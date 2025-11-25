Unpopular opinion: I think a mark of some great actors is that they’ve occasionally been awful. Like, Denzel Washington is always exciting onscreen, but has he ever been bad? Has he ever let himself be bad? I’m not sure, I’m willing to entertain the thought. Julianne Moore seems like a better case, because she’s extremely prolific, and extremely well-regarded. I always like seeing her (because she’s good and also because c’mon, it’s Julianne Moore), but sometimes, you really have no idea what you’re going to get from her. She could be the best part of a movie, she could be the worst part, or sometimes she can just tastefully fade into the background.

She won an Oscar for “Still Alice”, which makes sense because she’s great in a very challenging role. I’m sure it was nice for her to win the award, but at the same time, she’s a total pro. After filming this, she went on to shoot “Freeheld” and a wholly-wacky part in “Maggie’s Plan” before winning her Oscar. If you count “Still Alice” as a 2014 movie, it was one of five movies she was in that year. If you consider it a 2015 film, it shares space with three other titles. What I’m saying is, I doubt “Still Alice” changed her patterns of delivering a few good performances with some crap ones sprinkled in. It’s nice that she got an award. She don’t need no stinking award.

In “Still Alice”, Moore plays Alice Howland, a linguistics professor who begins to lose her grasp on her thought processes, a difficult discovery for someone tasked with memorizing and repeating images and symbols for a living. She starts freezing in ways that have terrified me. I am not necessarily that old, and I have felt this way as the years have passed. Since prison, I have occasionally wanted to tell people, “I am…” before struggling to find the word “worried” inside my head. Of course, the surprise here is that Moore isn’t very old either – she’s only fifty years old when she starts feeling these lapses. A precautionary doctor’s meeting reveals a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s. Her husband (Alec Baldwin) is quietly supportive, though the concern can be seen across his face.

More interesting is the conflict between her adult daughters, played by Kate Bosworth and Kristen Stewart. People in families struggling with Alzheimer’s, or any debilitating conditions, recognize this conflict. Bosworth is the pragmatic older daughter who wants to immediately start planning for the worst, correctly believing that time is a necessary commodity. And Stewart cannot see her mother as an actionable cause, and wants to respect her mother’s own struggle. Much of this, awkwardly, is hashed out over Thanksgiving. Both approaches, as we can tell, are necessary. Neither are complimentary.

The storytelling in “Still Alice” is light on its feet and respectfully dry, a smart choice given the hostility of the subject matter as well as the narrative inevitabilities. We know Alice is not going to suddenly get better, and in fact she’s close to just plunging over the edge. A condition like Alzheimer’s goes from manageable to disaster overnight. As Alice’s facilities begin to, essentially, buffer, we are left with how her family manages. Much of this falls on Baldwin, who is quite good as a man trying to compartmentalize the feeling of caring for a loved one and managing the frustration that the person you love is suffering because you’re not enough. She begins forgetting things, and then she starts to cover up the fact she’s forgotten, and he has to resist what seems like a call to conflict because of how little conventional sense her behavior exhibits. He tells himself, it's not her, it's not him, it's just the condition. It’s difficult to watch.

There are many complications involving her phone, which is a reminder that our society came to terms with the realities of Alzheimer’s before we accepted that we expect everyone to be as attached to our phones as we are. So she loses her phone, she finds it again, and then places it somewhere we never would, all the while people just assume she's in reach. Alzheimer’s has become understood as a condition with which we cope, but few people stop to consider the day-to-day ramifications. One could stop and consider that this is a story about a First World woman from academia who is suffering despite a supportive ecosystem and the financial means to get by. Every day, people with these symptoms, undiagnosed, are getting into cars, or walking the streets, or serving as the current President of the United States. Moore’s performance, grounded and human, sharpened by the grievance of someone with just enough pride that they can’t accept a fast-approaching end, is the ultimate equalizer. As she frets, lies, and drifts, we see just how fragile the human condition can be. Moore’s been bad in a handful of movies. In this film, she’s transcendent.

I want to briefly address the issue of snitching. Obviously, it’s a difficult situation, in which there can be no catch-all response. I do not believe one should give information to the authorities in return for a reduced sentence, because they will weaponize that information and, depending on the nature of that information, they will not properly protect you. I am also saying that despite not having any children. So the calculus may be different for others. But the feds make an art of pitting convicts against each other. A reasonable picture of snitching to the feds can be found in Clint Eastwood’s “The Mule”, where federal agents (Bradley Cooper, Michael Pena) repeatedly disrespect and disregard their criminal source with few to no considerations as to what they are promising this perp, all the while allowing him to believe he is “under protection”.

How does this work when you’re not under suspicion, and the authorities are chasing someone quite dangerous? If you’re on “Law And Order”, you give that information freely while continuing to complete your tasks at work in front of everybody. In real life, you’re rarely, if ever, going to end up in that circumstance. It’s highly unlikely the cops are going to capture a mass murderer or criminal mastermind based upon the evidence you, as a regular citizen, gave them. Right now, we have situations as stark as these, where landlords are freely snitching on the people who live under them. Under normal circumstances, that would be low. Subterranean low.

But let’s look even closer. These are landlords giving information to ICE, who themselves are regularly violating the law – they’ve been in and out of the courts so often that I no longer need to provide a link when I say these things, but feel free to spend, oh, twenty two seconds Googling. So this goes back to the whole reason you’re snitching in the first place, which is to avoid enabling dangerous criminals. Very simply, there needs to be consistency in your decision. Remember who you’re aiding, and for what purpose. Because, more than likely, you’re not saving the day, guy.