Dev Patel has swag, he’s got drip. I didn’t expect that after having seen “Slumdog Millonaire” a bunch of years ago, a “crowd pleaser” that I absolutely loathed due to its cynical capitalist heart. There, Patel was a skinny little dweeb who couldn’t attract the girl of his dreams until she was able to see him on a game show, in which he won a million dollars (which is one of those questionable, misogynist touches in the mid-00’s that some confused for romance). At the time, I figured Patel would go on to a respectable career as a character actor, possibly in blockbusters as the nerdy hacker helping out some MMA-jacked leading man infiltrate the enemy’s headquarters.

I did not know he would be the man casting a handsome shadow in David Lowery’s “The Green Knight”. Derived from the poem “Sir Gawain And The Green Knight”, obviously one of the hottest IP’s in the industry, this is an epic fantasy that counterintuitively does what a lot of great films do –it presents a hero in need of a lesson, hopeless in over his head against unbeatable odds, and yet it also depicts the coolest and most suave dude of the medieval era in suddenly-fit, suddenly-badass Dev Patel. I’m glad we could close Fashion Week with a dude who really knows how to rock a cape. We need to retake capes from the superhero genre, people. Capes are fire.

“The Green Knight” begins with Patel’s Gawain as a dude with the Juice. It’s Christmas, and he wakes up at the same place we all do on December 25th – a brothel, where he must be rescued by his lady love, Essel (Alicia Vikander). Since this is the 14th century, no one is really bothered that a dude has some questionable gender politics, so it’s not long when he’s back in the kingdom of Camelot, chugging brew with King Arthur (Sean Harris) and the gang. Into this walks a revenant, a specter glowing green and indistinguishable from the Earth surrounding him. It’s the kind of visual that’s a trick to the eye in modern filmmaking – possibly CG-enhanced, possibly practical, possibly just a creature that wandered onto the set from the depths of Hell. He is played by Ralph Ineson – he has played this type of character before. “Played” feels like an inefficient word.

The Green Knight presents Gawain with a bargain. Hit me, he says. Because, really, when you’ve had some drinks on Christmas, who among us doesn’t start asking this of those around us? Hit me, Gawain, and you’ve got my axe, but in a year I’m gonna hit you too. Christmas was different in medieval times. Gawain, fresh out of waking up in the brothel, says that he’s down with this nonsense, and gratuitously takes off the Green Knight’s head. That’s a wrap on Ralph Ineson! Or is it…? As Gawain soils his medieval trousers, the Green Knight’s body stands and collects his fallen head, peacing out. Man, Christmas next year’s gonna be litty!

A year passes, during which Gawain lets his freak flag fly a bit more than usual. It’s assumed he wakes up in a few more brothels, possibly on other holiday mornings like Halloween and Arbor Day. Because he has yet to become a man, and now, it’s coming at him real fast. At year’s end, he’s off on a journey to locate the Green Knight and to accept the same blow he delivered. It’s a suicide mission. Perhaps one’s acceptance of maturity usually is. Surely everyone can relate to diving into the breach unprepared, overmatched, and certain of failure. Patel cuts a heroic figure, but you can see the guy sweating every moment.

The rest of the film, divided by chapters, is of a grand odyssey that Gawain must undergo, meeting monsters and manipulators and just plain tricksters. If I told you this was a 2020’s A24 movie about a journey, you’d probably guess that somewhere along the way he’s going to bump into an unwashed Barry Keoghan. Side quests match him up with a talking fox, a pack of marauding giants, and even a severed head that needs to find her way home. At a waystation of sorts he meets a lord and lady. The lord is Joel Edgerton, who provides the mixed blessing of telling Gawain where he can find the Green Knight. But the Lady is Alicia Vikander in her second role in the film. She does not seem to be the same person, but it’s understandable how this can seem to Gawain. The test is a moral one, which he must pass before fulfilling his destiny. Essel, the girl from home, is a much more modest dresser. This Lady has a more ornate fashion sense, with a distractingly-large headpiece (Lowery uses a similar one in this year’s “Mother Mary”). There’s probably a thematic reason for this, but either way, it’s a great look.

Director David Lowery’s films always have the taste of fairy tale, the flavor of fable. His Malickian crime film “Ain’t Them Bodies Saints” feels as if it’s consistently about to untether from the rest of the world, an exploration of mood and vibes. His first sojourn into Disney, “Pete’s Dragon”, feels like like a recreation of the original film and more like a meditative take on straight-faced eighties fantasy like “The Neverending Story”. “The Green Knight” is not narrated, there is no framing device beyond the chapter breaks, but it is like a half-remembered story told by the fireside, filled with awe-inspiring digressions and deceptively-simple moral complications.

And it must be said, even beyond the gorgeous fashions, this movie captivates the eye. Part of that comes from casting, like Vikander’s pallid period visage, or Kate Dickie’s grave countenance as Queen Guineviere. I saw this movie before really giving a long look at Ineson’s actual face – not as much of a special effect as I would have guessed. Every scene is like a new location emerging from a primordial fog, every surface, every building seeming to tell a thousand stories within the frame. This is truly so much more than a movie, a completely immersive experience, an adventure with a wide scope and intimate stakes. Not just a movie; “The Green Knight” feels like so much more, a departure into the mists, no guarantee of a return, a world that feels both tactile and real, but still populated by monsters and mysteries beyond our grasp. And it makes all the difference that it’s got a leading man with swagger, a Gawain acting like he’s grippin’ medieval grain, even when he knows he’s got a beheading in his future.

I wanted to stop and acknowledge an incredible story I’ve just heard about – you can click here to read this fascinating story. Those of us, of certain generations, have an inaccurate perspective on history. We assume some facets of our society have been here forever. Rock music is one example – actual live rock music performances were uncommon in the 1970’s, even though mainstream rock and roll was given that pop culture boost a decade earlier with the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, and if you attended a rock concert before that era, the band was playing standards, not original music. This is not an exact historical moment, but what I am trying to say is that an actual rock concert is a relatively fresh phenomenon in the history of recorded music.

Similarly, the idea of reporting the news was once a novelty (and might be once again, if the disintegration of legacy media continues). The idea of the news as fun and flattering isn’t something the invalids at Fox News dreamed about – it existed around the formation of CBS News in 1927. Back then, radio news was more about celebrity guests and lightweight human interests. News was what newspapers were for, after all. News affiliates were not tasked with up-to-the-minute updates, which is how it seemed like an opportune position for anyone, even a penitentiary lifer named Otto Gardener. Gardener, serving a life sentence for murdering his wife and sister-in-law, was largely tasked with introducing music acts broadcast from the prison. Maybe the most dangerous deejay in history, coming out of the Ohio Penitentiary.

It was April 1930 when a couple of inmates attempted an escape by starting a fire. The flames spread, overtaking an entire block of the penitentiary. Hundreds of inmates died, in what was considered the worst prison disaster in American history. As the fire could be seen from a distance, listeners needed to be alerted as to the severity of the situation. The CBS affiliate opted to report straight from the scene, in what was the first instance of breaking news in the storied history of CBS News, straight from Inmate X-46812. So when people talk about the legacy of CBS News (particularly in regards to who is in charge of currently diminishing it), they are celebrating Otto “Deacon” Gardener.

On Monday, bow your heads, we celebrate Memorial Week!