Perhaps I’m being a little glib about this. But have you ever seen a movie or show where “snitching” works out in the end? Yeah, you can point to something like “Goodfellas”, where Henry Hill survives somehow. But even in a situation like that, he is miserable and suspicious, regretting his departure from the fast life. At the end of “Goodfellas”, Henry Hill looks like he’s never going to smile again. Can you think of any decision you’d have to make where you’d surrender the ability to smile? Yeah, you’re probably thinking you can spend the rest of your day scowling and mad-dogging people, but wouldn’t you at least want the choice to smile?

“The Informer” is yet another cautionary tale about a con helping the cops. In this case, it’s Peter Koslow, played by Joel Kinnaman. It’s interesting that he caught the attention of casting directors stateside with his role as a thief in the Swedish film “Snabba Cash”. But since that trilogy, he’s been in America playing a bunch of cops and military types in shows like “The Killing” and movies like “Suicide Squad” and even “Robocop” – did you forget that, once upon a time, someone made the unwise choice to remake “Robocop”? Currently, he’s back in Norway playing another cop – Netflix booked him for “Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole”, which is a popular pulp character, and not a crevasse in which investigative officers might plunge.

In “The Informer”, he gets to play both. As the movie begins, he has long been freed from prison, on the condition he could use his connections to infiltrate the Polish mafia. Of course, he’s serving the FBI, and the Bureau is hardly on the same page with the NYPD. So when a sting operation goes wrong as soon as he realizes he’s selling to an undercover cop, the FBI effectively burns him, at least enough to keep their hands clean. It’s a most minor detail that Koslow survives, but the bigger problem is that the investigation has been scuttled. Now, the FBI is offering another deal – go to prison and figure out the Polish drug trade inside. To do this, he’s leaving behind a child, and a wife played by Ana De Armas. His wife is threatened in this compromise, though personally, if was between going to prison and keeping my wife Ana De Armas safe, and refusing to go to prison so I could fight the threats against her, I’m staying out of custody and bare-knuckling anyone who would threaten Ana De Armas’ life. Then again, I ain’t no snitch, so, I probably would not end up as the main character in “The Informant”.

As Koslow is only a spoke in this machine, we know that at some point there is going to be a bureaucratic clash between those who want more information on the Polish drug trade of New York City and those who try to protect said information (and, to an extent, Koslow as well). Koslow is protected by a fed played by Rosamund Pike – a surprisingly-thankless role only a few years after her Oscar-nominated turn in “Gone Girl”. But the cop asking questions and following a considerable trail of breadcrumbs is played by Common. I’ve made my feelings about Common known, but at least he shares some chemistry with a young partner played by Ruth Bradley – I thought this charismatic young actress would bust out, but it looks like she’s done a lot of television since this movie.

“The Informer” sadly doesn’t delve deeply into Koslow’s prison stay – at an opportune moment, he ends up revealing to someone that he’s an informant, just so he can have another ally while he’s down. Which ends up being useful, because Pike’s FBI boss, Clive Owen, has no time for these shenanigans and tomfoolery. Pike swore she’d protect Koslow’s life – a promise she can’t exactly guarantee – but Owen is hoping for just the opposite. He arranges for Koslow to become a casualty of war. There are a lot of ways to take this premise. For some reason, “The Informer” chooses the blockbuster strategy, giving Koslow a window to seek revenge against the FBI grunt ordering his execution, even though they’re separated by prison walls. Owen, befitting a movie like this, goes from a pragmatic federal liar to a full-on villain barking orders through a radio.

Full disclosure – I watched “The Informer” for this site a good long while ago. Then, more recently, I watched it again. I made it about an hour in before I realized I had actually seen the movie already, and I simply didn’t remember. Befitting for a movie that feels straight off-the-rack, with a number of double crosses and last-second saves and even a daring rooftop finale. This is based on a novel, and it’s possible a lot of this absurdity made sense on the page. Despite its flashy cast, this was made independently, though it feels like an 80’s-era studio movie. No offense to Kinnaman, but you can easily rewrite this film for a Steven Seagal and allow for standout martial arts sequences as he goes from prey to predator. From start to finish, “The Informer” is a highly-unconvincing crime thriller.

Previously, I’ve mentioned how the US prison population is somewhere in the vicinity of two million inmates. What I have only found out (though it is not a surprise) is that there are 2.7 million children in America with an incarcerated parent. I don’t have a child, and I know many people in prison are like me in that regard (albeit less good-looking). But the number of men and women in prison who have multiple children make up for it to get to that highly-plausible number. And I’ve been in that visiting room seeing happy children eagerly reunite with their incarcerated parent, I’ve seen how important that is to men in prison. But it doesn’t seem as important for the institutions themselves, many of whom limited in-person visits during COVID and yet still drag their feet today in giving inmates the opportunities for in-person encounters with loved ones.

COVID might be an easy scapegoat, of course, since apparently visiting restrictions have been going on since 2010, in conjunction with the rise of communications companies with lucrative prison contracts charging the families of inmates for emails, phone calls and now video visits. These resources don’t stress a prison’s limitations, they don’t require overtime compensation for additional guards. It makes sense that these companies would maximize profits by leaching off prisons’ refusal to daily compensate their staffs. Fortunately, families are now suing prisons in regards to this discrepancy, getting aggressive to remind these institutions that these are people behind bars, people who deserve a human touch. But this isn’t about humanity gained or restricted. This is about greed, greed in a prison system that has managed to turn two million incarcerated people into dollar signs.