In 2010, Jim Mickle directed “Stake Land”, which he co-wrote with leading actor Nick Damici. It was a modest, low-budget vampire survivalist film, a little bit of wit but mostly glum. It came from Larry Fessenden’s Glass Eye Pix, and so it had a little bit of integrity compared to other films with that premise and budget. Mickle has gone on to make much better films, like the delicious 2014 neo-noir “Cold In July”. But it’s hard to say that, since then, I've given any thought to “Stake Land”, which has a pretty specific, compact story. For a while, I was confusing it with “Skateland”, a modest indie from that same period about a roller rink.

It feels a bit corny to return to this environment six years later for a follow-up. The draw of the film, a coming-of-age tale about a young boy who tags along with an ornery old man through a vampire apocalypse wasteland – comes from the gruff appeal of Damici. I’ve written about him before. He’s a tough guy with a regular-dude appeal, shades of Charles Bronson in that he’s hard-boiled, but older and still soft in places, and really not much to look at. Since his fate was ambiguous but not looking good at the end of part one, I suppose you could have done a sequel set in this same world, where vampires move a lot like zombies (some feral, some thoughtful).

Damici does return to write “Stake Land II: The Stakelander”, however, and it is a direct continuation. We’re back only with Martin (Connor Paolo), who was just a kid in the first film. He settled down with the girlfriend he met at the end of part one, though even then, I think it was unrealistic that they’d find real happiness in this environment. Sure enough, there’s a bloodthirsty vampire named Mother who comes knocking, and before the action can really start, Martin’s new family is dead. The movie dispenses with this fairly coldly, as if it’s less of a tragedy and more of a plot device. Which is it – the first movie evolved young Martin so that he could find a new family in the wake of the deaths of his old one. But sequels can’t really happen unless you undo the first movie. It’s the sort of thing a new screenwriter would do in following up someone else’s work, so it’s a surprise that Damici wrote that himself.

Of course, it does give Damici a reason to come back as an actor! Martin is now alone, like he was at the start of the first movie. So he starts walking, walking, and walking through a desolate future, trying to locate Damici’s Mister in the hopes of obtaining a sequel-mandated revenge. You know how the genre goes. A lot of strides, a lot of staring longingly at artifacts, some stalking scenes. A few of the lousier vampires get picked off, because they’re bad at their job of stalking quietly in the night. How can some of them be so good at it, and some so obvious? Do vampires not talk to each other? Surely blood is a social lubricant.

Mister is indeed out there, but he’s run into his own troubles. Yep, if the vampires haven’t gotten to people, it’s because they’ve been too busy eating themselves. It’s a cannibal gang, because these post-apocalyptic movies really only have a few tricks, no more. And that fits the tone that’s being chased here, a bleak cynicism, where every situation is just a kill-or-die binary. I tried picking up on “The Walking Dead” when I was in prison since everyone always watched it, but it seemed like every episode was built around this same false choice. Also, the walking, yeesh, so much walking. This seems to be in a similar vein.

The film builds towards a final siege between Mother and her vamps, and Mister, Martin and their guys, a whole bunch of survivalists that includes genre vet Steven Williams and, hey, it’s Larry Fessenden. Getting Fessenden’s blessing is a big deal for a movie like this, and it’s a bit of cognitive dissonance to note that the movie debuted on the SyFy Channel despite this pedigree. But like the first film, this places less of an emphasis on bloody spectacle and more on character work. Which is admirable in principle – you wish you could be more enthusiastic about these things, but the characters are dull and faceless. Mister especially is still just an off-the-rack stoic badass after two films. And Paolo, who has now aged into a man, still has the presence of a child actor, deferential and uninspired. This is a respectable attempt at following up a film that very much did not require a sequel. And if you’re wondering who exactly “The Stakelander” is supposed to be, well, I am too.

When I read a lot of criminal justice stories, usually negative, I come across stories like this. A story about a dying man in prison whose condition was clearly debilitating, but who was repeatedly denied a chance to go home, was denied a chance at compassionate release. According to this article, in the state of Massachusetts, between 2018 and 2024 there were 677 inmates who made a request for compassionate release based on their medical conditions. 14% had their request granted. Last year, though the full numbers were not released, six prisoners died while waiting for their petition to be approved. There are questions to be asked here about mercy, about bureaucracy. I have my own questions, since I was briefly housed with Paul Manafort, who received compassionate release in 2020. The reasons were tied to a heart surgery he had received a year prior. Without prejudice, I can tell you that I saw men die while waiting for approval for compassionate release. I’ve seen men look me in the eyes and tell me they were going to die in prison after their compassionate release requests were denied. Manafort? He was on the track in the yard, doing outside recreation, every day. Regular readers know I've said this before, but it can't be emphasized enough.

But what it makes me think about is the count. Every day, without exception, we have to line up, standing, next to our bunks for the count, once at 4:30 PM, and once at 9:30 PM. There are other counts too – on weekends, there is a 9:30 AM count. And there are other counts every night at midnight and at 3 AM – you do not have to stand for these counts. The point of the count is to ensure that every prisoner is accounted for, it is done for the sake of sheer numbers. But it’s also done to size up every inmate, to see them standing at attention and to see that they are not in (visible) possession of contraband, and they have no fresh marks or wounds to suggest either an altercation or any body modification (i.e. tattoos). These counts are completed by officers who can see the physical appearance of a man. They see them at least twice a day, they can see a man is in poor health, they can see if a man is dying. And during these counts, the officers notice a lot, and still, they just slowly, quietly, watch inmates die. And it’s happening every day. Whistlin’ past the graveyard.