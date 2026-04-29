“Speak No Evil” is a horror film from the Netherlands about the dissolution of manners (at least at first). It’s been followed by an English language remake, but I’d suggest you all catch the original, because I’m always gonna suggest that. Particularly because the movie is already half in English anyway, and the redo looks to copy some of the chillier moments in the film verbatim, down to the color scheme. Don’t fall for that sort of cynicism, find the original as soon as you can. Be a good movie fan, not a bad movie fan.

At first, this is about a conflict between the Danish and the Dutch, a key designation most American viewers won’t quickly grok. But as the narrative continues, the couple of Bjorn and Louise, on vacation, find themselves falling in deeper and deeper with Dutch duo Patrick and Karin. After a brief meeting, the optics feel right: here is another young couple, attractive, happy, and with a child the same age. Sure, their little, well-adjusted Agnes is a bit dissimilar to the mostly silent Abel, but kids find a way to get to know each other in unconventional ways anyway.

Bjorn and Louise are soon honoring an invitation to come over for a summer retreat. Patrick is gregarious and hearty, to which Bjorn responds affectionately. And Karin is maternal and kind, drawing out the more-reluctant Louise. But soon, the silence of Abel proves chilling, and the viewer can’t help but entertain the possibility that this boy is being mistreated. Moreover, Patrick and Karin are uniquely open with each other, in a way that violates more polite boundaries. Louise’s repetition that she is a vegetarian falls on deaf ears when meat is on the menu. And Bjorn, at one point, is manipulated successfully by Patrick to foot the bill for an expensive dinner, in a move that feels less like a missed signal and more of a concerted attempt to disorient. A power move, gratuitous in execution.

I would have liked if this continued on as a film about miscommunication and cultural differences, because it makes the viewer consider the divisions between ourselves and others. Should we tolerate our neighbors if they are more extroverted and largely dismissive of the sensitivities of others when it’s mostly a tool of their own charisma? And maybe we are being largely sensitive to our childrens’ upbringing when a stronger hand may do the job in the eyes of others? The kneejerk answers to these queries are simple, until you face them on a day-to-day, decision-to-decision basis. Unfortunately, this is a horror film, and it slowly glides towards a more conventional horrific conclusion. In real life, being rude does not actually mean you’ve murdered people.

It’s not a surprise that both the original and the remake (which is clearly made for the subtitle-haters, I’m not interested) arose during the Trump era, which never should have started, and has gone on for far too long now. Patrick and Karin are unusually petty, and each provocation is an attempt at testing the guardrails of what is or is not acceptable. Some people, particularly those with whom I was in prison, don’t accept this provocation and disrespect. I’d like to think I don’t — since I’ve been out, I’ve picked and chosen which battles to fight, and yet I know who is trying to start a needless situation, and who is operating with a profound level of disrespect towards my attitude and boundaries. I wasn’t always like that. A lot of people aren’t like that. It’s likely that they’re healthier. Which might mean that they’re more vulnerable.

I think someone has to be dim to not understand that Trump is the first President who arrived in the Oval Office looking to start a fight. He’s not as nuanced as Patrick and Karin — it’s amazing to say that when comparing a President with horror movie villains — because they want to create the notion of camaraderie and brotherhood. They want to develop a union for the sole purpose of having a tie to break, whereas the self-absorbed, juvenile Trump simply wants to find anyone and any idea that feeds his child-like ego (no, I’m not a therapist, do I need to be?). But we’re talking about someone who wants to test what is acceptable, who wants to exhibit dominance by violating an assumed and accepted (and easily-earned) trust. Is it a surprise you’d have a movie, and a remake, that took lessons from this collective social surrender that’s allowed the country, the free world, to be choked it by a big dumb baby who doesn’t know how to behave? Movies aren’t accidents.

In many ways, it’s an evolution (devolution?) of the genre from “The Strangers”. That 2008 movie struck a chord because of its radically simple hook — when the victims ask why they’re being tortured and tormented, the killers give the most simple answer. They say, “Because you were home.” The idea is that these were villains that recognized a norm, and decided to violate it in as vile a way as possible. But that norm was that this was a house occupied by “ordinary people.” “Speak No Evil” is a more insidious violation, because it’s about taking one norm — family — and then laying another superficial mockery of a norm on top of it — trust — only to use the second false norm as a weapon to desecrate the first one. This is not an unfamiliar power dynamic, until you take into account the value of harming a family that just wants to mind their own business (and a nation of people who, beyond petty culture war nonsense, want, and yearn for, the same ideals). Bullying just for the petty rush of it. Not because you were home. Because you were just there.

Being a neighbor presents quite a few more genuinely practical problems in prison. When you go down, you will be surrounded by people of all cultural backgrounds, and many will have been killers, child beaters, spousal abusers, and plain old degenerates. That being said, you’d better step your etiquette game up. A lot of guys will cling to “proper” behavior as a way to use your poor manners as an invitation to conflict. You are in close quarters: shedding hair can cause a gang war. People have lockers back to back, but your linen should never touch another man’s linen. And do not reach over one person to grab anything, whether it be food, supplies, or your own clothes.

Guys will exercise together, but there is precious little room for dirty laundry. Hang it up, and it will corrode the very little air surrounding people. But if you wash it, dry it, and cleanse it all on your own, you still won’t make any friends by hanging it up within someone else’s vision, as they’ll just draw the conclusion you don’t want. If you are a normal person and someone commits a faux pas in front of you, you can just say, “it’s alright,” or, kindly, “can you try to do this the other way?” But for others, you have to remember – these men are imprisoned, and any bit of personal space is sacred to them. You’ll try your best to respect this (hopefully), but you’re never going to bat 1.000. Hopefully you won’t have to.