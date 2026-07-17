Antonio Campos’ “The Devil All The Time”, based on the novel by Donald Ray Pollock, regards Christianity as a growing moss that worms its way into the lives of everyday people. It does not seem anti-Christian, exactly, but it does illustrate how religion can be manipulated by people and malformed by time. In “The Devil All The Time”, religion seems to seep into the ground, corroding it, polluting the senses of those in Knockemstiff, Ohio.

There is a soldier who prays, he prays to chase the demons away, demons that come from the memory of a mercy killing he performed at war. He put a fellow fighter in the grave to ease the pain, but never shook the memory of the man’s last moments, barely forming words, flayed and crucified. The soldier, Wlliard (Bill Skarsgard) comes home, meets a girl, has a child named Arvin. And he ensures that Arvin, too, must repent. The dutiful child kneels and prays, before he even knows for what. Arvin is guilty before he has sinned, because of the demons his father fights.

Willard was supposed to marry Helen (Mia Wasikowska). Perhaps his wild-eyed, secular-seeming religiosity was overwhelming, so she instead marries a pastor, Roy (Harry Melling). In one of the film’s standout moments, Roy calls a sermon where he pours poisonous spiders all over him. This is a low budget film, so a lot of these shots are real, and theoretically, dangerous. But for Roy, it only strengthens his faith. It also distorts it, making him believe he is a Lazarus figure. Melling, who is evolving into a scrawny, jittery little oddball, is too well-cast.

As we move from the fifties to the sixties, a new pastor takes over the church, Reverend Teagardin (Robert Pattinson). He is not a squirrely zealot like his predecessor. He is more seductive, more sly. And, appropriately, more incestuous, as he ends up impregnating Lenora (Eliza Scanlen), Roy’s school-aged daughter. This arouses the ire of a now-teenaged Arvin (Tom Holland), who delicately cradles the gun inherited from his late father. Not necessarily dogged by memories of the past, Arvin is still a haunted young man. These people make reckless, violent decisions, but it seems like their motivations are a pretense regarding their diseased minds. Arvin is protective of Lenora, but the violence he deploys to show it seems entirely reckless. He seems to have weaned himself off religion, but that’s a cosmetic change – religion still has its claws in him.

The most memorable characters from the book (which is adapted fairly closely) are Carl and Sandy. She’s a waitress, he’s a photographer, and they’re serial murderers. They drive around seeking young strapping men to seduce Sandy before they murder them, Carl snapping away, their own pet project. In the book, the men are often reluctant to be with Sandy, suggesting that she’s not entirely desirable to them. Carl, meanwhile, is depicted as obese and impotent. The movie is its own type of grimy, an unclean-looking picture with broken bodies on ruptured land, those who cling to faith as they lived amidst the gnarled fingers of a dying God. And yet, Carl, not obese, is played by a former Terminator (Jason Clarke) and Sandy is Elvis’ granddaughter (Riley Keough).

It seems as if everyone in this film has franchise obligations elsewhere, which requires that you stay in superhero shape just in case anyone needs you for part eight or part twelve. Knockemstiff is presided over by a slovenly, corrupt sheriff, and in an earlier era, this role would be played by Joe Don Baker, probably when he was 45, because character actors like him were 45 from the ages of 28 to 65. Here, he’s played by Sebastian Stan, who wears a paunch for the role. Stan was 37 when he took the role, though as a leading man he’s going to try to look 30 from the ages of 28 to 58. Frankly, I’d have preferred a Baker type, since the sheriff is a sleazebag with an uncomfortably-close relationship with Carl and Sandy. But you judge the movie you have, not the movie you want, and Stan always adds interesting layers without too many tics and gimmicks. It does seem sad that you need actual superhero actors just to get funding for a dark, disturbing film like this. Could be worse – the sheriff was apparently originally supposed to be Chris Evans.

Antonio Campos is a fascinating director, a guy responsible for pitch-black narratives with a deep well of moral ambiguity. I was a big fan of his “Christine” though I especially liked his first effort “Afterschool”. Structurally a horror film, that picture follows a young Ezra Miller at a prestigious private school who quietly puzzles over the personal footage he’s taken of the death of a fellow student. Follow-up “Simon Killer” cemented Campos’ interest in characters who have a deadly secret, one that involves violence to others, but one that nonetheless is tearing the secret-holder apart. Pretty much every character in “The Devil All The Time” is like that. But given the fidelity to the source material, and the narration from Pollock himself (which sounds like it’s directly taken from the book) this is Campos’ least-personal film. Given that it’s his most recent film, and that he’s worked in television since then (he dabbled with a since-canceled DC Comics TV project), it’s an unfortunate sign. Campos has thus served as a chronicler of the rot of American culture. “The Devil All The Time” simply feels like a slightly-less-recognizable America.

I want to be professional and serious about this, but c’mon guys: the people in charge of criminal justice in America are children. Reports are currently circulating that the FBI is in charge of an informally-named “payback squad” that has been tasked with going after those who previously investigated Donald Trump, or interrogated him, or maybe even looked at him sideways, he’s a fragile little boy. It’s believed that most of these cases will be based in conspiracy charges, which makes sense since, in the last decade, RICO cases have been employed frequently to cast a wider net when describing an “item of value” used in commission of a crime. It will be an uphill climb in a trial setting, but this is not a detail bothering these fellows.

The tales of this being called a “payback squad” are anecdotal, and yet our antenna needs to be up when we hear such a phrase bandied about by the Federal Bureau Of Investigations. Simply put, it is a crystallization of the problem many have when trying to discuss criminal justice, in being unable to entangle the notion of justice from that of revenge. The concept of justice is to protect the public and prevent further harms. Revenge is about settling a petty score. It is a completely different notion. Which makes sense: most people probably struggle with this distinction. Most people also don’t weaponize law enforcement to attack those who have hurt the feelings of a rich white man who can’t let go of a grudge. ”Payback” casts a wide net. Don’t be surprised if this is all a dress rehearsal, for people who are entirely perverting the notion of criminal justice in America.

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