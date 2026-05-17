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Sean Mo's avatar
Sean Mo
10hEdited

I’ve been searching for more eloquent words to begin my response to this, but all I have is: holy shit.

Absolutely brilliant piece. You found a way to write about The Long Walk that feels as brutal and immediate as the movie itself. The metaphors here are painfully relevant, and it’s sickening how much of this lands not as dystopian exaggeration, but as a recognizable version of the world we’ve built. The part that hit hardest for me is exactly what you’re saying about children being forced to pay for the greed, hatred, cowardice, and plain indifference of the people in power. Really tremendous work.

Now, even I need a cigarette, and I quit 18 years ago.

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JHong's avatar
JHong
10h

Wow. I find myself struggling to comment because my words won't live up the ones I just read. I'll figure it out for my restack. In the meantime, bravo.

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