Right now, director Damien Chazzelle (“Whiplash”) is shooting a prison movie for a major studio. Obviously my ears perked up when I heard this, and I was wondering how authentic the movie would be. Chazelle’s leading man, it turned out, would be Academy Award winner Cillian Murphy, whom I like, but… come on. My first thought was that Murphy did not at all look like he could withstand prison, any prison. It turns out it’s a period piece, so there’s a better chance Murphy could survive in the 40’s. But I’m not exactly running to put my money on Oppenheimer in the clink.

I had a similar preconception in regards to Julius Avery’s “Son Of A Gun”, where Ewan McGregor is a powerful criminal calling the shots from within an Australian prison. I’ve always liked seeing McGregor in movies, but to act like every performance the prolific actor has given is noteworthy is a bit of a stretch. He’s charming and likable and relatable, but sometimes he’s just Default Leading Man. And I can’t recall ever seeing him try something like this, as an ornery power broker in a small outback prison where life is only a medium-level priority. He grew out some facial hair, but he’s still got that soft skin, those gentle eyes, and that warm lilt to his voice. Ewan McGregor is the kind of leading man people like because he makes you think everything will be alright. He’s not playing that guy here.

“Son Of A Gun” focuses largely on JR, the fresh-faced newbie McGregor once was. JR only has a short sentence, and the general idea seems to be that he is the smallest of fish in this wayward institution, among more hardened, questionable types. Pretty quickly, he starts looking at the wrong people, talking to the wrong dudes, saying the wrong thing. JR doesn’t seem long for this world. He’s played by Brenton Thwaites, and this was in the middle of a colorful period for him, when he was the actual lead in a major YA adaptation (“The Giver”), a huge special effects blockbuster (“Gods Of Egypt”), a major franchise picture (“Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”) and a big budget Disney movie (“Maleficent”). Do you remember any of this? Seems like kind of a big deal. Unfortunately, in all of these movies, including “Son Of A Gun”, he is overshadowed by a much-older and established co-star. It looks like that wasn’t really the best path to the A-List.

McGregor plays Brendan Lynch, an infamous robber, and, egg on my face – he is convincing, not really as a prison tough guy, but as someone who has connections and knows the angles. Among other criminals, he comes across as accomplished but also smart, a level head who can ably run an operation. If I’m involved in a criminal conspiracy, yeah, I want this guy on my side. Brendan sees JR as a potential pawn, a young guy who can play a role somewhere down the line. So as he promises to protect the young fellow during the sentence, keeping him from the raping hordes, he also extracts a bit of loyalty from him, as JR is soon to be released, and Brendan is plotting to soon, well, leave. If you get my meaning.

JR ends up being part of an elaborate plan to spring Brendan and his lackeys out of prison. To most people, JR is just a Nice Young Lad, so it doesn’t make a lot of sense why he would actually be planning what he’s planning. The soft-spoken kid plays his part, and now he’s part of a gang, helping Brendan and two accomplices make a daring helicopter escape. Brendan trims his associates by half when he learns that one of them was actually imprisoned for sexual assault against a minor, and not for drugs. You’d think a guy like Brendan would check the paperwork for something like that, that’s pretty mandatory in prison. It allows for a moment where Brendan brutalizes the rapist – this, moreso, emphasizes what I feared, that maybe McGregor wasn’t the best choice for a role employing raw, brutal violence.

This sequence offers a breakaway point where this is no longer a movie about prisons and prisoners, and now we’re on shakier genre ground. To repay the resources involved in the breakout, Brendan, JR and others have to unite for an ambitious gold heist. JR’s involvement isn’t questioned, these are just the wages of the fast life he now leads, where he can clear rooms by flashing a piece. He complicates this Tony Montana Jr. business by making eyes at Alicia Vikander, who shows up as a mob moll – as is typical in these kinds of movies, the Oscar winner provides the “hero” with something to chase.

Refreshingly, “Son Of A Gun” doesn’t belabor the moralism of the genre. There is a question as to how far deep JR wants to go, but at a certain early point, you understand that he likes this stuff, even if he’s fresh-faced and nervous and not willing to participate in the old ultraviolence (yet). The conflict is not whether someone will continue to break bad, but instead more of a traditional hero’s narrative, the heroes hoping to get away with a not-inconsiderable amount of money. We’re eschewing one familiar story for another, less-interesting one. Avery nails the disquiet of early scenes in custody, when a considerable amount of time in prison is spent watching others face down torture and assault, quietly and pointlessly praying it isn’t you. It’s the later portion of this film that sadly becomes business as usual, kingpins and pool parties and shifty henchmen with ulterior motives. Avery here has made one half of a good film, which is a half more than a lot of guys.

JR is a guy who watches and sees, and uses his skill with observation to stay alive. This is portrayed as a skill in “Son Of A Gun”, but it’s also a necessary survival skill in prison. It disturbed me, well into my sentence, when I saw two men brawling to what looked like death, one stuck in a headlock, a string of blood droplets merged with the sneaker tracks on the floor. At first, I watched these two men locked in this murderous embrace. Soon, I was watching how the officers were reacting. Then, knowing these two guys, I looked for their friends and associates, and how they were acting. Then I looked at the exits. Because you never know.

Unfortunately, as much as I tried to not pay attention to others, you see how certain inmates move. Spontaneity in everyday routine is what everyone notices, when suddenly a guy isn’t doing his morning run, or he’s not sitting with the usual people at lunch. All alarms go off when you see an inmate going to the Lieutenant’s office, frequently a sign of snitching. Noticing how a person moves becomes a part of understanding, and safety-proofing, your surroundings. And if that guy is spending all his time alone? Either he’s a creepy loner (entirely possible) or he’s planning something. On a day-to-day level, most behavior in prison becomes predictable. When it’s not, guys notice, and someone might pull you to the side if you’re that guy. Be grateful it’s only that.