You know what completely dumb show that I enjoyed? “24”. Yes, at the time, I used Bush-era television to better understand 9/11 (which happened after the first episodes were filmed, but which greatly informed remaining seasons). I wasn’t dumb enough to think “24” was in any way realistic – if I’m being tortured for information, and the torture is incredibly unbearable, I’ll absolutely be saying just about anything and giving out any address I’ve ever even remotely heard of to a maniac like Jack Bauer. But I WAS dumb enough to not realize that people thought the show had substance, the show was telling an essential story about how we as a country, and as a world, fight terrorism.

One of the many anti-terrorist shows that followed was “Spooks”, a British series about MI-5 agents tasked with chasing down terrorists across the pond. It aired in America as “MI-5”, and while I wasn’t exactly an Anglophile, I ate up all the glassy surfaces, bottomless law enforcement budgets and strangely-accented chase sequences that formed the background of the series. I don’t have a terribly-strong memory of the show’s plotlines, and I didn’t watch the complete run of ten seasons (I watched the ones with Matthew Macfadyen, well before he was doing “Succession”). But I saw all seasons and episodes of “24”, and I don’t have a terribly-strong memory of that show either, aside from a few memeable moments (I don’t remember exactly how Kim outsmarted that cougar, but I’m sure it was exciting).

A decade back, they spun the series off into a movie, “Spooks: The Greater Good”, revisiting a Tony Blair relic in the David Cameron era. The question for a spinoff like this is how they will expand the action for the big screen. In this case, it’s a new story for new fans, and a retcon for the old ones! It turns out Will Holloway (Kit Harington) is a former MI-5 agent who apparently has been having adventures just off-screen during the show. One of the reasons we didn’t hear about him is that he was fired for being a lousy Spook (... can I say that? Feels weird), so when they locate him in Moscow, he’s supposed to be down-and-out, but in action movies, we’ve seen worse. They didn’t even give him a messy apartment with a pizza box lying in the corner.

Holloway is recruited by the MI-5 people again, this time to get back into the field. Holloway’s father (also unmentioned in the series, as far as I can tell) once served alongside Harry Pearce (Peter Firth). If this were “Mission: Impossible” (and sometimes it is!) then Pearce is their Jim Phelps, an older dude in charge of a team of skilled operatives. Unfortunately, like Phelps in the first “Mission: Impossible”, Pearce has gone rogue, allegedly aiding and abetting the escape of terrorist Adem Qasim (Elyes Gabel). Sorry to spoil “Mission: Impossible”, by the way, how are you gonna enjoy that franchise now?

Holloway now has to chase down his father’s old partner. But it’s a setup! Pearce didn’t let Qasim get away, he is caught in the attack that freed Qasim. Escaping with his life, Pearce fakes his death, which MI-5 does not buy – c’mon, guy, you’ve been with MI-5 for decades, they’re gonna know you’re faking. But Pearce is playing a more dangerous long game. His approach involves covertly chasing down Qasim and making him an offer. Qasim can have whatever he’d like (the movie is maddeningly vague about Qasim’s interests beyond being “anti-government”) if Qasim will only leak the identity of the mole within MI-5. In other words, a longtime counterterrorist operative will now be assisting a terrorist!

Seemed like a good idea to have Holloway tracing Pearce as an agent who he thinks broke bad. But the suspense from that potential dynamic deflates once Pearce reaches out to Holloway to explain the entire thing, turning Holloway into a double agent, arousing the ire of department head Geraldine Maltby (Jennifer Ehle). Can Holloway even trust Pearce? Seems like they’re leaving money on the table by removing all doubt of Pearce’s intentions early and often. They probably wanted to avoid another Jim Phelps situation. Oops, spoiled “Mission: impossible” again! Anyway, you can’t have Holloway too confused. Harington will start spinning those locks around in confusion and the audience will be blinded by his dewy-soft curly hair.

Obviously I’m not a huge devotee of the show, but I do recall it had a rather cinematic look, and that continues here. What’s exciting are all the locations, the footwork, the chases in a very busy London. Director Bharat Nalluri was a veteran of the series, and has had a colorful and diverse career moving back and forth between television and film. Who else can boast of following the third movie in “The Crow” series with “Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day”? The movie looks like glossy TV, which means during the action sequences it has a solid pace, and when everyone’s inside, there are a lot of furtive glances and more than a few extras standing or pacing. It’s generic how the plot follows a “who is the mole” storyline so dutifully. But if you liked those aforementioned anti-terrorist shows (or maybe something lighter than the awesome Cinemax series “Strike Back”) then this should have enough crashes, fisticuffs and double-crosses to suit you.

I spoke to a theoretically-educated person with right wing politics recently. We were discussing the policies of ICE, and their accompanying behaviors (which face increasing scrutiny in courts as the agency operates with little oversight). We discussed the rush to arrest, how American citizens were being seized off the streets, how people were being kidnapped, denied access to legal counsel and medical care, and held in cages. And he said, to my amazement, that if someone was wrongly arrested, and they were properly let go later, this was an example of “due process”. My first thought was a little more dramatic than I’d like to discuss here. But my next thought was, very basically, that most people probably believe this. Most people, even people who heavily lean left, probably think that being detained simply isn’t as egregious as more transparent abuses of power.

The problem with that isn’t just that it’s inaccurate. The problem is that such a belief gives them a license to go further. ICE is now using fairly-sophisticated but untested facial recognition technology during their day-to-day operations. With cooperation from Peter Thiel’s Palantir, using tech that might not even work correctly, ICE has been tracking the movements of targets. As mentioned, however, they’re also using this tech to target protesters and onlookers, including the many people ICE feels are harassing them by exercising their First Amendment rights to record ICE’s illegal actions. To be clear, we’re not talking about a rogue government organization targeting innocent people anymore (which they are). We’re talking specifically about government-subsidized armed soldiers who don’t know what they’re doing, relying on sketchy technology in order to find people, any people, to detain. What do you believe the consequences might be?