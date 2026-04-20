Welcome to a new week here at From The Yard To The Arthouse! Thus far, every week has been some sort of Theme Week here, and I try to have fun with a few of them. This week, the theme is For Kids, I Guess? We’re talking about movies from that late ‘14-early ‘23 period that were ostensibly made for kids, but for whatever reason, feel more like a reflection of the interests of idiosyncratic adult creators. Which is not always a bad thing – kids are adaptable, and like many in my age bracket, my childhood was spent watching a number of movies for young people older and more mature than I was. But yes, sometimes it is amusing to see adults try to puzzle what makes sense as “proper” children’ s entertainment. It’s worth recognizing that some of the least-commercial material in Hollywood was at one point seen as commercial by someone.

But man, what a tough time to make unconventional children’s movies. The monoculture was already on its last legs when the pandemic hit, fracturing it forever. During a period where everyone’s collective reality was shattered, even the most popular forms of entertainment seemed alien. Anything that took a creative risk was met with the silence of the empty streets and under-populated towns, losing millions in the process. Into this breach jumped Pixar, who released Pete Docter’s “Soul” straight to its streaming platform after a theater run was cancelled.

Of course this would happen not to a “Cars” sequel, but to one of the riskiest and most inventive films Pixar has released. “Soul” primarily takes place in the afterlife, following the disembodied soul of a dead middle school teacher. In life, Joe Gardener (Jamie Foxx) is flummoxed when he finds out he’s being promoted from part time to full time at work. Even though he’s reached middle age, he’s held out hope that he might “make it” as a professional jazz musician. It’s only when he has nailed an audition for torch singer Dorothea Williams (Angela Bassett) when he thinks he’s found a foothold within the industry, only to take a life-ending tumble down a manhole.

Joe ends up in an ethereal cloud-pumped purgatory after running away from “the light”, believing he can return to the real world, to the concert that might finally change his life. But first, he finds that locating a body, either his or someone else’s, is a process burdened by endless mind-numbing bureaucracy. It’s a similar tactic Pixar used in “Monsters Inc.” and “Inside Out”, that abstract existential conflict is caused by meetings and boardrooms and middle management. But those movies largely adopt the visual language of offices, desks, break rooms. “Soul” seems like it’s occurring on another plane of existence, an immersive and abstract world where surfaces bleed into each other, environments fade and recede at a moment’s notice and each new background disappears into an explosion of varying shades of blue and white. No Pixar movie has ever looked like this, a style that is striking but that also feels improvisational, owing to the musical rhythms of the soundtrack.

Which is, itself, another welcome departure. The early Pixar films had a melodic identity provided by Randy Newman, who contributed conventional but softly-touching scores with the occasional original song. “Soul” features a number of non-vocal jazz compositions, but the techy, inquisitive beats in the background come from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. We’ve gone from the gentle heart of “I Think It’s Going To Rain Today” to the minds behind “Pretty Hate Machine”. “Soul” is not just a heavily musical film (as most Pixar efforts are) but a movie about a musician and music lover. That approach extends to the sequences set in New York City, lovingly depicted as a messy urban landscape bustling with activity, a place where a wacky metaphysical chase can easily blend in with the speeding buses and crowded subway trains. Even for Pixar, the level of detail is immersive enough to reward multiple viewings. You could get lost in every frame, and as successful as Pixar has been, you can’t say that about many of their movies.

What’s interesting is that “Soul” leans on a lesson that would be beneficial to kids, but which is probably necessary for people of all ages, particularly anyone close to Joe Gardener’s demographic. It’s about finding a purpose in life, which on the surface is a premise that can conceivably guide a number of different movies of this ilk. But the path goes further, where the movie then engages with the idea of how a career path is in no way a purpose, despite Joe’s dreams of tickling the ivory on stage. While the underlying idea is pretty uncontroversial – your job doesn’t define you – it also reduces the conventional idea of turning this motivation into a quest. The message seems to be about having to work to define your own life, to find purpose in the world you make, the friends and family with which you surround yourself with. It’s a subtle distinction, deflating the idea of entitlement that runs through most kid (and even adult) movies. There’s nothing waiting for you, not even in the afterlife, only what you make of it. Perhaps not the most comforting message for… some people.

There’s a growing consternation towards these big budget animated films that select “names” to fill their casts in the hopes more familiar actors give their product legitimacy. There are scads of skilled voice actors available for animated works, why should they be sidelined because some executive thought kids would rather hear, say, Ewan McGregor? “Soul” has a few marquee names in its cast, though Jamie Foxx as Joe ends up being an inspired choice. Having come from comedy, he frequently plays characters who are sarcastic or silly, even when he’s doing a traditional leading man schtick. But here, Joe Gardener lets him explore his sincere side, and it’s a winning choice. Jo is a conventional male in many ways, but when he discusses his affection for music, you can hear Foxx’s genuine enthusiasm, capturing an interest that seems both a product of a childlike affection for a great art, and a lifetime of love for a noted craft. Not every name can be appealing behind the animation – in particular, Angela Bassett’s performance as Dorothea falls flat. But even when the journey takes Joe beyond the terrestrial world, his humanity keeps you tethered to the emotion within this outlandish cartoon world.

What do politicians know about the need to expand our efforts towards incarceration? In Colorado, a place where cutting of social programs like Medicaid has not helped a billion dollar shortfall, the local government has voiced a desire for more prisons. The stated belief is in a rise of crime in these years following COVID, particularly in regards to sentences that have been delayed by pandemic shifts. But that doesn’t explain why prisons must be built, and yet funding is purposely denied the correctional institutions that are in Colorado which have requested more beds. No, the answer is not fortifying the current prisons, but building new, expensive ones. No supporting statistics required, apparently.

Governor Jared Polis campaigned specifically to reduce mandatory minimums and create more rehabilitative programs that can lessen the stress on taxpayers while reforming a broken system. That was around 2018 when he expressed those sentiments – what has changed? Perhaps someone has informed him as to how profitable the private prison industry actually is? Even with that budget shortfall, the claim is a price tag of at least $400 million for two institutions. Of course, none of these people want to ask why the prisoner population is expected to increase so wildly, or whether or not they have any culpability in that matter, or to possibly stem the rise in convicted criminals. Nobody wants to solve a problem, they just want to pretend that more prisons are automatically an answer. What if you can’t afford more prisons? Maybe what you can or cannot afford, as a society and culture, has to be questioned.