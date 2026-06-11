I love movies, man. I love movies the way I love people. As in, I love them all, but some of them are… special. Maybe not in entirely productive ways. 1991’s “Samurai Cop” is a movie that’s quite infamous for being… special. It’s loaded with dubious performances, experimentally-ersatz editing and a heavy dependence on cheap thrills you’d be better off appreciating if you could summon your inner teenage boy. Which, thankfully, a lot of us can’t, but every once in a while, a spot opens up in our hearts for a movie this defiantly, incompetently dumb.

There is a plot for “Samurai Cop” — there would have to be, because today we’re talking about “Samurai Cop 2: Deadly Vengeance”. In the original film, a beleaguered police department brings in a muscled-up outsider named Joe Marshall (Mathew Karedas) to deal with Yakuza gangsters expanding their cocaine trade into Los Angeles. Some buddy cop antics between Marshall and new partner Frank Washington (Mark Frazer) ensue, and eventually Joe has to face off against the Katana family’s head enforcer, Yamashita. Fans of these types of films will recognize that Yamashita is played by the late character actor legend Robert Z’Dar, and even considering his encyclopedia of ridiculous roles in terrible movies, Z’Dar’s performance in “Samurai Cop” stands out.

Z’Dar and the film’s writer-director Amir Shervan both passed away, but that didn’t stop a Kickstarter campaign to resurrect “Samurai Cop” in the modern day. The project was spearheaded by Gregory Hatanaka, an interesting and influential figure in independent cinema. As a distributor, he was instrumental in getting American audiences to sample the best work from the likes of John Woo, Satyajit Ray, Claude Chabrol and Takashi Miike, among many others, via the home video market. This is a guy with serious credibility. Hatanaka also dabbled in directing. I haven’t seen his work, but none of it sounded promising on paper. And my feeling hasn’t changed since Hatanaka ended up directing “Samurai Cop 2”.

In a plot development hardly anyone saw coming, the Katana clan have returned after twenty five years. While they are battling for supremacy of the drug trade, they are beset by warring Japanese factions, which provides this thin movie with a b-plot. This arouses the attention of Joe, who has been in hiding for a quarter of a century after the death of his girlfriend (who is killed in a 1991 prologue that does not in any way give any effort towards de-aging anyone). Joe Marshall and Frank Washington are back on the case, and somehow the police chief (Joe Estevez) is completely okay with this arrangement, likely on account of the vengeance Joe is seeking, given that he blames his girlfriend’s death on the Kitana clan.

This is camp, of course, with Hatanaka very clearly trying to mimic the outré appeal of the original film with dodgy editing and low-fi effects (captured, this time, through shoddy digital photography). He sees it as a gag, which is interesting considering that the cast sees this as a novel resurrection of a cult classic. The real-life story suggests that Matthew Karedas (formerly Matt Hannon) became scarce after the original film, notable because he’s such an odd specimen in that earlier effort: with bulging veins and bug eyes, the yoked gaijin samurai seems like he’s bursting off the screen, even though his long flowing hair suggests surfer zen. Apparently he was simply biding his time, because he’s relatively well-preserved, even though weight loss has taken some square footage off his facial features. The relatively-normal-by-comparison Frazer is also in great shape for his age, and his fourth-wall-breaking looks to the camera feel like a performer reprising a somewhat-legendary bit even if it’s… y’know, not. Even though neither of these guys spent the last quarter century in acting class, they commit to the material while Hatanaka merely laughs at it.

Of course, the try-hard novelty extends to the Katana clan, which is run by a character played by none other than Tommy Wiseau. The infamous auteur has been known to evoke Brando in interviews as an actor he emulates, but his line readings here are like a less-disciplined Nicolas Cage. All these years after “The Room” and his age remains a mystery, though he is fit enough to participate in a few sword fights when not howling his lines in what sounds like a goat’s perception of iambic pentameter. The Katana scenes are a trainwreck – two assassins who get a considerable amount of dialogue and screen time are played by adult film stars Lexi Belle and Kayden Kross, the latter apparently a Hatanaka muse, the former very much not acquainted with the skill necessary for dramatic line readings. They are dwarfed by Bai Ling, maybe the only actress who can match Wiseau’s Martian energy. She shouts lines like, “If you speak again, I will slice you!” with a cadence that suggests she’s in an entirely different movie than whatever surrounds her. In other words, it’s like every Bai Ling performance.

“Samurai Cop 2” fills whatever lull might exist with slapdash action sequences where the camera shakes to imply more violence than what is actually occurring. It’s dumb cheese, contemptuous of the idea that people weren’t always laughing with “Samurai Cop”. Matching this tone is the constant soundtrack of what are either 80’s rock tunes or modern sound-alikes. I’m not sure what is worse, playing older tunes in a contemporary movie to remind you of a kitschy older movie, or going into the studio to record something that purposely recreates that same energy. Either approach just makes me a little sad, which kind of sums up this entire experience.

Last year, through the childishly-named The Big Beautiful Bill, $170 billion dollars of taxpayer money was allotted to ICE, making them the most well-funded law enforcement agency in the country. Since that time, there is no color commentary needed — ICE has been responsible for the deaths of several, people killed in the street, they’ve let people die in custody by the dozens. They’ve been criticized for detaining and abusing countless people, immigrants or not, they’ve had them transported to different places so their legal access can be disrupted and they can be separated from family. They may have lost people. It was a system destined to be revised, altered, fixed. The brutality had to stop. Instead, it looks like Republicans have rewarded and validated this behavior.

A new spending bill delivers an additional $70 billion to the previous amount of money to continue harassing protesters (or perhaps killing them), kidnapping people off the streets, and often sexually abusing minors. Despite those problems, the bill has been passed along party lines. No reform, no additions, no tweaks, no concessions. This is a reminder that all of this is a dress rehearsal for changes that will be implemented by the Bureau of Prisons. What is happening to immigrants seized by ICE is not only immoral, it is plainly illegal. This is a crime spree against immigrants as well as American citizens. And the Republicans are happy to keep the gravy train well funded. This isn’t about law enforcement. This is about arrests. Now, ask yourself why.