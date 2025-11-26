Is it unusual to write about two straight movies during Thanksgiving week that deal with the holiday as well as Alzheimer’s? Consider it a confirmation that, sometimes, the holiday is about addressing sensitive family issues that, normally, go ignored by the larger world. As depressing as it might seem, this is a good thing, right? Sometimes we need to be together with family to confront difficult truths. With that being said, Dad, I should tell you I’ve decided to run for President. (I realize I wouldn't be the first felon to run for President, so I guess here I should say JUST KIDDING)

“The Humans” is a Thanksgiving tale that stems from the stage, and playwright Stephen Karam has adapted it by keeping the story minimal while expanding the visual palette in a rather unfamiliar way. “The Humans”, which seems as if it’s shorter on-stage than a film, is bookended with extended establishing shots of New York City. The vibe, observational and non-judgmental, makes it seem as if there are aspirations to the work of Godfrey Reggio, gesturing towards the universality of the drama to unfold. It’s an ambitious framing. I’m not sure it’s warranted.

Brigid (Beanie Feldstein) and Richard (Steven Yeun) are a couple moving into Chinatown, their apartment still empty and ghostly when Brigid invites her family for Thanksgiving. That includes grandma, in a wheelchair and declining, played by June Squibb. Mom and Dad, Deidre and Erik (Jayne Houdyshell, Richard Jenkins), have their own dissatisfactions, Erik in particular nursing his own inadequacy in retirement, the truth of which we will gradually learn in detail. Aimee (Amy Schumer) seems the most put-together, though her career, personal life and even her health are on the downswing. No one is altogether honest about their weaknesses and shortcomings.

And in fairly banal ways, there’s a reason for their dishonesty. Because none of them are going to take each others’ problems seriously. This is your average contemporary American family, in that everyone is cracking jokes about each other, making fun, treating insecurities as charming inadequacies. Erik, the patriarch, seems like the one who will most often take aim, and he doesn’t hesitate – particularly against Brigid, who he seems to neglect is his host. But, as we learn of everyone in this tale, he’s really not one to talk.

I’m not entirely sure the 108-minute-long “The Humans” is appropriately movie-sized. On stage, you could probably watch each actor and character within the moment, see how they move against each other, among each other. You can absorb this as a barely-functioning ecosystem of a family. But a movie actively chooses who we get to watch, and why, and it’s naturally-fracturing. It calls attention to the plot mechanisms. Because it’s somber and spartan, and because you’ve seen a few movie get-togethers like this before, you know that tensions will erupt.

It’s an unusual cast – it’s my understanding that this was not a group that performed this material onstage. And while the performances are solid – Schumer is actually affecting and appropriately small, a portrait of a woman always apologizing for herself played by a typically-large comedic performer – we know what’s going on here, and it’s that Jenkins is going to dominate the proceedings. Probably the most-googled actor as far as “Has he won an Oscar?”, Jenkins is typically, simultaneously, aggravating and weak, vulnerable and impenetrable. You lean in to his performance, even as he is a particularly toxic father. For most actors, it’s difficult to engender sympathy while being unapologetically unappealing. Jenkins makes it look natural.

I have previously mentioned that I have raised an eyebrow more than once regarding the Ghislaine Maxwell situation. To recap, where you are sentenced relies on a points system, and Maxwell’s point system suggested a medium-security designation upon conviction. However, shortly after a high-profile interview with Todd Blanche on behalf of the White House, she was reassigned to a minimum-security institution. It’s highly unlikely this reflected her points designation. But it’s irrelevant, because minimum security institutions, camps, with their lax security, are off-limits to people with sex charges. Until now, as far as Maxwell, a convicted sex trafficker.

I am uneasy about articles like this, which update the Maxwell situation by using her emails. This is an invasion of privacy, though it’s worth noting that the institution already partakes in this violation, since emails are typically scanned before they are sent, and they take a couple of hours to reach their destination. Maxwell is not a fool – well, maybe she is, but I doubt it – and I think she understands all emails being sent are split between the intended audience as well as the establishment, and in one specific case, the warden. I’m disgusted that the media can share these, but they’re likely intended for mass consumption. They're performative. Ghislaine Maxwell is actively using the Bureau of Prisons to get what she wants. So far, that has included additional recreation and even delivered meals, while those holding this arrangement up to scrutiny are disappearing. If this is what Maxwell wants, the question lingers – what else might Maxwell want, and how willing would the Bureau be to get it for her?