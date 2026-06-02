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C. C. Simmons's avatar
C. C. Simmons
30m

There's a market precedent of transgression in horror wherein both playing to and subverting expectations benefit the bottom line, and that's without accounting for the on-deck powerplay of brand IP. Between how richly this benefits creativity and horror's tendency to focus on ordinary people rather than insider dexterity or extreme mythology, I'm as overjoyed by the genre's surge as I am unsurprised.

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Pale Horse🩸's avatar
Pale Horse🩸
2h

Love Saint Maud and I really enjoyed your essay. I think the horror works so well because her story aligns so wonderfully with accounts of holy women and saints. I mean, I always find it bizarre that in certain circumstances religious visions are considered perfectly fine and yet in others, they are considered madness.

Maud died at the end. Horribly. But maybe a few hundred years back she'd be considered a martyr.

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