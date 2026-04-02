You could say people were unprepared for the original “Sin City” movie. Derived from the popular graphic novel, the Robert Rodriguez/Frank Miller coproduction borrowed not only from comic books but also classic noir storytelling, telling intertwined tales of crime among an increasingly-seedy group of characters spitting hard-boiled dialogue as frequently as they spit out bloodied teeth. The movie was a star-studded hit, it’s unique look contrasting with the low-fi methods of filmmaking used to place these well-known actors in completely artificial, heightened black-and-white environments.

People were definitely a lot more prepared to see “Sin City: A Dame To Kill For”. Nine years after the original hit, and well into a marketplace teeming with glossy artificial worlds, audiences were also prepared to NOT see “A Dame To Kill For”, which lived and died within a box office blink, generating not at all the same level of enthusiasm as its predecessor. Most of the time, the marketing tells the story as to whether or not people respond to a movie. But sometimes, the movie just conveys its true nature to the public. And “A Dame To Kill For” never had a chance – the movie is boring, man.

The narrative immediately breaks off into various directions, each story told through a vignette, some of which occur chronologically before the original film. The most prominent strand involves a wily young gambler named Jimmy (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) who finds himself across the table from Roark (Powers Boothe), the crooked Senator from the first film. This is immediately where you get that divide – the late Boothe, a crusty and accomplished character actor, was a natural fit for this hard-boiled world. As much as these movies feature a shocking list of names, it works primarily because of the grizzled character actors on the margins, and Boothe was a particularly savage presence who would have been a star in the era that “Sin City” homages. Unfortunately, Gordon-Levitt vanishes off the screen when they share scenes, an underwhelming combo that ends up being one of the prominent pairings in the film.

Jimmy ends up falling for a young woman, Marcie (Julia Garner), as he matches wits with Roark. Moreso than the previous film, this sequel uses women in more conservative ways truer to noirs, in that they are disposable distractions, elevated and then eliminated to feed the story of a male. As Jimmy seeks a bit of luck from both Marcie and later a waitress (Lady Gaga!), the lead story has the alluring Eva Green as Ava, a mob moll who more or less lives to be lusted after and saved by Dwight. Dwight was a character in the first film played by a scenery-chewing Clive Owen during perhaps his coolest phase. Josh Brolin feels like a much lower-wattage replacement. Ava is no pushover, but her rare moments of agency are used as a way to justify further brutality that she experiences.

The remaining tales revisit characters from the earlier film, the stripper Nancy (Jessica Alba) and the amnesiac brawler Marv (Mickey Rourke). Alba, never a terribly convincing actress, hasn’t improved with age. Her Nancy was an object of longing and regret for Bruce Willis’ John Hartigan. Given Hartigan’s passing in the first movie, she has a tough time emerging from the character and actor’s shadow. Rourke, in contrast, was probably the highlight in part one, his already-battered face hidden underneath a cartoon pugilist’s makeup, Rourke still generates a considerable amount of pathos as a man out of time and alone in the world, but it’s hard not to feel that his arc is complete. By the time Marv and Nancy are forming an unexpected alliance, it is like an overtime period for a game long completed.

Like the first “Sin City”, this was co-directed by Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller. I’m not certain what Miller is responsible for – in between “Sin City” efforts, Miller went solo in the director’s chair for “The Spirit”, conclusively proving he wasn’t a filmmaker. The once-prolific Rodriguez was coming off “Machete Kills”, a fun exploitation effort that nonetheless was surprisingly shoddy from a technical perspective. After this film, it was five years before his next endeavor, “Alita: Battle Angel”, a professionally-made bit of hokum that nonetheless showed a renewed bit of energy following this effort. I’ve always been a fan of Rodriguez, forgiving his many lapses into bad taste and tacky visual aesthetics, but “A Dame To Kill For”, with its phony shootouts, unoriginal staging and lack of a compelling emotional hook, suffers greatly in comparison to the original film a decade earlier.

I hesitated for a long time to watch “A Dame To Kill For”. It was the movie I was going to watch on the day I was arrested. My expectations were low, but back then (and now) I saw everything. I was going to wake up, go to work, and then at night take in an early evening showing, maybe after a quick dinner. I didn’t think that the feds were at all eyeing me, but there they were, banging on my door at 6 AM. They were armed, and they handcuffed me, pressed me against my sofa. Later, they dragged me into the parking lot, cuffed up, pushed into the backseat. I looked back at my building. My last sight, as a free man, was the face of my doorman. He showed no judgment on his face. He nodded to me, which I took as a sign of respect. He knew that I would need all the luck I could get.

Much of that day was spent being taken from one holding area to another, many of them alone. I soon found out they want to isolate you. They want to treat you like you were dangerous, like this was far more serious than it seemed. They want to make you feel like you’re a terrorist, and they’re going to send you to Guantanamo. I was incredulous, I was in shock. I remember thinking that this was all a misunderstanding. I was wondering if I would be able to get to “A Dame To Kill For” that night. I never would have dreamed that it would be more than eight years before I could be free again. In many ways, I am still inside that day.