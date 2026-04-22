As far as this week’s theme – “For Kids, I Guess?”-- I don’t want to suggest this is always a bad thing. Sometimes there are movies made for slightly older kids, movies made about smaller children with themes more appropriate to the slightly older set. You can’t always plan a childhood in the appropriate chronological order. Most of these movies are about people growing up a little too fast anyway. And few ideas make someone grow up too quickly than true love.

In “Sing Street”, a boy learns that the best way to express his feelings is through music. Unfortunately, he’s got plenty more problems. Conor (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) is fifteen years old, downshifting from private to public school, unprepared for the beatdowns he’s going to receive. It’s Dublin, 1985, but it is universal that a boy his age might be shy about his interests, that being New Wave music. Fortunately, he meets more than a few kindred spirits in between dressings-down from the principal and clashes with the local bullies. So while during the day he toils through listless lessons at Synge Street, after school he strums along with Sing Street.

He selects Raphina (Lucy Boynton) as his muse. She’s the one white whale of a high schooler – an older girl. Sure it’s only one year separating them, but when you’re that age, that’s a chasm. Particularly considering she’s supposedly holding out hope she’ll be whisked away by an older boyfriend from out of town. To Conor, it’s like he’s fighting Godzilla, but that doesn’t stop him from recruiting her to do makeup for the band. Their first real jam is dedicated to her, a verifiable bop called, “The Riddle Of The Model”. At the end of the day, a pretty girl is like anyone else – they’re a sucker for flattery and a serious jam.

Conor ultimately is lucky to have guidance at home. His parents can’t get along, but older brother Brendan (Jack Reynor) is always ready to offer advice, about either music recommendations or about how to get with girls. Much of what he says, as a college dropout pothead, is baseless, and some of it is thankfully inadmissible in court. But even when he’s cross with Conor, he frequently speaks with a raw, untethered love. As bumbling as Brendan is, he’s largely comic relief, until you realize he’s also Chekov’s Gun, because Conor’s gonna need a few favors in that third act. Also, he may be right about a woman never truly loving a man who listens to Phil Collins. That one checks out.

Conor’s pining for Raphina veers between three extremes. Seeing herself as the “older lady”, Raphina acknowledges that this young whippersnapper just might be an innocuous male friend, as she’s more interested in men rather than a schoolmate. Conor is also, obviously, smitten with this girl – years later, Boynton would bewitch another rocker, romancing Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody”. But Raphina is also his ticket out of town, his reminder of what is possible with his demos and his talent outside of Dublin. If this reduces her to a plot device, as muses generally are in movies about male musicians, well, it’s a concession that renders this film with one less dimension than the audience deserves. Which makes sequences where Conor is upset with Raphina seem more bitter than they should be. This is a boy’s romantic story.

This is from director John Carney, who has built a solid CV of movies about musicians. His crowning achievement is likely “Once”, which spawned multimedia adaptations and wrung tears out of audiences worldwide. I still listen to the songs regularly, I am a fan, and yes, I cried like a fountain the first time. But “Begin Again”, which teamed Mark Ruffalo and Keira Knightley in a platonic union (and featured supporting turns from -egads- James Corden, Cee-Lo Green and Adam Levine) was phony and unconvincing. He’s back with another one this year, “Power Ballad” with Paul Rudd and a Jonas Brother – you’ve got a 66% chance of getting it wrong, so I won’t guess which one it is. I’m hoping that’s a winner, but “Sing Street”, charming, does remind you that “Once” may have been his high point.

I have conflicted personal feelings about judges. In many cases, judges are being taken out of the equation by mandatory sentences and regulations that take them, and essentially “judgement”, out of the equation. It should be up to the judge in certain cases to establish the circumstances of certain crimes in order to provide a proper sentence, and in many cases, proper lenience. But our prisons would not be so overstuffed were it not for impulsive and unmonitored behavior by judges, many of whom operate with little oversight. My judge was more of the former, in that his hands were tied with a plea deal and a mandatory minimum. And yet, in delivering his ultimate sentence, as per established guidelines, he seemed to imply there were extenuating factors he was taking into account to suggest I was being prosecuted with prejudice.

What I didn’t know was, hey, maybe he can be impeached for that. I mean, “he jerked me around” is more of a case than the Kentucky General Assembly can make against Judge Julie Goodman. They have moved to impeach Goodman, making her the first judge to be removed from the chair in Kentucky’s modern legal history. A circuit judge has declared this decision “null and void”, largely because there are no rules or ethics violations being cited, and just recently, the impeachment process was canceled. But it’s difficult to cite a reason for the initial removal, which of course calls attention to the fact that the Kentucky General Assembly is largely Republican and Goodman is a Democrat. This case was being watched closely, because if Goodman was relieved of her job with little justification, it will mean that powerful partisan entities can conceive of any reason possible to remove a judge. This is a possibility ripe for abuse and corruption, pushing a broken system even further away from the concept of justice.