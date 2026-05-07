How much Tilda Swinton is enough for you? Because if the answer is, “There’s never enough Tilda Swinton in my life”, then you’re ready for the Joanna Hogg Experience. Previously, Swinton and Hogg shared a fairly incredible collaboration, two movies, “The Souvenir” and “The Souvenir Part II”. In that blockbuster franchise that the kids can’t stop talking about, Swinton co-starred alongside her own daughter, Honor Swinton Byrne, a serrated coming-of-age fable set among film students. Though Hogg and Swinton had collaborated a few times before, that was their most high profile, and complex teaming. Hogg and Swinton decided to follow that up with something smaller, less complicated, but no less involved.

So yes, this is a movie where you get TWO Swintons. Honor sat this one out, so “The Eternal Daughter” finds Tilda Swinton as both mother and daughter. Everyone knows Swinton can’t resist a double act – she popped up as twins in the Coens’ “Hail Caesar” and also in “Okja”, she essayed three roles in the “Suspiria” remake, and she gave us a Four Tilda count in the underseen technosexual goof-off “Teknolust”. Indeed, Tilda Swinton can’t stop giving us all of her. By playing two generations of the same family in “The Eternal Daughter”, you can almost argue that she’s loafing, really. Way to dog it this time around, Tilda Swinton.

Swinton is Julie, a filmmaker who is trying to get close to her aging mother, Rosalind (the second Tilda). Together, they are taking a taxi to Roslind’s former estate, a manor that has now become a hotel for people passing in the night. Upon their arrival, they find that it is paradoxically empty and yet very few rooms are available, particularly any that might be wheelchair-accessible. Julie is mindful of the circumstances, hoping to range for a comfortable stay for mom, herself awash in old memories. If that means getting snippy with hotel workers who can’t seem to provide the help she requires, then a little aristocratic old-money passive-aggressiveness will do the trick, even if Julie seems to have defined herself more through her art than through her money and associations.

Julie is committed to making a film about her mother. But she can only do that on mom’s time, and mom is awash in old stories, recollections and sometimes just reveries. As she walks around the hotel, she finds employees eager to talk. All of them have a tragic tale of loss. This would all be fodder for Julie, except that there’s something different about this hotel, covered in a dark fog, buried in the woods. The place is just noisy, filled with cricks and creeks and sounds that convey bad weather even though the open windows reveal just the slightest evening chill.

Rosalind is persnickety about certain details of their lodging, though not enough to cause a problem. Still, Julie is struck by the discomfort of her wheelchair-bound mother. Partly, it’s sadness for her decayed elderly state. Partly it’s the feeling that she hasn’t been there enough for her mother, she can never be there enough for her. And partly it’s because of the reminders of her mortality –Julie is facing an encroaching old age without a partner, without children. When she reaches Rosalind’s age, she will be alone, unable to provide. When she lands in a wheelchair, there will be no one trying to get her a wheelchair-accessible room. And now Julie and Rosalind have arrived somewhere that has no beginning, no end. This hotel is at the end of the world. This is a ghost story.

“The Eternal Daughter” has a considerable amount of low-budget gothic atmosphere –the film is decidedly foggy and claustrophobic, suggesting that they’re at a place that wishes to ward off the living. These are not ghosts in the traditional sense – specters of the past is more accurate, and never concrete as to their identity or meaning. Because, let’s be real, if ghosts floated among us, interacting with us would involve shaping our perception and sensibility. So if a ghost could communicate with us, it was because they were interacting with our brains in a pseudo-biological manner. If it could do that, it could also alter our perception of our surroundings. And so “The Eternal Daughter” could be happening now and later, morning and night, on this plane or the next. It does nothing to obfuscate or diminish Julie’s feelings– instead, the feeling is of refraction. There will always be a Julie, and she will always have these concerns. And that statement alone means whatever you’d like.

Hotels are fascinating to me. I’ve stayed in a couple of hotels and motels since I’ve been out of prison, and I’m not yet used to sleeping away from home. In my mind, I’m still waiting for a visit from an officer to come by, let me know if it’s the proper bed assignment, and perhaps bring new, cleaner sheets. Which isn’t always protocol, but if you thought I was ever missing a chance to ask a guard to work more for my comfort and not less, I was going to take it. I am still used to the dreadful bunk situation, which was how beds were arranged at every institution where I stayed. It’s the perfect practical solution for institutions always looking for space. Someone with a bed is guaranteed a certain amount of space. But when you put another dude on top of him, look at how you’ve maximized your space. And all that room for activities!

In prison, one of the more treasured acquisitions is a bottom bunk. Many people have “bottom bunk passes” because of their advanced age or their health, they’re not expected to be able to climb to the top. When you’re on a top bunk, you can apply for a bottom bunk somewhere, but you’re going to get in line in front of those who require a bottom bunk, not to mention the one person who has kissed just the right amount of ass. Sadly, I’ve had many times where the guy in the bottom bunk underneath me departed, leaving me to apply to change my assignment to that bottom bunk. No one really minds if you then move to the bottom bunk temporarily if no one is marked for that area. But if your bed change isn’t approved, it means they’re reserving that bottom bunk for someone else. And sure enough, you’re probably going to have to move back to the top, as a heavyset guy with bullet holes in his leg is about to limp over and point out his new designated home, right under you.