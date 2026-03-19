I’m not going to ever come across as someone who has an irrational amount of confidence. But I’d like to think I work hard at what I accomplish, and I know how much hard work means. However the allure to give it all away, or burn it all down – I think it exists for everyone, and it’s stronger in someone like myself, but it’s not uncommon. For some it means just stepping away from their life, their responsibilities, their kids or their job. Maybe they stop paying their bills completely, which certainly seems like it could feel liberating for maybe a minute. Or maybe they’re like Hunter in “Swallow”, and they have a temptation to destroy their entire life, one deadly poke at a time.

Hunter is the trophy wife of wealthy finance bro Richie, who is preparing to ascend to a CEO position. Not long after their marriage, they’ve settled into a gorgeous house overlooking what appears to be eternity – surely they have neighbors, but the view feels both expansive and also apocalyptic, like a place in the distance no one will ever reach. Hunter frequently defers to her husband, but as he vapidly introduces her to his coworkers, soon his underlings, her vacant expressions tell us of her profound lack of purpose. Is that all there is?

One day, Hunter is cleaning when she decides, impulsively, to swallow a marble. It’s a seductive moment. With a new pregnancy and a controlling husband, everything has been determined for her, every surface, every fabric, every decision. The marble is a foreign object, a foreign experience. Finally, something would enter her with full consent and agency. And yeah, who cares if it slowly distorts her insides? There are no immediate consequences until her and her husband visit the doctor, and suddenly finding the nature of this foreign object inside of her takes priority. Her husband doesn’t think twice. People swallow things accidentally.

It turns out this is an actual condition, “pica”, which makes one compelled to swallow foreign objects. The movie never leaks into surreality, it always stays grounded and plausible — this is no “Butt Boy”. Hunter never has an explanation for her behavior, and she doesn’t even particularly change as she returns home to the judging and puzzled eyes of her new family. They don’t necessarily understand what “disorders” are, and they’re not expecting anything but silent agreement from the beautiful young woman. And so she continues to swallow, finding little items to consume until surgery is required.

As played by Haley Bennett, Hunter is an avatar of upper class despair. Never looking less than immaculate, it’s striking to think that Hunter is pristine and porcelain on the outside just as she’s fully polluting her insides. Early on, it seems uncertain as to whether or not her husband really understands or respects her. But as she continues to interfere with her own health, he assigns caretakers for her. Is this about her health? Or is he simply trying to protect one of many assets? There is a moment, late in the film, where Hunter is finally alone. As she absentmindedly shovels fistfuls of dirt into her mouth, there is a distant look of bliss in her eyes. She gazes into the distance. We don’t see it, but it looks like she finally sees the horizon.

Every once in a while, I read a reminder that no one truly thinks inmates in prison are human beings. There’s been an ongoing lawsuit regarding a female inmate at Logan’s Correctional Center in Illinois. An inmate claimed she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by a c.o., a pattern of abuse that reportedly became a laughing matter among staff members. An initial court ruled on damages, but not liability – in other words, that she was a victim of specific people, and not of an abusive, dehumanizing system that rewards cruelty from abusers and punishes. But the story goes deeper, naturally, and does in fact contain upsetting details to confirm systematic rot.

One of the details of this case that sticks with me followed her initial allegation. The institution could have treated it seriously, considered her accusations, figured that she was credible and deserved to be protected. Instead, their answer was to hide in wake, hoping that the perpetrator could be caught in the act. Not only was she essentially disbelieved, not only was she used as bait, but the attitude seems to rob her of her own agency. She is not a person deserving of protection. She is a game, she is an opportunity to play Hide And Seek, to jump out from the shadows like Batman to find her attackers. It’s an embarrassing manifestation of men’s hero complexes supplanting any actual desire to maintain a woman’s safety. Unfortunately, even this article above takes a jocular, dismissive approach to the issue. When we’re talking about corruption and assault, even in humiliation, the abusers in power remain central to the narrative.