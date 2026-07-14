“The Big Short: Inside The Doomsday Machine” was just the latest of Michael Lewis’ popular string of non-fiction books about functioning, and sometimes malfunctioning, ecosystems. He’s been fortunate enough to see those books, wonky and detail-heavy, turned into popular movies, including “The Blind Side” and “Moneyball”. In “The Big Short”, what seemed like the toughest material to translate ended up grossing $133 million worldwide and winning an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, which went to Charles Randolph and Adam McKay – the latter who, as a one-time head writer at “Saturday Night Live”, once oversaw an empire of fart jokes.

The premise of the book is a detailed, perspective-switching explanation of the collapse of the housing market in 2008. Like many, this stuff was like Greek to me when I cracked the book open when I was in prison. Reading a book like that in this environment, I had to convince surrounding inmates that I was just a curious guy, and not someone who was smart enough (or dumb enough) to help them earn a little money on the side. The book hinges on repetition, but it avoids tedium because of how you are made to see the same events through the diverse eyes of various players with different ideas at stake.

Which provides an in for a movie like this because now, you can spotlight movie stars! The first one we meet is Michael Burry (Christian Bale), who seems like the one person who isn’t distracted by all the external noise. He’s a hedge fund manager who self-diagnosed as someone with Asperger’s, and seems like a guy who self-diagnoses a lot. And because of his solitude, both self-enforced and also granted by the universe, he can see the matrix: an excess of subprime mortgages that will drag down the industry, providing him with a slim window to short the housing market. Unbothered by the moral complexity of this action – earning money off the pain and suffering of others – Burry seems like a sunnier, more addled cousin of Patrick Bateman. Which is impressive, because he’s in a movie filled with Patrick Batemans.

Ryan Gosling, as composite character Jared Vennett, occasionally stops to narrate the movie and explain what is happening. He has a dense understanding of Burry’s findings, and both bemoans to the audience how people are being screwed while participating in the screwing. Vennett breaks the fourth wall moreso than the other characters, but he also seems to have a vague wizardly influence on the narrative, even directing the action as if he were in a film. Steve Carell is Mark Baum, an independent trader who serves as something of a moral compass. His active investigation into the crashing market only produces rage and incredulity from him. He would be an audience surrogate if everything didn’t anger him. He seems equally agitated that people are losing their shirts, but also that others are profiting off it. He’s also mad that people look at him wrong, that his group therapy hates him, that the world is a rotten place. He is absolutely miserable, and Carell is well-cast as a self-absorbed jerk who nonetheless is panicking at the end of the world.

John Magaro and Finn Wittrock are two minor league investors who catch wind of the collapsing market and aggressively get in on the action. They verify this information through an older mentor named Ben Rickert, who shows up in the moviestar visage of Brad Pitt. He’s a minor but crucial character in this story, in that he’s a market pessimist (and, possibly, a culture pessimist) who confirms the duo’s most dire predictions. Of course, they’re too drunk off the earning potential to realize that he’s warning them, not encouraging them. As they start to make deals to short the market, they seem to have no idea that Rickert is informing them that they are beckoning the apocalypse.

The narrative often stops to hammer home not only exactly what’s happening, but how it’s actually legal for this industry to operate in such a predatory manner. In other words, it’s less of a disaster movie (which would be the more conventional approach) and more of a condemnation of a system that exists in order to either benefit or punish the average customer, but to no doubt always enrich the ones willing to take advantage of them. It openly contradicts the ideas you learned as a kid about fairness and quality, all the lessons you gathered about hard work and integrity. And it’s a movie that also takes great pains to remind you that these people who were involved in this elaborate heist were, yes, stupid, craven, pathetic people. With the exception of Burry, every character in this film who starts collecting massive profits is depicted as a gigantic jackass with no awareness of his own charisma-deficiency. Before appearing in the McKay-produced “Succession”, Jeremy Strong shows up here, as sort of a test-drive for Kendall Roy.

Of course, it’s a bit of a double-edged sword, because McKay thinks we’re all a bit stupid. At several points, he stops to explain certain terms and ideas to us through onscreen text, which is helpful and in some cases necessary. But he also uses separate segments to break from the action and allow for a celebrity to condescendingly illustrate certain concepts. There’s Margot Robbie, sexualized in a bubble bath, explaining a “short”. There’s Anthony Bourdain, in a high-octane kitchen environment, explaining CDO’s. And Selena Gomez, radiating glamour and privilege, gambles at a craps table while explaining to us how credit swaps happen. And… yeah, I’ll allow it. I could sit here, and like anyone else, treat it like an insult. But it feels sort of like an earned insult.

It’s fascinating to think of the process of making this film. McKay’s previous movies include the two “Anchorman” films, “Talladega Nights”, “Step Brothers” and “The Other Guys”. While all of those films had a distinct political sensibility and point of view, they also celebrated fratboy idiocy and exaggerated celebrations of white male rage and incompetence to the point where audiences embraced them, and even agreed with them. Ron Burgundy became a hero instead of a cautionary tale. “Step Brothers” became aspirational when it’s more of a suburban horror film. This picture seems so beyond what McKay’s previously done, with to-the-camera asides, long-winded sequences of dense jargon, and a collection of unlikable goons. Certainly at some point he might have been wondering if he was making the worst movie ever made. “The Big Short” is anything but, and yet you can feel him striving for meaning by incorporating scads of unrelated clips of pop culture, from a Ludacris music video to commercials to a performance of “Let The Eagle Soar” by John Ashcroft. This movie is a tragedy, and it seems like, as it winds down, he can only close the narrative in the manner of obvious mentor Michael Moore, with self-serious text-on-screen, and various pieces of damning trivia to garnish the meal that’s just been served.

“The Big Short”, the book and the movie, both stick with me for their significance – the movie did not change history, and the attitude the movie demonizes has become more prominent within influential public spheres. It’s interesting how this seemingly has radicalized McKay, someone who I once deeply enjoyed, partly for his combination of lowbrow laughs and highbrow cultural criticism embedded within. Maybe he looks down on his previous work. It’s likely he questioned whether his broad satire actually had the impact he craved, as opposed to the opposite effect. This was likely a factor in the dissolution of the friendship between him and collaborator Will Ferrell. Though their falling-out was said to have resulted from Ferrell not getting the lead role in the McKay-produced “Winning Time”, I find it hard to believe it didn’t start percolating when McKay began questioning the social impact of their collaborations. “The Big Short” carries a certain weight, but I can’t help but watch it and think of this decades-long friendship ending.

I think it’s important to circulate the occasional article written by a former inmate. Some of them have experiences different than mine, and some mention details that have stuck with me forever. This particular piece talks about solitary confinement, something I know quite well. Some of my experience in prison involved rooms, particularly once I was sentenced and arrived at the feds. But holding areas, jails and such, involve cells. And if you’re alone in a cell, and you aren’t allowed out, it may not officially be considered solitary confinement, but that is indeed what that is. At one point, I was being transferred from one institution to another, which involved a couple of pit-stops. One of them was a penitentiary, which involves inmates classified at a higher level than me, which meant that I had to be kept in a cell. Allegedly, there’s nothing punitive about that experience, and yet I had to wait ten days in that cell, allowed out for one hour a morning for “recreation”, with only a handful of books and no other diversion.

In that article, there is mention of “the block”. I’m sure that term was used in prison to mean many things, but in that article, and in my experience, it meant whatever you could use, when you were in the cell, to block out the small window in which the guards can see. Typically, you put up the block when you’re using the toilet, or when you’re handling contraband, or even when you’re about to fight someone else in a two-man cell. You’re not allowed to put up the block – the guards have to always be able to see into the cell. But you can get away with it during the aforementioned times, even though at some point a guard will yell at you to take it down. It’s a crucial part of the incarceration experience, and every time I see a door with a narrow, tall window, I feel compelled to cover it with a towel. I don’t know why some of these things stick with me. Prison follows you forever.