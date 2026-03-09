Welcome to a week of Failed Oscar Bait! This is kind of a more complicated concept than I usually employ, in time for the actual Oscars show. Here, what I’m discussing are those times between 2014 and 2023 when studios released a “prestige” movie in the hopes of gaining mainstream attention via the Oscars. Whatever you feel about the Academy Awards, it’s clear that they are drawn to specific types of films, and some movies are made for that precise interest. The Oscars can’t nominate them all, however, which is how such films, assembled from A-List cloth (major stars, big budgets, powerful subject matter) often fall by the wayside. Great movies sometimes seem as if they’re the product of alchemy, but that doesn’t stop producers and companies from trying to manufacture them like a Lego set. Nevertheless, I love discussing Oscar “metrics.”

“Stronger” tells the story of Jeff Bauman (Jake Gyllenhaal), an everyday Boston resident who gets wrapped up in extraordinary circumstance. It’s 2013, and Bauman is just a screwup at the local bar, a guy trying to get back into the pants of old hookup Erin (Tatiana Maslany). Even ignoring Gyllenhaal’s moviestar looks, you can tell this is a guy who gets by on persistent charm offensives rather than appearing to be a provider or a loyal boyfriend. Erin falls for it, again. In another version of reality, this Erin would have fallen for it seven or eight more times.

Jeff vows to follow Erin to wherever she wants to go, hoping he’ll land back in her bed. Instead, it takes him to the Boston Marathon, where he arrives ready to cheer her on at the finish line. Unfortunately, this places him at the blast radius of the horrific terrorist attack that killed three and injured hundreds. Bauman wakes in a hospital room only to find that his legs have been removed. While family is excited to see him awake, it’s the authorities who are grateful when Bauman becomes the first person to identify the bombers. Jeff, now without legs, is hailed as a hero, and the cops get their man.

“Stronger” does a good job in emphasizing that this honor, which allows the city to celebrate Bauman, is nonetheless cheap p.r. and not at all based in any relief for him. There’s no celebration for his new status, he’s in a wheelchair and there is nothing below his knees. More pointedly, there’s no money – his job at Costco agrees to support him in the job he can no longer perform, until they decide he can’t. Whatever excitement comes from the constant applause and free drinks disappears when Jeff looks at himself in the mirror. “Stronger” takes a sober look at being the hero who sacrificed entirely too much. And the fissures in his personality and emotional state before the attack, which led him to drink and fear commitment, have only gotten a steroidal jolt.

David Gordon Green directed this. Despite being one of the most prolific filmmakers of his generation, Oscar nominations have eluded him. He began with esoteric low-fi and rather lovely indies before graduating to the mainstream, where he blew his biggest blank check on the admirably goofy “Your Highness”. After that film’s failure, he made a pivot back to drama, and “Stronger” was probably his best bet for Oscar gold. The failure of movies like this and the Sandra Bullock-led “Our Brand Is Crisis” led him towards genre, where he directed the recent “Halloween” trilogy and that far-less-liked “The Exorcist: Believer”. It’s a shame he went paycheck-chasing – “Stronger” is not showily-directed, but it’s given more of a believable sheen than the TV-movie treatment you’d expect the material to receive.

Gyllenhaal is a guy who has invited all sorts of extreme reactions, many justified. Though even considering his obvious try-hard theater-kid aspirations, he’s a dude who does the work. His Bauman is a fully-realized character, and if you can get past the idea of another ableist actor playing a handicapped person, you’ll note how Gyllenhaal creates a guy deserving of pity but also a good scolding or two. Gyllenhaal was nominated for an Oscar in 2006 for “Brokeback Mountain”, though he was arguably overshadowed by costar Heath Ledger. Since then, he has put together an interesting and diverse body of work – it’s surprising he hasn’t been nominated since. In 2018, his work in “Stronger” was passed up in favor of Gary Oldman (“Darkest Hour”), Timothee Chalamet (“Call Me By Your Name”), Daniel Day-Lewis (“Phantom Thread”), Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”) and Denzel Washington (“Roman J, Israel, Esq.”). I’ll be honest, I’m not sure who you’d remove from those five. “Stronger” received no Oscar or even Golden Globe attention, though one could argue that Maslany was deserving.

There was another Boston marathon bombing movie that also seemed, for a brief moment, to be poised for a little Oscar attention. “Patriots Day” was directed by Peter Berg and released only a couple of months after another Berg effort, the true-story drama “Deepwater Horizon”. Neither movie resulted in nominations for the former “Battleship” director, though I’d argue he didn’t necessarily embarrass himself in either attempt, and I found both easier to endure than Berg’s preceding blockbuster, the patriotic snuff film “Lone Survivor”.

Whereas “Stronger” focused on the story of average everyday Bostonians affected by the tragedy, “Patriots Day” is largely about the law enforcement reaction. And let this be a reminder that there’s a reason copaganda is so popular. Here, the cop in question is Mark Wahlberg, who by happenstance is covering the marathon after having to work the event as a punishment. Witnessing the tragedy, he jumps right into the investigation, following leads, talking to survivors of the blast, and eventually being on the scene as the final suspect is taken into custody. It’s a remarkable portrayal of super-competence in law enforcement and crime-fighting, and Sergeant Tommy Saunders is unquestionably a hero.

Also, he’s make-believe. Berg and company have built this narrative around a supercop who sometimes breaks the rules, talks back to authority, knows the geographical breakdown of Boston and won’t ever tire of pursuing justice. You don’t need to know that Saunders is made up to watch the movie and wonder how this one hero cop is somehow everywhere at every point like he’s Marion Cobretti. It’s phony, and it’s unfortunate, because the po-faced vibe of this movie is that the soldiers, cops and paramedics went above and beyond to preserve the peace in the wake of tragedy, and also one guy was basically an action figure. If you’re going to earnestly devote a movie to these actual heroes, maybe make it a collaborative effort instead of turning every non-Marky Mark cast member into a part of the Funky Bunch. Either that or go in the complete opposite direction and let Boston be saved by Jeff Speakman, The Perfect Weapon.

Berg, a former actor who has exhibited considerable skill behind the camera, keeps the pacing steady and even-keeled, allowing for standout performances from the likes of John Goodman and Kevin Bacon, both of whom are transparently money in the bank in a movie like this. The movie also hums and purrs procedurally under the beats of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, unsurprisingly a highlight. But this is still a fairly generic “cinematic” retelling of the events of the day, complete with an ornery captain and a wife (Michelle Monaghan) whose job is to be “wife” while the male heroes save the day.

Whatever dramatic currency the movie collects comes from Alex Wolff, who plays one of the bombers. Similar to his petrified turn in “Hereditary”, here he is all nerves and restlessness as the walls close in on him. An interesting storytelling tension develops, as we’re watching these intrepid cops collaborate to punish what they see as a dangerous terrorist, while Wolff plays the infamous Dzhokhar Tsarnaev as a reluctant freedom fighter way over his head and genuinely troubled as the heat comes down on him. The more time we spend with him, the more we see this is just a dumb kid. Unfortunately, by the third act, as the cops begin violating the rights of the wife (Melissa Benoist) of the second suspect, it becomes clear we’re rooting for this kid to be taken down, hard and violently. Specifically by Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch.

