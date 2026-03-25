When you think of Dangerous Women (the theme for the last two weeks), Kate Lyn Sheil is hardly the first name that comes up. The mumblecore indie darling has a unique screen presence, frequently giving minimalist performances that nearly qualify as anti-acting. She doesn’t act, she exists, and her existence is somehow the one element in every appearance from which you can’t look away. Chloe Sevigny used to do this a couple of decades back, but after a few years she just started giving natural, human performances. Sheil, meanwhile, continues to float over the clouds.

There are two movies, however, in which her mild countenance hides a deeper malice. She served as a woman with ugly secrets she’d rather not confront in Amy Seimetz’s low-budget chiller “Sun Don’t Shine” over a decade ago. But there’s something different afoot in their following collaboration “She Dies Tomorrow”. Sheil’s Amy, as pallid and as distant as usual, now comes with an explicit warning – she’s going to die tomorrow, she quietly announces to her friend after what seems like hours pacing around her new house. We’ve already seen her go through a few stages of grief, including drinking and online scrolling. She’s going to die tomorrow, and there’s nothing anyone can do about it. Quickly, she changes her voicemail on her phone to reflect that a message can be left after the beep, but a response should not be expected. Because she’s going to die tomorrow.

Her friend Jane (Jane Adams) is deeply confused by this. Amy has no explanation, no diagnosis, no evidence. Simply a belief, held inside her bones, that she is facing her last day on Earth. After a failed attempt to talk Amy out of it, Jane leaves. But before she arrives at a party, she feels it. It’s gnawing at her, tearing at the margins of her existence. She knows it – she too is going to die tomorrow. As she explains it to herself, it makes no rational sense. And yet, it is inevitable. Amy, quiet and docile Amy, has passed a disease onto Jane. And now Jane is going to a social gathering.

“She Dies Tomorrow” was filmed in 2019, and yet its COVID-era release is more than a little spooky. Minimalist and low budget, this is a film of creeping, unsettling dread. What would it take for you to change your mind, on your own, regarding the most important, and final, day of your life? A pattern develops. You see and hear a person scoff at an idea. You watch them consider it, first theatrically and then sincerely. There’s one final dismissal. And then suddenly, the cloud above someone darkens. They die tomorrow. I felt that during COVID, locked up in prison. Surely it’s not going to get in here, in these cubicles, in there one hundred man dorms. Surely it’s going to fade away. Surely others won’t pass it on to me. And then, uh-oh, we all have it.

Seimetz claims she funded the film with her acting salary from the “Pet Semetary” remake (NOTE: Didn’t see. Should I?). If so, the name actors in this agreed to do this film for a song. Katie Aselton and Chris Messina are the responsible couple uncertain as to why everything has begun to darken. Jennifer Kim and Tunde Adebimpe (of TV On The Radio) are immediately worried. Michelle Rodriguez pops in as someone who is already afflicted, and within hours has become introspective. It’s amusing to see Josh Lucas, once a studio movie golden boy, now a rumpled doctor in a no-budget movie. He checks Jane to confirm the medical fears she has about dying tomorrow. Unwilling to engage in her shared psychosis, he tries to find a medical explanation. But he too succumbs, and his first order of business, unlike the other characters, is to find his family. He still has something left. The other characters reflect that primal feel of “She Dies Tomorrow”: when the end comes, you, we, will inevitably be alone.

“Radio Mary” is based on a novel by Gary Walkow, who directed his own work. I suspect you get a little creative leeway in a situation like that, since I’m not certain Walkow had a full-enough idea, and I wonder about his skill level given his very unusual filmmaking career featuring a number of unfamiliar titles, albeit with familiar faces. He did have Sheil, however, and this proves to be an excellent use of her skillset. Unlike “She Dies Tomorrow”, which features a number of familiar faces, “Radio Mary” hinges entirely on her.

She plays a timid young woman who is shy and keeps to herself, which gives the camera a chance to follow her dainty footsteps and moon-shaped visage as she endures a relatively normal life in silence. And then, obliquely, she is assaulted. But not in the way you’d expect. In an elevator, a man confronts her. She is grabbed, a small action that feels monumental for this solitary woman. She is frozen in place. He asks, “Do you believe in magic?” An innocent, juvenile question. But his lips didn’t move. It’s a lightning bolt through her body. Quietly, she escapes, shaken, upset. It was more than a touch.

As in “She Dies Tomorrow”, Sheil’s Mary struggles to articulate what happened. She feels like she’s been invaded, puppeteered in a way. In basic terms, it’s as if she’s lost agency. Assault does that. It disembodies you. As she starts to lose her sense of self, she starts to hear noises. Voices. Songs. Like a radio frequency, a rogue one seeking an ear. Technically, she’s now a telepath. But to her, it seems like the thoughts of others are invading her head. She begins to feel like a vessel for these voices.

The man soon returns. And it’s his voice that’s loudest inside her head. Is he placing voices inside her? It seems like a stronger sense of manipulation, as she falls under his spell. Perhaps he sees it as a type of seduction, as if they are equal partners in an actual relationship, and not one man manipulating a woman. Soon, he’s forcing her to be by his side. And it turns out he is a murderer. He views it as liberation, freeing the soul – the voices he hears, and funnels through her, are almost a separate element to the people, the sources. He’s forcing her to endure this, he’s willingly traumatizing her. He experiences no joy from this, and she is repulsed. She’s powerless against him. To Mary, she’s lost control over herself and he’s taken it. And because he’s a murderer, she can’t turn away.

“Radio Mary” is a slow, ethereal movie, very much in the vein of David Lynch. Characters explain, and sometimes live, dream-like scenarios, struggle to explain them, and then let them govern their lives. Sheil is a beautiful woman in danger, an idea that commands the screen when the film otherwise feels static, quiet. This is a film where something is taken from you, and you can’t explain what, and you’re not sure you can get it back. “Radio Mary” has a shaggy low-fi appeal – there are cheap effects sequences that just beg the regular indie film watcher to grade on a curve. This isn’t the sort of film that may creep into your nightmares like “She Dies Tomorrow”, but it sulks and stares and stews all the same, a curious experiment in dream logic.

I do hope people are able to vote in the midterms this coming fall. Though it’s clear the government in power seems to actively want to kill the other political party – I wish I could call this an exaggeration, but after eight and a half years in prison I’d like to think I recognize bloodlust and criminality – I hope everyone gets a chance to be free to vote for whomever they choose. At the end of the day, whatever thoughts you have about the “evil” of one side over another, you should be free to choose. Even if you are ignorant about the topics, you still have a voice. Others also have a voice, and they will remind you of your ignorance. That’s okay. Never stop educating yourself.

I remark upon this because I want everyone to cherish their right to be heard within the democratic process, at least while that remains a legal option. Less than half of all states in America give those with a criminal record (felonies or above) a chance to vote again – twenty three states, twenty three second chances out of fifty. Men and women leave prison, and in twenty-seven states, they are asked to participate in a democracy without being able to vote. They are asked to contribute to their communities, pay taxes, help their neighbors, and yet they have no say in the country’s electoral process. Legislation is being pushed in many states to change this, progress is being made. At the same time, under the manufactured fear of election interference, those currently in politics are attempting to limit the voting rights of regular citizens, making them second citizens like ex-cons in the bulk of all American states. Of course, voting helps prevent this. Everyone has a choice. But it’s worth remembering that those with a criminal record will not be the only disenfranchised non-voters unless decisions are made at the ballot box. You have a choice. But you have to maintain that choice.