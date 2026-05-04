Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ellen from Endwell's avatar
Ellen from Endwell
2h

I watch Matt Dillon just to see him hamming it up. His brother's really good at it too.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Decarceration
Ethan Luce's avatar
Ethan Luce
3h

I agree that Matt Dillon is a bit of a ham, but I think it works more often than not because most Matt Dillon characters are out of their depth try-hards in the text of the film itself.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Decarceration and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decarceration · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture