I have to be honest. I misheard the premise of “Racer And The Jailbird” early on, and immediately seized onto it. For some reason, I thought this was a movie about a bank robber who falls in love with a gorgeous racecar driver, and who employs her to be his getaway driver. Honestly, maybe it’s the criminal in me, but I don’t think you could ever devise a premise that sexy. The romance between them, the tension, the suspense. The thrill of the chase. Honestly, just hearing about it made my heart skip a beat.

This French film isn’t exactly that, though it’s not terribly far off. There is a bank robber, and there is a racecar driver. He is Matthias Schoenaerts, the Gaelic Tom Hardy for those of you who like foreign film. He’s currently in prison in real life (!!) though he’ll be out to promote his coming role in “Supergirl”. And she is Adèle Exarchopoulos, one of the most beautiful women to ever walk the earth. A leading light in French cinema, adept at comedy and drama, she was recently excellent in Quentin Dupieux’s “The Piano Accident”. These are major cinematic figures.

And they are also impossibly enticing together. Typically, I love seeing a difficult and/or confusing film that forces you to reckon with your pre-conceived notions of film and the world at large. But I do think we invented cinema (you know, we, me and the guys) to show impossibly beautiful people look at each other, make love, and sometimes drive fast. It’s hard to say if anyone drives as fast as Exarchopoulos’ Bibi. And there might not be anyone so adept at making deals as Schoenaerts’ Gigi. At an early race, Bibi parks and, in front of Gigi, removes her bulky uniform to reveal a tight body suit underneath. And the look on Gigi’s face is something in the realm of, “God, that’s impossible.”

As the two of them elope, in a series of intense sexual sequences (neither actor is shy), we learn that Gigi is an “entrepreneur”. In fact, he stages aggressive and increasingly-ambitious robberies, which director Michael Roksam captures with wide-screen style, whipping the camera across banks to give you a solid idea of spatial geometry. Sadly, Bibi does not join them – Gigi is doing what he thinks is the responsible thing by keeping his business and pleasure separate, stringing her along with a series of lies about his day job. There’s one moment where Bibi is behind the wheel and begins to speed, recklessly but efficiently, when Gigi begins to spin another unconvincing tale of knowing nothing about the latest, brazen robbery. It’s playfully flirty, but with a hint of danger, like most of the movie.

Much of “Racer And The Jailbird” is flee-footed in its juxtaposition of action sequences and moments of heightened eroticism. This is sleek, glamorous filmmaking, not entirely heavy on substance, but a showcase for two talented actors with a not-inconsiderable amount of chemistry. Unfortunately, reality calls for these circumstances, and what started out as propulsive and sensual gives way to the turgid consequences of their actions. Law enforcement gets involved, so too does the mob, with a couple of bleak sequences of torture. Gigi is being hunted, but soon, Bibi suffers through her own awful malady, a third act swerve that makes this a completely different, and unfortunately far less compelling film. I guess I’ll have to wait for my super sexy getaway-driver-and-bank-robber romance, this does not appear to be that.

There are all these people who worked in the system when I was in prison. I would see them walking in and out, not part of the daily routine, and I’d wonder, how big a part of the problem are they? Do they struggle with being a cog in a struggling, flawed machine? Are they trying to accomplish anything beyond a paycheck? Often, I think of the DHO’s. Those are the Disciplinary Hearing Officers, it’s their job to officially mediate when an inmate is written up for an infraction, and then carry out an investigation. To ensure impartiality, the DHO is someone who does not work within the institution, so they don’t know anyone and carry no preconceived notions.

In one spot, I faced a DHO who took a month and a half to investigate an allegation that I had fought with a c.o. (I hadn’t), during which I was placed in solitary, in the SHU. An awful long time, unfortunately (I ended up spending three months in the SHU in this insance). Ultimately, he could not prove any of their allegations, of which I was grateful. In fact, when speaking to me he seemed bewildered by the allegations – as was I, of course, because I was innocent. He took down my information and interviewed others over the course of several weeks, after which he made his determination in my favor. Then he was gone. It was a far cry from a later experience, when a c.o. in a later institution had me thrown in the SHU and then deemed himself the DHO, only to write a report elaborating on completely false behavior I had never exhibited. He was obviously not impartial, and in fact knew me quite well, seemingly violating the entire point of the DHO. Because if you needed any reminders, in these institutions they do whatever they please.