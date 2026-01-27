Strap in, there are going to be a few unpopular hot takes coming up.

Not sure if you know this, but while I know my movies, I am something of a philistine. I was not raised on a proper cinematic education, so it was a choice to delve into films of an era preceding anyone I ever knew. As such, I’m not so dim as to not see the appeal of Alfred Hitchcock, but I would say I don’t like him less than the next guy, nor do I like him any more. And “Rebecca” isn’t exactly one of my favorites. I’d go as far as to say that “Rebecca” is also a questionable choice for a remake: the original gained its reputation through plot machinations built on insinuations, mischaracterizations, and the boogeyman that is faulty memory. It superficially treads similar ground as “Vertigo”, and while there is a novel that provided the source, “Vertigo” is right there. It’s like if Tim Burton had made “The Shadow”, and you insisted on seeing that over “Batman Returns”. Wouldn’t make sense to me.

Fortunately, there’s a guy who decided Hitchcock needed an upgrade. And that guy is the director of “The Meg 2”. I know, I know, super unfair for me to say that about the idiosyncratic British genre filmmaker Ben Wheatley. Wheatley normally makes edgy, irreverent British pictures heavy on violence and stylistically adventurous. I’m looking forward to talking about one such movie, though I did see his “Free Fire” in prison – a very stupid and very funny action picture about a bunch of jerks with big mouths who get into an avoidable extended shootout. That one feels vaguely Beckett-ian, like “Reservoir Dogs” but with characters who have zero impulse control. So it is funny to see him tackling Hitchcock. As for “The Meg 2”, well, everyone has to eat.

“Rebecca” is the tale of an unnamed woman played by Lily James who is very quickly ensnared in a love affair with the rich, dashing widower Maxim de Winter. It’s the 1930’s but de Winter has what I believe the kids these days know is drip for days. He sweeps her off her feet, marries her, and takes her to his estate in England. He acts so quickly in this regard that everyone is positively vexed by her appearance. It’s amusing to think of the many love stories where people get together so quickly, and so intensely, without considering how no one has worked to ensure this makes sense to friends, families and co-workers. I’m sorry, your wife passed away, and who is this again?

De Winter’s previous wife was Rebecca, who died at sea under mysterious circumstances. Because it is an unsolved case, the new Mrs. De Winter raises all sorts of suspicions. On one level, it’s eerie that she knows nothing of Rebecca, and it’s doubly suspicious that she is in that position based on how her new husband also purposely told her nothing about his ex-wife. She should have asked, but he probably should have told. I mean, I can relate – do I tell people I’ve been to prison, or is it information that not everyone requires? But there’s also the smaller matter of the mind games, the friends and associates of Maxim who insist that this woman isn’t in the same class as Rebecca. Which is sort of absurd when we’re talking about the luminous Lily James, but sure. This is the same Lily James waiting outside of the prison walls to pick up the title character from federal prison at the end of “Baby Driver”. Pardon me if I’m a little protective. It was a nice dream.

The film’s trump card is Mrs. Danvers, played by the seductively icy Kristin Scott Thomas. In her early years, Thomas was a beauty of a leading lady – she even bewitched Prince in “Under The Cherry Moon” back in the 80’s. As she got older, she remained lovely but developed a hardness, both from pursuing more challenging roles and perhaps leaning into a reputation for being “difficult” (usually a sexist critique towards a woman who won’t sanction the tomfoolery of men, but sometimes true). Now, as Mrs. Danvers, it’s as if she has a Dr. Mabuse-ian influence on everyone (that’s a cinephile reference, yo). Each time the new Mrs. De Winter is insulted, questioned, or misinterpreted, it feels like someone’s been puppeteered by Mrs. Danvers. Danvers doesn’t bother to hide that she thought very highly of Rebecca, and she is decidedly less receptive to her replacement. You know that thing that women are always saying a certain classy, take-charge woman is “serving”? You know what I’m talking about? Kristin Scott Thomas, with her furtive glances, cutting backhanded compliments and aristocratic condescension is serving it. She’s serving.

It does feel that, in an attempt to add more juice to this telling, Wheatley (committing to a rare PG-13 rating) makes Mrs. Danvers more of a horror movie villain. He overindexes on one character in a story that’s really a multi-layered mystery – what happened to Rebecca, and why aren’t people telling the woman who took her place? Maybe something could have been changed by a different casting decision for Maxim. Armie Hammer, literally an avatar for Old Money, plays him, but doesn’t really add a lot of shades to a character that seems far more complex by the end of the film. It’s a showy fancy-lad performance, Hammer’s workable British accent conveying Look-At-Me childishness. In scenes with Sam Riley (here having fun as a still-dubious relation of Rebecca), he’s exposed as a man in Daddy’s clothes who needs you to take him seriously. Hammer gives the kind of performance Ben Affleck used to give early in his career, but in far darker circumstances. His lack of chemistry with James seems like it could be an asset, but instead, you walk away from his scenes wondering what exactly this actor is trying to convey about this suspicious widower. You can’t really have a successful mystery when the male lead comes across as an adult trying to graduate all the grades simultaneously. Considering the new Mrs. De Winter’s conflicts all stem from how she can’t stop loving this grown man, it’s a lethal miscalculation.

