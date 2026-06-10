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B-Movie Tea's avatar
B-Movie Tea
4h

Sometime in 2027 when nobody's paying attention, Disney will acquire Troma and NYC will sink into the ocean.

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1 reply by Decarceration
Misty Layne's avatar
Misty Layne
11h

Ah, Troma, my beloved. "Tromeo & Juliet" will always be my favorite, but Troma's brand of wtf and ew and wait, no, is such fun, no matter which film you're watching.

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