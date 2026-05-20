Hi, I’m a Latino, and I have good genes. Now that I’m out of prison, I also have good jeans. I’m proud to say both of these things, and I’m aware these things are now politically loaded, and I am okay with this. Because I’m taking them back from wherever they came. I have excellent genes, and I’m from Puerto Rico, and I love wearing jeans. I’m not sure how many Puerto Ricans have genes as good as I do, but I assure you, we all have good genes, which makes the idea of “good genes” kind of redundant and empty, kind of what it’s like to compare jeans to genes in hopes of using questionable terminology for the sake of wordplay. Now that we’ve got that out of the way, jeans!

“Slaxx” is a slim-fit horror comedy from Canada, directed by Elza Kephart. The promise is as simple as denim: it takes place almost entirely inside a well-regarded jean outlet called Canadian Cotton Clothiers. Behind the store’s reputation is a false mission statement about ethical jeans production, which is entirely a pose, because this is clearly just another outlet store paying their undertrained staff minimal wages so a fortune can be made with crap product. The movie keeps the budget minimal not only with the single location, but by asking a leap of faith from the audience that this is a major outlet, and not some empty forgotten space the production secured on the cheap. When you watch low budget films, you shouldn’t grade on a curve, but you should be mindful and appreciative of attempts to stretch the dollar. The illusion is mostly worth it.

Into this mess walks Libby, a young woman thrilled to work for a brand she worships, but transparently the naive young woman that’s about to receive a lesson in cynicism. As Libby struggles to find her footing with her pushy new boss, she doesn’t find a lot of olive branches coming from her self-absorbed co-workers. Most of them see her as just another obstacle to clear out of the way from their own desires. She’s not glamorous, she’s not posing for selfies, she’s too… earnest. She wears, ugh, glasses. Libby is more than prepared, however, as the store is on lockdown for a brand new product release, and mum’s the word.

The new product is basically magic, a type of jean that immediately contours to fit any body type. I don’t know if they can handle my genes, but that’s irrelevant. While they have to be unpacked and stocked, literally everyone on the staff wants their own pair, they want to try them on and luxuriate in this new fashion tech. And while the public isn’t meant to interact with these new jeans, there’s a fancy influencer marching in for her own exclusive chance to try them on and model them for her followers. Real Rex Manning Day vibes. It’s not long before everyone’s getting a hand on these new slick trousers.

And it’s not long after that before those jeans start chopping it up with everyone, and by “chopping it up with” I mean chopping them up. The denim comes to life and begins taking out each person, usually constricting around body parts, but these jeans aren’t afraid of a little “Final Destination”-type stuntwork. Most of the film’s comedy comes from how there’s really no baseline as to how dangerous these jeans really are. The limitations on what exactly they can do are unfixed and maybe even contradictory. It’s not really a complaint that sometimes the jeans can walk, and sometimes they have to sliver across the ground. The easiest comparison is the immortal Quentin Dupieux comedy “Rubber”, about a pyrokinetic tire that rolls through a western town setting people aflame.

“Slaxx” never tries to be as clever as the Dupieux movie, and as such, it doesn’t even reaches the eighty minute mark. At first, this seems like a gag movie, based around the one joke about a killer pair of jeans that no one really asked for. But in the third act, rushed as a joke, there’s finally an explanation as to why the jeans are on a rampage of revenge, and why it kills certain people and not others. The answer involves how the film wishes to take certain irresponsible business practices to task. Though the briskness of the explanation, itself a joke about the film’s sudden requirement for backstory, is a chance to enlighten the viewer, yes, but also to plant a small joke about how a killer jeans movie simply cannot be JUST a killer jeans movie. “Slaxx” is purposely ridiculous, but there’s no joke about the spectacular gore effects and imaginative death scenes. You can really only make fun of yourself if it’s clear you’ve done the work, and in that regard, “Slaxx”, in its take on listless retail hell and its cynicism about shameless clothing production, qualifies.

As you can imagine, I am positively irate over the recent news that Colorado governor Jared Polis was commuting the prison sentence of Tina Peters. Everything about this decision, which has earned ire in Washington, is based in bad faith assumptions. In her role as a Republican county clerk, Peters was reportedly upset over the results of the 2020 presidential election. It is why I still see headlines describing her as a ”election denier”, as if it’s tied to the actions she took following the results. Despite her position of authority in protecting and overseeing the election machines, she allowed the software to be accessed by third parties, responsible for the copying of hard drives in a violation of the trust the community placed in her. The sentence she received was for nine years. The judge in the case is believed to have given out a harsher sentence (but not, it should be noted, the maximum sentence) due to what we forget is a judge’s job — he believed that, in being convicted of these crimes, she still did not show the proper remorse or consider the gravity of her violation of trust in a powerful position. Given my experiences in prison, a lot of guys are like this.

I have written about this before — plea deals and mandatory minimums take the job and the responsibility out of the hands of judges, streamlining the process of a criminal case by grouping defendants under the same umbrella. It’s the judge’s responsibility to determine if a person understands the severity of their misdeeds. It’s the judge who looks at a defendant and determines whether or not they’re a threat to re-offend. It’s the judge that determines whether a defendant has learned or will learn from their experience. The rhetoric that stemmed from Peters suggests that she remained under the shared delusion that Donald Trump had won the 2020 election. Which is not a crime. But it did lead the belief that she was justified in her illegal actions in granting a third party access to confidential voting information.

Was her nine year sentence “unfair”? I don’t actually think this is a simple question. A person like this, under these reckless delusions of grandeur about her role in America’s democracy, needs treatment. One can easily make the argument that she will not receive this treatment in a Colorado prison. It is not so simple as “this amount of years is appropriate, but this amount is not”, because the length of the sentence is not relevant to the argument over the betrayal that Peters’ crime represents. At the same time, this has nothing to do with the First Amendment, and everything to do with the exact rules of conduct a county clerk must follow. All it takes is a handful of Tina Peters’ to jeopardize the fragile state of American democracy. If we’re going to have a functioning criminal justice system (which we don’t currently), then it should be about getting to the root of Ms. Peters’ transparently-illegal actions. Putting her in a prison for a handful of years where she’s coddled by prison guards, a demographic sympathetic to her cause enough to give her preferential treatment, is not something that will help Ms. Peters.

Governor Polis is making this decision with the stated mindset that her sentence was egregious and unfair. I neither agree nor disagree with his judgment as it pertains to the amount of years (which was his only consideration, it appears). But I have two major problems with this. One is that we have an entire political party who doesn’t think anyone should be penalized for interfering with the results of the 2020 election, whether they were cloning hard drives or illegally marching through the Capitol with stated desires to kill the Vice President. There is no nuance to the argument, and elected officials with right-wing politics have gone on record equating people who have been “cancelled” for questioning the 2020 election to people who actively attacked and assaulted Capitol Police officers on January 6th (who, for the record, are now free and awaiting millions in payments from this administration). With Polis, now you have both sides feeding the beast that is election denialism in a country that may never have “reliable” election results again. Which is how democracies die, but we’re getting ahead of ourselves.

But rooted in Polis’ actions and words is a more fundamental issue. Put simply, Polis doesn’t believe that Peters’ lengthy sentence has any relation to “justice”. These could be just words, given that President Trump has threatened state funding for Colorado over this issue — profiles in cowardice all around. But herein lies the core of that argument — jails and prisons, in Colorado and elsewhere, are filled with people who have received inappropriate and egregious sentences. In a country with a quarter of the world’s incarcerated demographic but less than 5% of the nature world’s population, the biggest miscarriage of justice involves Tina Peters? I would think Polis is now going to make a concerted effort to commute the sentences of hundreds, maybe thousands of other inmates (particularly the disproportionately-imprisoned people of color). Instead, he’s cherry-picking a right-wing hero and martyr instead of those facing interminable sentences that cripple families and communities, instead of people who are sick and waiting on compassionate release, instead of people who are managing life sentences. You’ve chosen Tina Peters over people who actually deserve far more mercy and relief.

In other words, Jared Polis, this is not at all about injustice, and if you ever imply otherwise, you’re heartless and gutless.