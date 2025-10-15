“The Guest” hit theaters a few weeks after I was arrested. That’s a weird period for me, as I knew the movie was a film festival hit, and was anticipating seeing it. Today, when I see movies from that specific period, movies that were once just on the horizon, it feels almost like a movie from a past life. Movies that came out in 2018, for example, were movies I had no idea would exist when I was in 2014. But a movie from fall 2014 was probably a movie I was fully intending to see. Given that, during that early period of prison, I wasn’t connected to pop culture in any way, those yet-to-be-released films eventually faded from memory. I wonder if it feels the same when you are on your death bed, thinking of experiences you’ve never had.

“The Guest” begins pretty much after your favorite war movie ends, at least in principle. The slightly-dysfunctional Petersons greet an unusual young man at their doorstep. Handsome, soft-spoken David has just completed a tour of duty in Afghanistan. He’s arrived at the Peterson home to care for the family, as per the instructions of Caleb Peterson, the son who perished in that conflict. While the father is prickly (Leland Orser, classic movie jerk) and the mother is strongly accepting (Sheila Kelley), David seems unassuming and polite enough to be accepted into the household, and his stories of fighting alongside Caleb seem genuine, if a bit vague and lacking in necessary detail. The guy also looks like Dan Stevens, let that not go ignored.

Intriguingly, the one person most skeptical of David’s arrival is the one person who would be his most compatible partner. Teenage Anna is your typical frustrated-girl-in-a-small-town who isn’t falling for David’s wounded-fawn act (and almost distressing handsomeness), but she’s too polite to take the bait and make everyone else uncomfortable. Anna, played by the never-to-be-underestimated Maika Monroe, is ostensibly the lead character of the film, and the movie makes hay out of the idea that her intuition suggests this wayward stranger with impossible-to-prove stories is not who he claims to be. The idea, of course, is that the most perceptive person in a certain group nonetheless risks being hoodwinked by virtue of not wanting to accept others, despite obvious reservations.

To the Peterson parents, David is a surrogate son. Mr. Peterson, clearly yearning for another man around the house with whom to share homosocial interactions, gradually warms to the interloper. And because Mr. Peterson’s a jerk, Mrs. Peterson is also responsive to David’s friendly, firm masculinity around the house. Crucially, David acts as a big brother to the family’s youngest son, Luke, taking him out for drinks, giving brotherly advice under the cover of guiding (and in some ways, grooming) the boy. The key to that interaction is the trust gained by violence: in a pivotal early scene, David dismantles the older going-nowhere bullies of Luke’s school in spectacular detail. It’s this gesture, protecting Luke from the harm David clearly placed him in, that eventually sways Anna. Implicit in this idea is that, while at war, David was ostensibly killing on “our side”, committing murders as state-sanctioned violence. When we are being attacked, it is vicious violence. When others engaging in this fierce violence on our behalf, they are our heroes, and we welcome them into our homes as heroes.

One of the touchstones of “The Guest” seems to be “A History Of Violence”, how normally-pedestrian scenarios of fraternization can easily become gruesome bloodbaths. David’s violent streak, uncorked on obvious instigators, is treated by the characters as a trait of endearment. But director Adam Wingard shoots them under bright evening neon and dim lighting to emphasize that we perceive David’s behavior as lethal and upsetting. David, in essence, is a slasher villain who is essentially being supported by those around him that love and respect him. In turn, they love and respect him because of the damage he does. A vicious circle. Never in their heads do they hear the question posed in that aforementioned Cronenberg film, “Why’s he so good at killing people?”

“The Guest” is an exploitation picture that indirectly forces us to interrogate ideas about war and the military. We’re forced to acknowledge what is made explicit by the film’s first few scenes – that David fought alongside Caleb in a justified conflict, eliminating threats to America while thousands of miles from America, and that Caleb made to David one altruistic wish that the man must fulfill. War movies used to present this possibility as something we took for granted. “The Guest” is far more critical. Maybe a bit too critical, perhaps – it seeds doubt early on as to who or what David is, something lampshaded further by Stevens’ million-mile stare and flat affect. The movie essentially introduces something of a mythology to its core mystery, one it eventually barely acknowledges in its busy third act. Too easily it makes the choice for us as to how we should feel about our lone wolf ass-kicker.

There is not much about the war in the film, though I was frequently reminded of Bob Clark’s “Deathdream”. In that film, a young man returns from war distant and depleted, worn away by conflict. It is revealed early on that he is a zombie, and the only natural (de)evolution is to continue walking, continue killing, continuing to compartmentalize his humanity. You see that in David too – not necessarily the sense that his wartime stories are true, but that he is detached from his own humanity. He’s seen things. The other vets in the movie have a similar sort of damage, but it’s David, or “David”, that wears the scars. In his new identity, he’s not covering up the scars – he’s merely decorating them.

There are many times where I’ve talked about the need for people to understand that when people get out of prison, they will be your neighbors, your fellow neighborhood residents, your coworkers and perhaps even friends. But that doesn’t address the many that will end up living next to these people before they leave prison. This is an excellent article about the people of Franklin County who have just learned their Governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, has proposed an expensive 3,000 bed state prison. Just to clarify – there are many correctional facilities already in this county. Federal prisons are considered larger than state prisons, and my last federal prison housed a little over 800 inmates. 3,000 beds is massive, even if the intention is to keep it only 2/3rds full.

What’s interesting is that previously. Sanders pushed for aggressive changes to Arkansas’ prison system. Most legislation was geared towards more excessive sentencing, particularly laws that extended the jail time of perpetrators of violent and sex crimes by eliminating parole. With such drastic measures taken to get “harder” on crime, why would an additional prison be necessary? Either those reforms that were proposed didn’t work, or this is just a naked proposition to fill the pockets of those involved in criminal justice, regardless of who in the community actually wants it. In other words, call it what it is: a lie. A lie that criminal justice reform either works, or is important to these people.