Previously on this Substack, I’ve done features on women and femininity, usually because it’s depicted as a niche topic in mainstream film and I like to explore why. But the truth is, many movies that are dependent on a male-centric viewpoint aren’t really about masculinity, they don’t deal with what it means to be a man. So this week, we’re gonna look at the guys, we’re gonna look at their insecurities, their foibles, their myths. Maybe we’ll learn something along the way. Welcome to our Week Of Modern Masculinity.

I don’t think there’s a better place to start than with a Philip Roth adaptation. I read a few Roth books when I was down, and while “The Humbling” wasn’t one of them, it certainly has the feel of one. This is a movie about a man, more or less, losing his edge. It’s appropriate that it stars Al Pacino, not because he has lost his edge – just the opposite – but because he seems ready and willing to explore that sort of faded masculinity in a way his peers have not. In his august years, Pacino hasn’t been shy about playing incomplete or defeated men, men who can’t seem to solve the puzzle anymore, either in their careers, or in their personal life.

I want to stop and mention one of the more surprising films I saw while I was in prison as one of their “Institution Movies”, the David Gordon Green effort “Manglehorn”. The Institution Movie program usually involved procuring a new movie on DVD so that it could loop for several days on a specific channel, and inmates always made plans to watch it, no matter what it was. Because of the Zimmer Amendment, the selections were limited to movies that were PG-13, PG or G-rated (though I can’t recall any G-rated movies). This meant you got the occasional arthouse film, which was why it was a delight to catch Pacino in a lead role as a wayward locksmith. It’s nothing more than a small picture about quiet suburban people, a character study not destined for blockbuster success or awards. But there are such sublime moments of vulnerability, like Pacino’s AJ Manglehorn (great name!) responding to flirtatiousness from Holly Hunter by telling her about how certain foods give him gas. It sounds like a punchline, but it plays as utter sadness, a man who has no idea how to talk to human beings anymore, and a woman visibly lowering her expectations in real time.

“The Humbling” never reaches those depths, mostly because Roth has always been a writer who imbued his awful men with some remaining shred of dignity, while depicting supporting characters as deluded and inane. In Barry Levinson’s adaptation, however, Pacino’s Simon Axler is a faded actor who just experienced an episode live on stage. It appears dementia has begun to eat him away, which is a horrible situation for his health, his bank account, and his noted loneliness. His friend and agent (Charles Grodin) suggests “unretiring” and maybe doing a few undemanding ads, which causes Axler to bristle about his “legacy”. Then again, does anyone other than Axler even think he’s got a legacy?

Much of what we see is either from Axler’s point of view, or through his repetitive and contradictory therapy sessions with his psychiatrist (a very funny Dylan Baker). So we’re not really sure how he ends up in a relationship with Pegeen (Greta Gerwig), the luminescent daughter of one of Axler’s old acquaintances. I was amused to find out that, in the book, Pegeen is 40 years old. I’m not sure how different the approach is here. Gerwig filmed this role in her late twenties, and she seems to be playing this role as younger, flightier. I recalled this type of woman from other Roth stories, frivolous and distracting. Axler is in awe, and also deeply confused about this younger woman. And this is with the story modernized, but it’s yet another film made by very old people where technology seems to play no part. It doesn’t feel as if Pegeen is a charitable characterization, though most of this is seen through Axler’s eyes. As besotted he is with the idea of a younger woman, it’s never clear if that idea is actually Pegeen.

There is a rather-funny subplot involving a woman Axler meets in treatment. Sybil (Nina Arianda) is a married woman who bumps into Axler and immediately recognizes him. He’s grateful for the attention at first, even when she suggests she could hire him to kill her abusive husband. She thinks that, because he once played a hitman, he might be best suited for the job – Axler refuses to consider the idea, but his ego won’t fully disabuse her of the notion that he might remain an option. As she revisits him with dopier ideas and plans for knocking her beau off, he starts to become more and more frustrated. But her cartoonish pleas feel like they might as well be his own dream – that he is simply such a convincing actor that the casual fan would mistake him for a professional.

Though Levinson’s later films have displayed a lackluster craft, this effort is a little bit slippery and experimental. The question seems to be, exactly how deep are we inside Axler’s head? A rambunctious ending certainly does not answer this. The entire time, it’s clear that Axler, when confronted with the thoughts and ideas of others, is so deeply concerned about his own legacy, the meaning of his own existence, and whether these later years have given him greater purpose. Pacino is funny, but not at all mugging, as a man questioning himself so much that everything else vanishes. And being on-stage for him is like standing on an entirely different planet. “The Humbling” gets its biggest laugh from its own structure. The humbling is occurring in front of us, in everyone’s eyes but Axler’s.

In prison, everyone becomes a vessel, an object, an item. We are pushed left and right like furniture. We’re not people – we’re numbers, eight digits, signifying where we’re from. The numbers tell people where this vessel originated, and where it will eventually go after a certain amount of time expires. And that means that when we die in captivity, we remain vessels. But the obligation, the feint, towards what is inside the vessel disappears. In death, people on the outside want answers. But because the vessel is empty, the people on the inside decide the narrative. And sometimes they do this by explicitly NOT deciding the narrative.

This report out of Seattle details how one man’s death, preventable by the institution (as many of them are) was retroactively declared “expected”, as in based on a pre-existing condition that, likely, did not exist for this particular 25 year old. What allows this system is the “pragmatic” decision by these institutions to deny an autopsy. Turns out, this one allowance of dignity – simply finding out how someone passed away, simply giving an explanation to loved ones – is too expensive, and many deaths in custody are not at all followed by an autopsy. This allows an institution to claim whatever they’d please as a cause of death, with no way to challenge it. There is a legal policy that requires an autopsy, and yet most of the deaths reported by the Washington Department of Corrections resulted in no autopsy at all. This is how people prefer prison to be – you go in, and maybe you don’t come out. It’s the very definition of inhumane. This report is centralized in a small local area, but would it be a surprise to see it replicated in other territories?