It is amazing that a movie like “Spontaneous” exists. Of course, because every cinematic victory in the 21st century is tinged with defeat, the question remains as to whether “Spontaneous”, released in the dreaded fall of 2020, actually does exist. And if you’ve never heard of it, this discussion of the film will sound like utter nonsense that I just made up. If you’d like further proof, “Spontaneous” is based on a book from 2016. The topic feels very of-the-moment in regards to 2016. Sadly, it still is.

The base idea of “Spontaneous” centers on a sudden act of lethal violence at a high school. Adults struggle to discern what the problem is, and after pointing the finger, they cannot discern what has caused the issue. As kids continue to die, it becomes clear the adults lack the capability to protect their offspring. Shock gives way to concern, which gives way to acceptance. And the kids are forced to manage their existence in the face of constantly being in the line of fire.

You’ve made up your own mind as to what this is really about (though, c’mon: more on that in a bit). But the actual text of the film involves spontaneous combustion. These kids are going to school, socializing, flirting, studying, playing sports, and exploding. It starts with one, which leads to pointless quarantines (filmed in 2018, fyi!) and federal investigations that go nowhere. Soon, there are a couple more explosions. People think that the school is the common denominator in all these deaths, but that is soon debunked, as kids explode in different locations. Every conversation these kids have is one that they realize could be their last. Because the adults, their caretakers, cannot protect them. Will not protect them.

In this mess of violence are two young lovers, Mara and Dylan. Mara (Katherine Langford) seems to be the first one who reacts to the first death pragmatically, even nihilistically. She tells people it will happen again. There is no evidence that tells her this, but nonetheless, she is right. Dylan (Charlie Plummer), a classmate, seizes onto her doomerism and uses it as motivation to pursue a relationship in what may be their final days. They are cute together. They are doomed together. The “Final Destination” movies, spurred on by the strengths of last year’s entry “Bloodlines”, have been critically appraised for having a clear-headed view of the loss of life. But those films are like any other about death and mortality, pretending that there is a structure and progression to death, a narrative. “Spontaneous” presents death as an inevitability that comes for us at randomly-inopportune times. The structure of life is meaningless to death. When confronted with the idea, these kids grow untethered, unable to find meaning in day-to-day activity when the end is coming for everyone.

I was in high school for the Columbine massacre. It seemed like an anomaly, the idea that two well-armed young men would enter a school and begin killing countless innocents. Sadly, this has now become commonplace – schools are a constant and frequent target for mass shootings, to the point where kids practice active shooter drills. How did we get here? Why are we now trying to devise preparations for what I found unimaginable in 1999 – again, that two well-armed young men would enter a school and begin killing countless innocents? Why is this commonplace? Why are we not asking the question of why people look at schools and see targets? It can be argued that “Spontaneous” is guilty of both-sideisms, in never really diagnosing the nature of these combustions, therefore leaving adults reasonably clueless about solving this problem. In real life, the likely corollary – mass school shootings – has a number of viable solutions that have become purposely ignored in the face of a powerful pro-firearm lobby who feign interest in the Constitution so they can protect their profit margins. Imbeciles persist in believing in the myth of the “Armed Good Guy”, as if we didn’t watch “Die Hard” films but actively lived them, collectively, as a society. When a school shooting happens, and the media reports on it, sales of the alleged murder weapon rise. Kids are being murdered, and it serves as advertisement for weaponry. A commercial.

But this feels like more of a generational commentary, a movie in an industry that has long stopped trying to understand the youth of America. Technology has made today’s kids aware of the connected world in ways us older people could never dream. It’s made them more aware of their mortality. Even with violent crime dropping for decades, we’re made more aware of it through our screens and social networks. And for kids, that means participating in active shooter drills, today’s equivalent of the duck-and-cover nuclear war lessons of yesterday, the difference being nuclear war didn’t happen but children are still being shot to death. The greater awareness of the outside world has added to a generational divide, leaving adults clueless and helpless to the fates of their kids. Kids today going to high school have an understanding of their own impermanence than we ever did. The kids of “Spontaneous” begin every day knowing that it could be their last, and adults can do nothing about it. It’s a common strand in most YA books(-turned-movies) over the last few years. Only “Spontaneous”, which nails that real world horror of wearing your friend’s blood and not knowing who can rescue you, feels like a major generational text.

Since we’re talking about inefficient solutions, it’s important to note the meaning of “truth-in-sentencing” laws. Sentences used to be regulated and re-evaluated frequently, allowing inmates to rehabilitate themselves on a schedule more advanced than one allocated by the judges. You still see this in movies – the guy with the thirty year sentence who gets out in ten. But in the 90’s, a wave of hard-on-crime zealots gained power, and sentences were re-envisioned to “mean” something. “Truth” in sentencing was meant to call it a lie when someone rehabilitated themselves in order to get an early release. The new requirement was that inmates were forced to serve at least 85% of their sentence. Many states adopted “truth-in-sentencing” policies, though some have walked that back. In the federal system, you automatically serve at least 85%, though until 2018, this was computed based on a sentence of accumulated months, and the 15% being calculated as a number of days, or a number of months, or sometimes a number of years, resulting in sentences of varying lengths. So much for “truth” in sentencing.

The obvious lure of “truth-in-sentencing” laws is the “hard on crime” illusion. Crimes must be punished, criminals have to suffer. There is no metric in which this benefits society, no statistics that suggests “truth-in-sentencing” lowers recidivism. In my personal experience, backed up by the above article, the feds forced us to endure 85% of our sentence, the extra 15% being allocated “good time”. We could not earn more good time – we could only lose it. So instead of striving towards a goal, our motivation is to avoid trouble. Be docile. Don’t be a problem to authority. Instead of enriching ourselves, growing, and rehabilitating, the motivating element is to keep our heads down. It’s institutionalized subservience. And it reflects a major shift in thinking for someone who is serving time, as far as how they will rehabilitate themselves. It doesn’t work. Are you surprised?

