A little while ago, I made the mistake of watching Aneesh Chaganty’s “Run” when I was visiting my mother, not being sure of the fullest extent of the plot. I soon realized that, even though the film is rated PG-13, it’s the sort of movie she would have called “vicious.” I used to laugh at this – it was something she said a lot about movies – but “Run” is, in many ways, a vicious little movie. It is a straightforward b-picture, but part of the appeal stems from how it unpacks its basic premise.

The film begins in the suburbs with a homeschooled girl named Chloe (Kiera Allen). She’s a vibrant, creative teenager when we see her, though she is confined to a wheelchair. Her schedule and her behavior is precise and specific – she has a mastery over the world surrounding her, but she rarely gets to experience the outside world without mom. And mom – Sarah Paulson in Ninja-Karen mode – doesn’t miss a beat. She has every date marked down, every time, every moment, every obligation. It is strange that she has no information about the colleges that Chloe has been trying to attend. Seems inconsistent.

In many ways, this is a familiar story. Mom isn’t ready for her little girl to be grown up and, essentially, no longer need her mother. She has nightmares of her infant child in the hospital, fragile, on the verge of her last moments in a life she’s barely led. No parent copes with being made to feel obsolete, and Mom here seems unprepared to let her little girl go off to school, especially considering that she’s confined to a wheelchair. How will she make it to class on time, how will she meet boys she can trust, how will she support herself with a job? Mom has curated everything, so what happens when that role is completely taken away from her?

Haha, just playin, Mom is evil! Chloe starts to suspect that the truth is being kept from her. Internet access gets spotty as soon as she darts to research the nature of the “medicine” Chloe is supposed to receive. She tries to wheel over to the pharmacist to ask what exactly she’s been taking, but oh, Mom is there. Mom just cannot handle it when you start to ask questions like that. My own mother had us take cod liver oil pills when we were little. To this day, when I visit her, she still breaks them out. Cod liver oil? I should have asked more questions.

Now the setup is a familiar one, a cat-and-mouse scenario where the mouse does not have working legs, and the cat has built the trap the mouse once confused for a home. Mom used to cordon off any open avenues and lines of questioning, but Chloe is becoming a woman. Mom knew this was coming, but who can blame a mother for thinking, and hoping, that childhood would last forever? Especially when she’s running some sort of elaborate long con? It’s not long before Chloe realizes what we’ve all known, but never liked to admit: when it’s a kid versus a parent, the other adults will side with the parent.

“Run” builds much of its suspense from the simple notion that this is an enemy, a combatant, who may not be conventionally formidable but absolutely has the upper hand physically. Thus, it’s a movie where a teenager has to outsmart an adult on the adult’s home turf. You don’t get a lot of movies with that dynamic, because when the adult is a mother, it gets vicious. And despite the restrictions of the rating, this one does get pretty hostile, with bits of brutal violence and one especially wicked third act reversal that represents a John McClane level of ingenuity on Chloe’s part.

Movies like this have to earn a bit of extra credit through touches of verisimilitude. It becomes clear early on that the actress, Kiera Allen, is actually a paraplegic. So no, there’s not going to be some tacky and narratively-lazy moment in the third act when Chloe realizes she can tapdance out of that wheelchair. It would be upsetting to see her placed in R-rated harm given her real life condition. But the danger implicit in this film is harrowing enough that you root for her, you cheer for her empowerment, knowing that the actress is really sweating through this violent chaos. Paulson matches her as an insidious matriarch – this is where all those years toiling away in the Ryan Murphy mines pays off. She manages to be both sensible and hissable within the span of a scene, and sometimes even a sentence. She’s such a compelling menace, reflecting both her own insecurities and paranoia –my mother was entirely rooting for her. Game recognizes game? I don’t know, I’ll figure it out in therapy.

Hey, just curious, but, are you interested in committing a federal crime? Unlike on the state level, federal crimes generally fall under the rubric of drug trafficking, sexual exploitation or fraud, typically across state lines (or with the use of the internet). I’ve written before about how priorities have changed under the current administration, but I genuinely did not know to what degree – it was no secret that the FBI had shifted considerable resources to the detainment and prosecution of foreign-born immigrants. But the raw numbers have come in: according to this investigation, a full 23,000 outstanding federal cases were discontinued by this current administration in only its first six months. That’s a lot of crimes allegedly solved!

During this time, over 300 federal agents have resigned. They must have been exhausted by all that crime-solving! Oh, nevermind, it was for other reasons. The numbers includes an improbable 5,000 drug cases closed and 1,300 terrorism cases tied to national security ended. There were investigations into internal national security violations, basically spies working within the government – 200 of those were shut down. Sixty cases of union corruption and racketeering, gone. Fully 900 cases of government fraud, including that of federal programs, eliminated. The FBI’s Antitrust Division declined forty cases against major corporations, which is more than double the usual number within that time frame. There is no word as to their prosecution of sex crimes, but, you know, there’s a pretty handy batch of infamous files out there for whenever they want to start investigating certain perpetrators. All in all, a pretty good atmosphere for someone who wants to take advantage of the vulnerable.