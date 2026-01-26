Welcome to another REMAKE WEEK at the site. This is gonna be a run-through of five movies from the late 2014-2023 period that are trying to redo what came before, though it’s likely we’re talking about entirely new experiences for a lot of you. Don’t expect a surgical breakdown of what’s been changed, because in some cases, we’re gonna be in deep cut territory. But as always, I hope this is a conversation, and I think you should feel free to offer insights in the comment section.

I come to today’s project with a heavy heart — I’ll address this in a bit. This is a remake of David Cronenberg’s “Rabid”, a classic shocker that, nonetheless, is probably the eighth or ninth best of the Cronenberg filmography. The movie lives on for a number of dark, disturbing reasons, though would this be up for a re-envisioning were it not a Cronenberg movie? I’m not entirely sure if the the subtextually-rich “Rabid”, where adult film star Marilyn Chambers plays a woman afflicted with a murderous STD that gradually leads to a societal collapse, would be up for a new version were it not for the Cronenberg name.

Which is where you get that dissonance inherent in his project, the one haunting any genre film that receives a modern reboot. Because even back in 1977, if you wanted to make a low-budget horror film, it could still look and feel a certain way, it would still be made artfully by a full crew. But cheap horror films today – and a new “Rabid” was always going to be made on the cheap – are going to be borne out of compromised financial situations. And, more specifically, you’re going to shoot this on digital video, with as much natural light as you can imagine. The original “Rabid” looks distinct. A new “Rabid”, no matter who makes it, was just going to look like every other genre movie released during the same period.

But okay, we’re going to judge this movie on other terms, because this is going to be a review about judgment, what judgment says, what it matters. The new “Rabid” focuses on a would-be fashion designer played by Laura Vandervoort, who, like Marylin Chambers, seems to have a very specific and very narrow sort of fame, known for a recurring role as Supergirl on “Smallville” — as far as pop culture, that’s like five Supergirls ago. Because this is a movie, her character of Rose is supposed to be vaguely unattractive because of some skin discoloration. At least before she ends up in a motorcycle accident that leaves her horribly disfigured.

One of the goals of someone making a movie like this is to see what you can pull off with the gore effects. Rose awakens to the most savage wound on her face. It looks like the makeup department tried to realistically create an injury that could be caused by a brutal impact with pavement. I’m not sure if they did their medical research, however, because days after the accident (and ensuing hospital stay), she’s walking around with her entire cheek basically being one open sore, a flap of skin hanging off the other side of her face. I don’t think you have to be a doctor to understand that maybe it isn’t the best idea to leave a woman with open sores across her entire face that’s going to attract bacteria. Of course, the doctors in this movie dress in the all-red scrubs of another Cronenberg film, “Dead Ringers”. I don’t know. Maybe it’s just Canada.

Rose looks up Dr. Burroughs (William Atherton), who has pioneered advances in skin grafting. The results not only restore Rose’s face, but turn her into, well, Laura Vandervoort. Her newfound confidence suggests an embrace of the sexual promiscuity of the original, but that’s more of a headfake. As she starts to infect those around her with a virus that, essentially, turns them into zombies, it becomes clear that she has served as a guinea pig for a much larger plan. Rose, and her connection to the world of fashion, will be the catalyst for an unexpected medical breakthrough.

Which is to say, the new “Rabid” is less about the condition, and more about an evil supervillain plot. The change is labored – it has a mad villain putting pieces in place via an elaborate and dangerous plan when, in fact, medically there was probably an easier legal avenue. Dude, you created a scientific miracle, it doesn’t require all these machinations. The evil plan manifests in a series of competent but overfamiliar zombie attack sequences. The movie is a superficial remake, but it’s a workmanlike genre picture on its own, held up by a few respectable performances and sharper-than-expected plotting. Nothing as haunting as the armpit phallus of the original film, but this is, at times, a modest genre success.

The picture comes from the Soska Sisters – I previously reviewed their “See No Evil 2”, where I was more negative about the film, but generally higher on the sisters themselves. Unfortunately, when I wrote that, I was not aware of certain other factors. There was a “scandal” on social media when they tried promoting “Rabid” in 2019 on Twitter, getting kicked off the platform for what I assume were explicit gore images. Apparently, there was a rush to their defense by several right wing personalities like Idiot Without A Village Jack Posobiec, because back then Twitter was seen as a place where liberal ideology was welcomed. I have heard that the sisters may have had a dalliance with One America News Network as well, though I haven’t been able to confirm (though the network doesn’t strike me as fans of “Dead Hooker In A Trunk”). This is, frankly, distressing stuff, and it explains why they never got distribution for their last (admittedly dubious) looking film, and haven’t been getting a lot of industry attention lately. I would love to hear further explanation about this, particularly in regards to seeking approval from right wing goblins. Every moral compromise we make is for the sake of convenience, but some appreciate convenience more than others.

