You always try to judge movies on their own merits without having to enlist film history to offer a frame of reference. But you’d also think filmmakers would try to avoid putting the viewer in that position, at least unless that was the stated goal. If you make a movie today called “Metropolis”, and you borrow visuals from Fritz Lang’s “Metropolis”, clearly you want people to view the film through the prism of the cinematic legacy of the original “Metropolis”. Which is why I wonder about “The Comedian”, which exists in the shadow of one of the greatest movies ever made about standup comedy, Martin Scorsese’s “The King Of Comedy”.

That particular film is one of my favorites because of the complexities of it’s central idea. Rupert Pupkin is a stand-up comedian, but also sort of a going-nowhere dope who worships and yearns for celebrity. After professional frustration sets in, he forcibly kidnaps Jerry Langford, a comedic legend and current kingmaker as host of a late night talk show. Pupkin demands very little other than a stand-up comedian’s opening slot on Langford’s live program. And because Scorsese implicates us in our blind worship of celebrity, the audience has to spend the entire movie considering the question: is Rupert Pupkin going to turn out to be a good stand-up comedian? There’s poetry in the final reel answer – he’s adequate. He’s not unskilled. He’s mediocre. He’s normal. To borrow from another later Scorsese film, he can’t really sell us that pen.

Pupkin is played by a wily, shifty Robert De Niro. This wasn’t lost on the guys at Warner Bros. when they made the inexplicably critically-acclaimed “Joker”, where De Niro basically plays the Langford part originally essayed by Jerry Lewis, and Pupkin is reinvented through the prism of DC Comics to become a beta version of the classic Gotham City menace. The film pretty cravenly jacks from “Taxi Driver” as well, which is interesting considering Scorsese (and also Leonardo DiCaprio) were once listed as producers of “Joker”. It’s a choice which doesn’t succeed for many reasons, one of them being that De Niro, so perfectly cast as Pupkin, lacks the skill set to recreate a variant of Langford to provide Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck with a compelling antagonist. “Joker” is almost edgelord-y in how it so transparently borrows from those earlier films.

And yet none of this explains “The Comedian”, which at one point was meant to be another collaboration between De Niro and Scorsese. Taylor Hackford stepped into the director’s shoes instead, but that is De Niro, again in front of a mic, formerly the most legendary less-than-competent stand-up in movie history now playing a sudden comedic legend in Hackford’s film. I suppose there’s a meta-element here, given that De Niro started shifting to comedic roles at the start of the 00’s with… perhaps intermittent success. He is as good at comedy as Rupert Pupkin, but he is excellent at playing Rupert Pupkin.

De Niro is Jackie Burke, an aging one-time stand-up legend who did what many funny people of his generation did – he took sitcom money to become a small screen legend. He takes the art of comedy seriously, but seems to only be remembered by the mainstream for his one-liners as what seems like an “All In The Family” Archie Bunker archetype. You “golden age of TV” young fellas don’t remember what the TV/Movie divide used to be like, but the idea of De Niro, a legend of cinema, playing a mere sitcom player of the 70’s/80’s is almost offensive.

Burke begins his inevitable fall when he assaults what he thinks is a comedy tourist who tries to film one of his performances. What results is pretty much what you’d expect, that being a fairly-viral fall from grace that is also, in actuality, a moment when his star rises higher than it has been in ages. Which is probably a good approximation of “cancel culture”, but it doesn’t seem like that’s what these guys were trying to do. Burke ends up having to perform community service, which is where he meets Harmony, who is played by Leslie Mann, and who is meant to be vaguely age-appropriate as a serious love interest despite being the age of what would be his own adult daughter. This script has clearly been around for a while.

This is something of a hangout movie, without a considerable amount of tension – honestly, I couldn’t tell if that was intentional. As Burke tries to woo his much younger paramour, he reconnects with people who he’s long ignored but have re-entered his orbit due to this recent brush with fame. There’s an extended sequence that works simply because it features De Niro fraternizing with another old pro, a brother played by Danny DeVito. In character, DeVito apparently cracks up at everything Burke says. But DeVito, once charmingly called “My little Pokèmon” by Billy Crystal (he shows up here too for a minute), just seems delighted to be there. Patti Lupone is here too, but, women, amirite?

But therein lies the predictable challenge. “The Comedian” was conceived as a comedic film that’s also meant to be taken seriously – maybe lightly funny, but based in believable human conflict. The problem is that much of that screentime is spent with Jackie Burke on stage. This is the problem with movies about funny people: the funny people aren’t funny enough to be believably funny, professionally funny people. This could be for one of two reasons.

–You don’t want the material to be too funny, because then people won’t be interested in the off-stage dramatic elements (which is more about a lacking confidence in storytelling)

–You don’t want the best jokes saved for the on-stage routines, which are meant to largely add atmosphere and verisimilitude to the central off-stage story, which should probably feature the funnier material. In other words, you prefer the performance sequences to be plausibly-funny rather than actually-funny.

I do think either way of thinking is built into the reality that comedy is very difficult, and to keep people laughing for a consistent amount of time carries a certain degree of difficulty. That’s why so many professional comedians on film are being fake-funny instead of real-funny, as if the audience (and not the creators) need that separation. Oddly enough, one movie that gets this right is the sometimes-maudlin and fairly overlong Judd Apatow vehicle “Funny People”, which takes great pains to emphasize a believable world of popular comedy, whether it be Jason Schwartzman’s hacky sitcoms or Seth Rogen’s on-stage routines.

Which brings us back to Jackie Burke. Burke is a lousy comedian. You get the sense he’s supposed to be a bit edgy, there are shades of Don Rickles in his material and delivery. But he has no real point of view, no consistent voice. With those older great comedians, when you hear them start to go, you realize, “Oh, this is a very specific bit that only this guy can do.” But Burke never sounds like the guy who sits down and reflects upon his life by putting pen to paper and building a mini-narrative. He is also never seen recruiting his own writer. This movie seems like it’s made from the perspective of people who don’t get standup. Damningly, it also seems like it’s made from someone who misunderstands stand-up in the modern day, an artform that has evolved thoroughly and aggressively in the 21st century. It feels like a fraudulent moment when Hannibal Buress shows up as himself, because this doesn’t feel like a universe where Buress finds success at all. Like he traveled from somewhere else in the multiverse and found out he was never born here.

There’s meant to be gravity in the third-act idea of Burke performing, and preparing to live in, a retirement home. But the movie wants to go down a more serious path in evolving into a story that takes Burke’s romantic relationship seriously. The classic dilemma is introduced here, the serious life-changing decisions having to be made by someone who can’t resist a joke. But you’re kind of waiting for someone to snap and say, “That’s not funny in any context, guy.” The problem is the writing, but also, De Niro just can’t sell bad comedic material. There’s yet another moment that plays as a feeble concession to modern day, a sequence where Burke goes viral, specifically from a video re-editing his own on-stage performance. And when you see the effect, it’s clear no one involved in the production knew at all what a video looks like when it goes viral. Rupert Pupkin would never.

I’m not a comedian in any way, but I do remember trying comedy a bit in prison. I had a routine for a Christmas show, but that was indoors, in the chapel. I could afford to know my audience, since the guys showing up to that were primarily one demographic, largely the suburban Catholic white guys, and I worked within what I assumed were content restrictions – I mean, it was a full-on chapel with stained-glass windows. That prison suffered from understaffing and underfunding in every area except for the church. It was later when I signed up for an actual open mic that was held outdoors, during the pandemic, which meant only a hundred of us were there since we were quarantined from other units.

I came up with maybe ten minutes of material, much of it which felt good, considering I had no restrictions and could tackle a wider amount of material. What I didn’t realize was that everyone else treated the open mic as a chance to do music, specifically to rap. So I was scheduled to perform comedy sandwiched in between maybe ten jailhouse rappers, one or two of which had real flow. They had commandeered the stereo system, so they programmed their own beats to play loudly. This was outdoor recreation, and we were in the middle of nowhere, the hinterlands. So the sound was impressive, bouncing off the hills. In the middle of a pandemic, this was the loudest those hills had felt for almost a year.

I distinctly remember walking up to the microphone and hearing a sharp explosion somewhere in the distance. My brain didn’t acknowledge it at the time, but I later confirmed what I suspected: those were gunshots. See, four or five guys had dialed the speakers way up for their freestyles before me, and I had learned that the residents of those far-off hills had actually called the prison to complain about the noise. Since no one acted to fix this, it was at the start of my routine where they noted their displeasure about the commotion by busting off a few rounds. I’m not sure where you’ve ever performed at an open mic, but I’m pretty certain you didn’t take the mic after someone had fired a gun in protest.

I went up to deliver my material, and immediately was greeted by a heckler. There were times in my life when I had thought of trying stand-up, and I had tried to steel myself against the prospect of being heckled. This was a different experience. He almost immediately started with the “boo”s and the “You suck”s, which was pretty hard to ignore in a group of only a hundred guys, many of whom were milling about since this was also our recreation time. I did a bit where I mentioned having a girlfriend in my past, and he yelled, “Liar!” This threw me off. I was in my mid-thirties at the time. Surely someone would look at me and assume, yes, he’s probably had a girlfriend at one point in his entire life. I wanted to respond to his heckling, I felt equipped to do just that. But I also knew who he was. I wondered how many comedians would respond to a heckler if they knew, after getting off stage, they were going to sleep in the same 100-man room as the heckler, where the lights were off at 10:30, where you could be stabbed up by the guy, because you already know he’s definitely not shy about taking a shiv to someone. Kind of changes the heckling equation a little.

I got through about five solid minutes before beginning one routine, one in which the “F” word was non-gratuitously integral to the entire bit. And an officer walked past, and he turned to me and said, “Watch the language.” I was set off, set off way too much. Firstly, it was an open mic, no one had established any restrictions on us (certainly not on the four acts that preceded me). Secondly, this was coming from a c.o., after years at that point (over six, in that moment) of hearing guards use endless vulgar language to chastise and mock us, to ridicule our manhood, insult our aptitude, and to verbally berate us. The idea that this was a guard who had just participated in a profane charade of quarantining the sick and the healthy together during a pandemic before testing results, leading to an infection rate of over 85% within the institution, and now he had a problem because I said the “f” word? “Watch the language?” I repeated incredulously, before shutting down my worst angels and turning to the audience. “He wants me to watch my language. We’re done here.” I put the mic back on the stand. I haven’t done “comedy” since.