It’s International Women’s Month, and I hope you men are celebrating it by being just a little less terrible to women. The bar is low, you don’t have to be a saint, just take some time to be the game that recognizes game in the women in your life. I hope I can do my part in every little way, and here, I’m gonna try to do that with two weeks, ten full days to celebrate a specific type of lady. This will be two weeks of Dangerous Women. Because, guys, women are a little pissed off. For your own sake, maybe you should be a little concerned about this. At the very least, understand why.

“Promising Young Woman” probably won’t help a confused guy understand any more than he already does. It’s a slippery, bitter little movie, brilliant in it’s constant refusal to be grouped in with any consistent ideology, or even a specific wave of feminism. There’s no neat way to classify Cassie (Carey Mulligan), who we first meet at a bar, nearly passing out drunk, struggling to keep her flimsy composure. What would-be player Jerry (Adam Brody) spots is a chance to be a “nice guy”, to help her get home. Of course, give a “nice guy” an inch, and see what happens – Jerry thinks he’s earned the reward of this woman being his passed-out plaything. Once he gets her to his place, seemingly helpless, he realizes this is a put-on. Cassie knew what she was doing this entire time.

I’ll come out and say that the following scene is a moment I absolutely love. We cut away from Jerry’s dawning realization that he’s been caught in a sex crime before we find out what happens. It’s early, the next morning, and Cassie is barefoot, her heels in her hands. The recognition is instant: this is the Walk Of Shame. We call it this to reinforce the notion that women should be shunned for their sexual activities, and the sight of a barefoot female during early hours is not unlike Hester Prynne wearing the “A”. Of course, the way in which the last scene concluded, with Jerry in fear, suggests that Cassie hasn’t had sex with him or anyone else. At once, we see a red liquid coating Cassie’s leg. Our immediate thought is that it is Jerry’s blood, baked into our heads by a generation of rape-revenge movies – the man attempts to take advantage of the woman and pays with his life. It’s not the Walk Of Shame, it’s the Stride Of Pride.

And even then, the movie wrongfoots us – the red comes from what looks like Cassie’s morning strudel. Jerry likely received his comeuppance, but with this sleight of hand, writer/director Emerald Fennell is refusing to tell us how. It’s frustrating in the best ways – given what we’ve seen from Jerry (and from Adam Brody’s customary sleaziness– I really don’t care for this actor myself), the audience wants to see the smug date rapist receive proper punishment. Fennell denies this from us, denies it so much that as we learn more about Cassie, we realize there’s a chance Jerry might have gotten to keep himself safe, he may have escaped judgement. He may have been arrested. All kinder results than what we’ve come to expect from movies like this. It’s a big fat question mark from Fennell – rape culture is a pox on our society, but what does it say about us that we find entertainment in the idea of abusers becoming victims of violent crimes themselves?

This is complicated further the more we learn about Cassie. This is a movie about revenge, but I liken it to something like Jeremy Sauliner’s brilliant “Blue Ruin” in painfully exhibiting that revenge is a zero-sum game, specifically a game that a lot of us are bad at playing. That film, a masterpiece, follows the floundering, sloppy retribution campaign of a disillusioned hobo. This movie, by contrast, reveals that our avenging angel Cassie is otherwise very ordinary. Jerry is just the latest man she’s taken home only to surprise and humiliate once she’s revealed that they can’t be their predatory selves with her (they are largely played by clowns like Sam Richardson and Christopher Mintz-Plasse, which isn’t entirely inaccurate). But she’s not a ninja, she’s not a wizard of gizmos and surveillance. In fact, she’s a drifting college dropout working at a coffee shop, still living with her supportive but frustrated mother and father. Cassie is small, quiet, unassuming. We are constantly reminded that she’s playing a very dangerous game with very dangerous men.

Complicating her mission is Ryan (Bo Burnham), a nice guy from her past who persistently pursues her. Her guard stays up long enough for his charm offensive to knock it down. Cassie is untrusting of Ryan, because a nice guy to her is just a mask a man desperately tries to hold up for as long as possible. While she waits for Ryan’s to fall, she engages in what we slowly learn is a revenge campaign. The movie plays footsie with a few darker strategies Cassie employs, particularly in service of women who were participants in specific moments of rape culture through Cassie’s eyes. Is it fair, and/or is it feminist, to weaponize vulnerable women in order to punish other women for not fulfilling certain feminist goals? The question is further obscured by whether or not Cassie’s intentions can be labeled as feminist, in seeking to reveal the truth of sexual assault and its ensuing coverup and normalization.

But, sigh, Cassie is softening up. Partly it’s Ryan, and Burnham plays him with a puppy dog insouciance (though the way he shifts his facial expressions in a crucial third act moment is a mannerism you can’t teach). And partly it’s because, in confronting the perpetrators of sexual violence, she is alarmed that not everyone is cackling and living it up in the wake of tragedy. Some people are forlorn, some regretful. Cassie adopts an icy demeanor, her own mask, but you can see how it grows shaky when confronted with vulnerable people. Some don’t understand the weight of tragedy. Some are haunted by it, crippled. Revenge against the vulnerable doesn’t feel like revenge. Can the patriarchy be forgiven if the patriarchy is wounded and humbled? As much as Cassie seeks justice, ultimately she does need to get a life, maybe to commit to someone special. To move out, as her parents have gently cajoled her.

I’m not going to spoil the movie, I’m going to spoil real life: the patriarchy is not wounded and humbled. Cassie knows it, you know it, I know it. It’s not even like that today. As an actual male in crisis, an ex-con struggling with financial and career issues, I swear, I’m gonna throw something if I read another article about the “masculinity crisis”. More men (and women!) have written about the masculinity crisis than have reckoned with the country deciding a man credibly accused of repeated assaults on women, sexual or otherwise, should be the leader of the free world. Does it feel as if “Promising Young Woman” capitulates to certain genre requirements (with one considerable twist near the end)? – maybe. Does it feel that, as a culture, we constantly capitulate to men who believe sexual assault against women is simply the order of things? Yes, of course. Emerald Fennell is merely someone who sees and listens and documents. Somehow, we’re lacking those kinds of people in the arts, who can only talk about these ideas in euphemisms, or often not at all.

I won’t “ruin” the ending to the movie here – while it was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars, “Promising Young Woman” didn’t even gross $20 million at the box office, so I’m certain a lot of you haven’t seen it yet. I encourage you to do so, because it’s a doozy. And it challenges the notion of the onscreen crusading maneater justified in dealing out vengeance. I would argue it does so in an optimistic, fantastical way. This is, after all, a movie, one that features plot dynamics suggesting a world where policemen drop everything to chase alleged sex criminals. But how much should we really trust from Cassie’s own trail of terror, most of it happening offscreen? Fennell never goes out of her way to eliminate the possibility that Cassie isn’t just drawing incorrect conclusions and acting rashly. And Cassie is frequently, repeatedly, challenged by herself and the characters around her. It’s a movie that should provoke conversation, about who Cassie is, if you would ever be Cassie, what would it take, and what would it mean to NOT be Cassie. She’s a character poked and prodded constantly by Fennell’s narrative. Though, narratively, it does seem as if Fennell is asking one specific question the loudest – why is Cassie somehow the angriest person in this movie?

I bring up ICE a lot on this Substack because it’s important to remind people that none of the detainment or mistreatment of people in ICE custody is happening in a bubble. What ICE does is a microcosm of what happens in mass incarceration, probably with less oversight – but I’m referring to my own experiences in federal prison, and I can tell you how very little oversight exists in the first place. So when ICE announces plans for expanding detainment centers to hold 100,000 more detainees (immigrants or otherwise), you can know for certain that the Bureau of Prisons has noticed.

Despite the fact we’re talking about this, that you and I know this, there’s an obvious reason why this information surfaces. Like all theater from this White House, this is meant to be an intimidation tactic, a deterrent. They are trying to make sure that immigrants do not come to America. Given the drop in border crossings, it’s worked. What’s worth noting is how much of this performative brutality can be ascribed to prisons and jails across America. Somehow, the inhumanity of the American carceral system has NOT been a deterrent to crime, as recidivism levels remain well over 50% by most metrics, men and women find themselves constantly recycled through the system. Which conclusion are you to draw: that immigrants don’t share actual kinship with real criminals, and are just regular people trying to find a better world? Or that criminals don’t operate out of malice, but out of actual need for a society that does not provide for them the means to success, safety and security for them and their families? Pick one, or pick both. Because right now, most of America is picking neither, and they are not at all bothered by the ensuing dissonance.