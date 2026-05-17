It turns out Kyle Ryan and other fellow Substackers have been going long on King this spring, with every day sparking a new essay on films based on the work of Stephen King. For me, I drew the recent adaptation of “The Long Walk”, which you can read, and share, below.

I’m getting tired of kids getting shot in the face.

Let’s back up.

When you get older, you find that you’re scared of different ideas. When you’re young, it’s ghosts and goblins, masked killers who can’t be stopped, monsters and ghouls. You reach a certain age and it’s taxes. It’s your decaying body. It’s the realization you really don’t know your neighbors. It’s waking up one day, checking out the news, and wondering how you got here, how you live in this particular world.

My view was skewed even further by incarceration. I spent several years in federal prison, having to watch my back, having to act like I was always ready for a fight, having to mind my surroundings. I briefly considered writing a zombie movie set in a correctional facility, really the perfect location. But the scariest element was that the zombies would distract me from keeping my wits, and staying safe from a stabbing. And now I’m less scared of, say, a vampire than I am that I am exclusively defining myself by my former associations with prison. Is this my whole identity?

I need a cigarette.

“The Long Walk” is based on a work by Richard Bachman, one of Stephen King’s pseudonyms. Bachman lived an unusually-long life for a fake person, writing novels from 1977 to 1985. In addition to “The Long Walk”, he also penned “Rage”, which concerns a school shooting. Another Bachman effort, “Thinner”, closes with the shock of a father accidentally placing a curse on his daughter. Bachman seemed concerned about the death of a child. Probably because, in his “bio”, his son fell down a well and drowned. These deaths are in print because, ideologically, there is a stigma that is attached to the death of a child. There used to be.

I was in the theater watching “The Long Walk” last year. A couple of days earlier, there was a school shooting at Evergreen High School in Colorado. A student opened fire, shot twenty rounds, hit two students, and then killed himself. When the news reported school shootings in the past, the media chased a motive, they wanted an explanation. By the time of Evergreen, even though the shooter’s Neo-Nazi leanings circulated through his writings, they were overshadowed by the cultural assumption — people, usually white men, like to shoot firearms at schools. “School shooting” had become a combination phrase like “ice cream cone”. It’s two ideas, inexorably intertwined. There are schools, filled with children — people with access to guns will shoot at them. And we will all pretend that this has nothing to do with the fact that everyone has access to guns. In a country where the government is trying to criminalize abortion pills delivered through the mail, just about anyone can roll out of bed and go buy a gun, either through legal means, or in untraceable ways, like a purchase made at a gun show that requires no paperwork.

I need another cigarette.

Anyway, America very quickly moved on from Evergreen. A child obtained a gun and used it in an attempt to murder other children in a place where children congregate, and it wasn’t all that important to the media. Instead, they reported on the shooting death of a right wing podcaster and public speaker whose sole claim to fame was lowering the national discourse by sanitizing and mainstreaming hate speech. A man who stood for nothing, which allowed his supporters, in turn, to pretend he stood for whatever pet cause they embraced today. Kids were shot at, but it was more important to affix angel wings to the corpse of a grown man who had turned white nationalism into a respectable worldview that should be granted a seat at the table. Meanwhile, people shoot at schools now. Schools have active shooter drills. They don’t even have active shooter drills at army bases or gun shows. We’ve come to expect school shootings, we’ve penciled them into our annual schedule. Newspapers and websites have templates for writing up the next one. We’ve accepted this.

We’re not twenty minutes into “The Long Walk” when a child, a competitor in the title event, is facing the camera, shot in the back of the head. It is a computer effects, obviously and thankfully, but a believable visual. His features are distorted from the blast. Before we’ve seen the title, this boy’s destroyed face flies towards the frame, towards us. Thankfully it’s not a “comin’ atcha” effect like the ones you’d see in 80’s 3D horror movies. It’s disorienting, it’s upsetting. It’s an indictment. They’re throwing it in your face. You deserve it.

Francis Lawrence is the director. Technically, he’s done this already. He’s currently in post-production on his fifth “Hunger Games” film. That franchise is derived from a popular book series that are indicative of a larger wave of post-Columbine YA books that, collectively, suggest a future where teenagers must vie for survival among the ashes of a future that adults have decimated through vanity and impatience. “The Hunger Games”, “Divergent”, “The Maze Runner”, three book series’ that became blockbuster franchises, three of an endless parade of books aimed towards a demographic of youngsters who feel hopeless because their elders abandoned their responsibilities. They didn’t act after Columbine. They didn’t act after 9/11. They didn’t act after the housing crisis of 2008. They long ago stopped acting.

In making most of the “Hunger Games” films, Lawrence has been the one in charge of channeling that hopelessness cinematically. In those movies, kids kill each other to stay alive, many of them equipped with resources and weapons provided to them by adults who watch from positions of privilege, enjoying it as a detached entertainment. It’s not much different than what’s happening in real life — after every school shooting, sales of the firearm used in the shooting start to climb. That blood money then reaches lobbyists, before landing in the pocket of politicians who actively endorse widespread murder as long as gun companies collect profit. In “Hunger Games”, they have an announcer. That’s the difference.

Of course, Lawrence is making this bleak, depressing dystopia for mainstream audiences. He’s making it so kids can go with their families to watch these films on holiday. And it’s palatable because it’s tasteful, and it’s tasteful because you don’t have someone’s face being shot off and flying towards the camera. Don’t worry, the bludgeoning and widespread slaughter happens slightly off-camera. Bloodless. Killing kids used to be a taboo, moreso if kids were doing the killing. Now, it’s mainstream entertainment. The taboo is if it upsets your tummy.

Where are my goddamned cigarettes already?

None of this is lost on Lawrence. Surely he’s aware that Bachman brought us “The Running Man”, where a broke man signs up for a “Most Dangerous Game” reality show, where being hunted by killers might earn him a chance to pay for his daughter’s surgery. A man unable to afford to provide medical care, turned into cannon fodder for an audience hungry for blood, thanks to a corporation ready to provide it. Again, Bachman and the dying kids. Even as someone who doesn’t exist, he’s got more concern for kids than the aforementioned politicians.

“The Long Walk” stands out onscreen because Lawrence, while adapting Bachman, is making a companion piece to “The Hunger Games”. In those films, children are empowered to murder children in glamorous, outlandish ways, with absurd and camera-ready methods. “The Long Walk” looks like crap television. It is, essentially, kids walking, in sneakers, for days. There are only so many ways to film that. If “The Hunger Games” is “Survivor”, then “The Long Walk” is maybe the cheap, uneventful, more-obviously-Orwellian “Big Brother”. Or maybe it’s one of the even seedier reality shows of the 00’s, like “The Swan”, where sad people signed off for ready-for-TV plastic surgery makeovers.

These are young boys, they’re chipper, they’re sarcastic. Much of the dialogue comes from the source material. One kid makes a “Candid Camera” joke, which is a funny idea. Can you imagine someone under eighteen today making a reference to the work of Allen Funt? Why wouldn’t you have jokes? There’s relatively few jokes in the “Hunger Games” movies (a pity considering Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson have repeatedly flexed comedic muscles in other fare). But the boys of “The Long Walk” are cutups as they March towards their sudden death. It feels more believable. Much of the horror of “The Long Walk” has already happened. People fought and they lost. “The Hunger Games” still carries a flame for a revolution that might be possible. The kids in “The Long Walk” will joke themselves into an early grave, filmed competition or no.

Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson are the two we get to know the best. Hoffman is a heartbreaker, a good guy, a sturdy guy. Someone you can rely on. If he wasn’t onscreen marching to his death, you’d imagine his Ray would lend you twenty dollars while he works on his mother’s engine, even though he’s a kid. You sense that he shouldn’t have to do that, but in this world, it’s expected of young people. In real life, Hoffman’s father was the world’s greatest actor. Even in his most forceful roles, there was a sadness to many of his performances. You sensed that he wanted a way out, maybe he wanted it. Bless him, the poor man was chased by demons. Onscreen his son is the opposite — he seems to want to fight for his life. Which makes his presence here all the more shattering.

Jonsson has established a reputation as being a charisma firecracker. It’s a necessity in a film like this. You need Jonsson’s charming Pete to crack jokes and flash a smile to avoid the sensation you’re watching a snuff film. Characters march forward until they cannot. Each one who stumbles takes several bullets. One youngster drops his pants and begins to uncontrollably relieve himself while trying to keep pace. The fact that he is a kid desperately trying to hold onto the smallest sliver of dignity in what he knows are his final moments claws at one’s conscience. But watch the others. The child’s despair means nothing to the soldiers walking/riding by, because they have orders to execute. You can’t expect humanity of the foot soldiers, otherwise they would cease to be foot soldiers. But it’s the acceptance from the kids that guts you. They know he has to keep walking. They know those are the rules. They know he doesn’t want to die like this. They are not fighting against his apparent need to die. They know his fate is baked into their reality, it’s a natural cause and effect. They can only beg that he prolong his fate. They don’t attack those that make it his fate. They egg him on as feces spill from his rear. They scream as he takes a bullet. He did it to himself. If only he could just die in pants.

Death is the inevitability. Lawrence wants to shock you with that opening salvo, so by the end, you accept what the kids accept — they are made to die, destined to die, and now on television, they’re scheduled to die. When it is their time, they’re going to beg before they fight. They’re not going to greet brutality with brutality, but with pleas of mercy. It’s good TV, because it’s kids wishing for something that doesn’t exist. It’s kids dreaming of Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny. I hope that this year, for the holidays, I don’t get shot.

There is a flashback. Ray at home, soldiers busting in. Ray’s father never pledged allegiance. He didn’t participate in the performative reverence that involves saluting our leaders, whomever they are, whatever their names might be. He’s given one chance at gunpoint, a chance to capitulate and surrender his morals. He won’t do it. He is alone, which makes it easier to kill him. The question hangs in the air — if there were a lot of him, you couldn’t truly shoot them all, which is why soldiers need to go door to door, overmatching each individual. Maybe there weren’t a lot because there never was a lot, no one could bring themselves to stand up, no one had the bravery to stand on principle when the world began to decay. But the question still haunts the viewer: Maybe there were a lot, and they were shot anyway. This is what Ray saw.

And so the winner of “The Long Walk” gets a “wish”. We’re told the title competition has been running for a long time, and people have gladly, willingly signed up, not only for a cash prize, but for the promise of that wish. We’ll take everything from you, but one of you will get to live out a dream. Ray’s wish is curdled in bloodlust, it’s crooked. You get the sense it’s not your average wish. But it’s still a wish all the same, a small concession people in power will make to imply a false sense of mercy. We’ll step on your throat, but we’ll wear comfortable sneakers.

We don’t see the audience for this show, possibly because it would be too cruel. Because it would show the transactional nature of delusions under fascism. We’re at home cheering as one kid marches towards a wish, a wish and some cash that might as well have fallen out of the government’s pocket. And because we want to celebrate the wish, we watch kids get shot. They are shot in the head, shot in the chest. There are guns on them for the entire walk, and they’ve grown accustomed to being a potential target. They take bullets, explode into gore, and crumble to the ground. And we cheer the survivors. To Richard Bachman, this was horror. We should probably asks ourselves today if it still is, or if it’s simply “the order of things.”

The Scarestack Society’s Spring of King Schedule: