of-towner. It’s too bad: there’s a great germ of an idea here in that universal notion: the realization that you’re still holding on to reverential notions of your father, and that not only is he finally fading, but he may have never been that special in the first place. And then you realize that’s the passion speaking, of course. Eventually you understand that maybe the truth was Dad was human the entire time, and you just didn’t want to accept that.

But I’d be remiss in not mentioning the one element that leaves a sour taste in my mouth. Hank, as mentioned before, is still interested in Samantha, and is possibly hoping to rekindle a past affair. But instead, he ends up hooking up with a much younger bartender, Carla (Leighton Meester). Which is Hollywood business as usual, until Hank finds out that Carla might actually be Samantha’s daughter. And in fact, she’s of an age that’s fairly close to the number of years that Hank’s been away, the number of years since he and Samantha were an item. In a fairly straightforward genre, this tiny subplot is a type of comic relief. I mean, geez. Will I ever stop laughing, he asked sarcastically.

I’ll be honest, I was hoping for a little bit of “judging” in this judge movie called “The Judge”. Judges are fascinating to me, because they have to deliver a final verdict that somehow combines an understanding of the law with a sense of basic human decency. It turns out, several judges tend to ignore that last point. In 2018, seven officers and a police department were denied immunity in a case where an inmate died in a holding cell at their facility. As per their testimony, they were aware he was unresponsive at points, waking only to vomit. They were explicitly told by a doctor, while the man was awake, to seek treatment for him if his condition worsened. Instead, they repeatedly visited him, stared at him, and took no action, like petrified children.

Recently, a court of appeals took the opposite approach, and granted the officers immunity. Immunity for men who watched another man die. The man was brought in for being argumentative with his brother, but the officers were already informed what the doctor told them. And now, a judge has decided that their behavior, under a professional capacity, does not make them responsible for the loss of life, even though they were the only ones who could have saved him. This is something that would weigh on you forever, as it should, if you were a regular person with no responsibility to this stranger. Any of us would be motivated to do something, as long as we weren’t scared and petty people. Mind you, it’s important to note what a judge says when he does this: the cops are under no obligation to keep you alive. It’s not their job. Think about the ramifications of this.

On Monday, we celebrate PRIDE WEEK!