What can you possibly say about Troma? The forever-shady indie filmmaking studio, already forty-plus years into its existence, has helped shape and redefine the very concept of bad taste in American film. As independent filmmaking brought about new challenges in the 2000’s, the studio has struggled to stay relevant with less-frequent releases and the rising costs of existing within the indie sphere. Their response, sadly, is to keep neglecting opportunities to pay collaborators, while continuing to cut corners with already-no-budget productions. You have to respect an operation like this that has managed to keep the lights on for so long while representing a bedrock of indie genre filmmaking, but Troma seems determined to remain questionable until the end.

Before prison, I took in “Return To Nuke ’Em High Vol. 1”, billed by many as a return to form by the studio. The idea was that it was a much more expensive entry in their cinematic universe, expanding the ambition of their earlier films to create something bigger, badder, and bawdier out of their past legacy. For those of you not on the Troma train, this is a modern remake of their earlier classic “Class Of Nuke ’Em High” from the eighties, which itself spawned two sequels. The newer movie was, as expected, disgusting, disruptive and disreputable, but it was also disfinished. Ok, fine, I mean unfinished. The movie ended on a cliffhanger that seemed less like the initial plan and more of a last-minute effort to preserve a faulty narrative. It seemed likely that Troma had finally overestimated themselves, leaving half of their supposed magnum opus on the cutting room floor.

That first installment was shot in 2012 and released a year later. It wasn’t until 2017 when the world saw the edited and completed “Return To Return To Nuke ’Em High AKA Vol. 2”, after what I think was a suspicious-sounding attempt to crowdfund post-production on a movie that was allegedly finished. Whatever is going on backstage, this new installment in their popular franchise is a new Troma highwater mark. Lloyd Kaufman, the founder of Troma and its lead mascot, directs this film as if it’s going to be the company’s last, retconning the previous movie into the existing mythology to make this not only effectively the fifth film in the series, but a film that represents the highs and lows of all Troma has achieved in its multiple nasty decades of existence.

The main premise is the same as it was back in the eighties – Nuke ‘Em High exists in the literal shadow of medical and scientific experimentation, a school built out of the ashes of nuclear devastation, distracting from the ongoing experiments at the school. Two girls have uncovered the truth about what’s happening, but are worried they’re going to be doxxed by the vengeful administration over their lesbian romance. One of them was already infected by chemicals, however, resulting in a violent advanced childbirth. This movie clocks in at 85 minutes, and a fifth of that runtime is spent with characters screaming and yelling as blood either squirts from their orifices, or blood from an orifice finds them. I’m counting the punk gang preserved from the last film, here revisited as, secretly, a mutant glee club addicted to bursting into a capella performances.

Kaufman appears as a character retconned from the previous film to be one originating from the earlier trilogy, a former student turned mad scientist collaborating with the government to turn the school into a full-time testing site. It’s unclear as to whether he is in cahoots with the President. In the earlier film, it’s President Obama, and he’s played by Lemmy from Motorhead, in his own chosen wardrobe, giving no performance and speaking with his own accent. Given the passage of time, I think now he’s just a generic president who looks and sounds like Lemmy, now hoping to sacrifice the school for the sake of creating monsters and bioweapons.

Much of this serves as a vehicle for Troma’s typical prosthetic nightmare of body fluids and dismemberments. I recall their latter-day “Poultrygeist: Night Of The Chicken Dead” upping the ante as far as gruesome, sloppy gore under the brand name, but they really outdo themselves here. The movie fires on an entirely higher level when it incorporates God into the story, turning a simple race-against-time narrative into one that warps time and space in dizzying ways in order to reset a franchise timeline and pay homage to past Troma accomplishments. This results in a climax that features reappearances by a number of classic Troma characters for something of a curtain call, including but not limited to the Toxic Avenger and, my personal favorite, Sgt. Kabukiman NYPD. They share screentime with a number of adult film performers – because Troma is Troma, God is played by Ron Jeremy, which will never not be gross – but you also get appearances by one of the “Impractical Jokers”, scream queen Debbie Rochon and even the late Stan Lee, who has always had an inexplicably-close relationship with the studio.

While earlier Troma films seemed to blindly pick and choose their targets, the ‘00-era fare seemed a bit more about pressing certain buttons. The fourth “Toxic Avenger” film, “Citizen Toxie”, was made for 2000, but a lot of its offensive humor is clearly aimed towards the “South Park” crowd, designed to aggressively trigger specific classes of people. This film, however, manages to be only offensive in unexpected and unique ways, finding new and unpredictable targets. There’s something here to piss off everyone, don’t be mistaken. But it doesn’t feel tied to any contemporary talking points or modern politics – just as well considering how long it takes to finish making these films, periods where certain political eras might pass (Remember when Twitter was once a center of left-wing conversation? Not that long ago!). The movie’s message is geared towards ending bigotry (which, you could argue, conveniently elides the specific politics of the central premise of the film, relevant all throughout a several decades-old franchise). In that, they manage to separate themselves from the pack of edgelord agitators. These people traffic in bad taste, but it’s still a sense of real taste.

There is a risky balancing act when it comes to mass incarceration. Most officials don’t want to acknowledge that, based on pure numbers, the prison system is largely run by inmates, particularly at the most populous levels (specifically low-security). Inmates are in charge, they keep the peace. As such, they’re responsible for taking care of themselves, making sure areas are safe and clean. Obviously, resources are limited, so prisoners need staff to assist them with supplies. And it should be obvious that many of these prison staffs have little to no interest in the safety of the inmates, which explains the fate of Susie Balfour. Serving a thirty year sentence, she contracted breast cancer from exposure to cleaning supplies used in prison. Seems like a fixable problem, given that the supplies are provided by specific staff members, and that she’s stuck in a fixed location for decades. And also, given that she contracted the condition, she was in a location where she can receive treatment.

Well, Ms. Balfour passed away. Before her passing, she argued in a lawsuit that the prison failed to diagnose her condition, though she learned of it shortly before she got out of prison in 2021, but she succumbed to the disease last year. Because of her passing, the Mississippi Department of Corrections must abide by a ruling by the state that prisoners must have protective equipment when using cleaning products in prison. This is being seen as a victory by politicians. But a woman had to die, after her cancer was caused by an institution, and then ignored by an institution, before they could pass legislation mandating inmates use boots and gloves. That’s it. That’s the victory. This is what has to happen to make sure that institutions don’t kill the people they are imprisoning. God forbid it was a proactive measure, saving Susie Balfour’s life. And good luck enforcing it – it will be left to inmates (who likely have very little knowledge of this ruling) to remind staff. And how do you think prison staff likes being reminded by inmates that they’re not doing their jobs, and not following the law? Good luck, Mississippi.

(THESE ARE VERY NOT SAFE FOR WORK TRAILERS)