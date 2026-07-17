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C. C. Simmons's avatar
C. C. Simmons
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Maybe it was because I watched this way back when it first came out (tail-end of my pre-film literacy days) and haven't since, but I never would have recalled that Melling was in this. Might give it another whirl now; dude can make a glacier worth watching (as evidenced by The Pale Blue Eye).

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