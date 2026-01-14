Stand-up comedy ultimately seems like isolating and sometimes depressing work. For as good as the rush might be, on-stage and hearing the laughter, it must be ten times as bad when the audience is not on your wavelength, when the pay doesn’t materialize, or even when you see a bit you liked completely flop with audiences. I’ve survived a lot. I survived prison! I don’t know if I could survive the utter failure a professional funny person endures when they “die” on-stage in front of an unreceptive audience. I don’t know if Scott can take it either in “Standing Up, Falling Down”, which is why he ends up going back to his Long Island home to stay with his family.

Scott’s played by Ben Schwartz, who is unusually believable as a struggling comedian who missed a few breaks. He’s just charming enough that you wish he was funnier, and he’s funny enough that you assume charm might somehow be all he needs. That’s not how it’s worked thus far, which is why he has notebooks of material, and no interested audiences. And that notebook? An awful lot of empty pages.

Scott, a few glasses away from a drinking problem, finds himself bumping heads with an older man at a local bar. The guy, cheery but a pest, recommends a profession for the nasty rash Scott is developing. Days later, Scott finds out that the old dude was recommending himself, local dermatologist Marty. Marty is played by Billy Crystal, who was smart enough to work less and less to the point where seeing him onscreen is now a genuine delight. Marty is gently mocking, of everything around him but also himself. He’s also a drunk, and he’s selected Scott as a drinking buddy. Scott sees an old man who is ignored by his own family. Scott also needs a friend. Soon, the two of them, decades apart, are hanging out, getting high, making fun of the holes in each other’s souls.

This is lightly-engaging material, and it would capsize if it weren’t for Schwartz and Crystal. Schwartz is a guy who needs to be perfectly calibrated, and a little bit of him goes a long way. He was adding color to TV shows a while back, but in this film he’s playing a real type, the guy who thinks he can quip his way out of everything. He’s still young enough that it’s not a tragedy – you get the sense that if Scott doesn’t change, being this same person in ten years would be a disaster. Fortunately, it’s not as if Scott isn’t likable or loved. We see him become immediately endearing to strangers, and he still has a few old friends. His back and forth with his sister (Grace Gummer) is a barbed but unmistakable affection. These are First World problems, but the movie never lets you forget that they are still problems, these are still people deserving of support even if there is a support system in place.

Crystal’s Marty, however, seems a bit more reckless. He’s a charmer, and everyone seems to be tickled by his gags. But he still goes home to an empty house, watches old Mets games alone, calls his son and leaves messages that will go unheard. He has substance abuse problems. His is a believable portrait of a drinking buddy, because in real life, one of those buddies is either already drinking when they get together, and/or continues drinking when the other person leaves. There are Martys all over the country. At least this one is Billy Crystal.

I wonder if Crystal added a little extra flavor to the script from Peter Hoare, specifically about his insight into performing comedy. Marty is unusually opinionated about what makes a good stand-up, opinions that inform Scotty’s new routines. It made me think of another Crystal film I saw when I was down, the execrable “Here Today”, which Crystal directed and also co-wrote with legendary comedy writer Alan Zweibel. Ostensibly that was Crystal devising a two-hander for himself and Tiffany Haddish, with Crystal as a former comedy writer in the early stages of dementia and Haddish as his accidental caretaker. But it was clearly Crystal airing out his own irritations with comedy today. There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes of a “Saturday Night Live”-type show that Crystal’s character used to work on, and the material they test out is genuinely awful. But when Crystal rages at them, eventually on live TV (I don’t know why these old dudes keep writing “viral moments” into these scripts), his well-received jokes aren’t any funnier. The most sour of grapes from an old guy sitting at home judging people doing comedy in a live-TV environment.

Fortunately, that peanut gallery nonsense is missing from “Standing Up, Falling Down”. These characters don’t have, or need grievances. Scott still bristles when Mom tells him, at dinner, about his former classmates. And Marty, the old coot, can’t let it go when his son (Nate Coddry) blasts him for not being present over the years. This movie, on paper, is a recipe for maudlin nonsense. But these characters like each other. They’ve got problems, but they get along warmly. Part of that surprising lightning-in-a-bottle chemistry between Schwartz and Crystal is that these are two inherently funny people, they take comedy seriously. They know when to deliver a gag and when to play a human being reacting to a gag, and there are no uneven exchanges. If you swap Schwartz out with another dramatic actor his age, this becomes a movie where we Watch Billy Crystal Riff. Instead, Schwartz (who still cedes the stage to his elder) delivers a nicely-layered nice-guy performance, perfectly calibrated to find the soft underbelly of Crystal’s silences to deliver a one-liner or cutting remark. These two should make another one of these.

I want to continue to emphasize certain truths about criminal justice that people do not understand. When we look at mass incarceration, what do we see, and what are we supposed to see? The ideal is that innocents, victims, communities are being protected. Prisons are where we keep people who pose a threat to society, right? This flies in the face of my experiences coming and going from certain institutions. When I show up, I’m assigned a bunk, a 36D, or 4B, something like that. I settle into 4B, and it is accounted for. On the day before I leave, there is an announcement, I am moving from 4B. The announcement is to the staff. 4B is open. They now have a new location for another inmate.

To the people who run these institutions, everything is about space, about beds, about stocking the shelves with Inmate Product. They have beds, and they need to fill them. To them, this is not about justice. Not about protecting the public. It’s definitely not about the care these men and women being incarcerated are expected to receive. It is about the money that comes from being able to fill these beds with as many people as possible. It has excited prison officials, particularly private prison officials, since the beginning of this recent administration. When ICE in particular has an arrest quota, it’s not about making the country safer. It’s about fattening the pockets of people who run detention centers. Mass incarceration is a business. Yesterday and today, it is a business.