I’ve always followed the Black List, an annual tradition naming the best unproduced screenplays making their way through Hollywood. And by “best”, let’s get serious – we’re talking about the ones that feel most like a movie that can be sold in a thirty-second spot, un-reliant on Intellectual Property. Many scripts arrive on the Black List and then never become movies, and that’s because it’s a career strategy. If a screenwriter can land a script on a Black List, then a studio can count on them to be hired later to fix the screenplay to “Paw Patrol VI: Jason Lives”. But more often than not, a script receives the Black List designation because it’s “movie-shaped”, combining enough familiar ideas from other genres.

I don’t think I needed to know that “Project Power” was a Black List script because surely I could have figured it out pretty clearly. It’s got all the earmarks of a script being passed around Hollywood enthusiastically.

-It’s set in an uncommon location for a big Hollywood movie, i.e. not New York, Chicago or L.A., not somewhere rural, and not somewhere exotic and overseas. This story unfurls in New Orleans, though it feels like it could be Anywhere, USA (Black List scripts tend to be aggressively apolitical). The biggest signifier is one character who spends the movie in a New Orleans Saints jersey.

-There is no main character, there are multiple leads. But this is clearly a tactic to add a lot of busy plot incidence, where someone has to go left and another has to go right and they have to Get The Things that can be put together to Form The Thing and then Get The Guy. These characters are usually ethnically diverse, but this feels like less of an attempt to give them a cultural identity and more of a way to distinguish the actions of each one, since they’re largely cogs in an over-plotty scenario.

In this case, since it’s MEGASTAR WEEK, the ostensible lead is Jamie Foxx, a well-liked performer who somehow missed his moment to become one of the world’s biggest stars. He absolutely owned the title role in “Django Unchained”, years after winning an Oscar for “Ray” in a year where he was ALSO nominated for a second Oscar, for “Collateral”. Foxx had it all, so why did he follow-up the $426 million-grossing “Django” by playing Electro in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”, one of three villains in a sequel to a movie that was already spun-off from a previous trilogy? I like Foxx’s dorky zip-zap baddie in that movie, but this was not a good career choice for a guy who should have become a legend. Considering he was a funny guy who could do drama, Foxx had such a bizarre career swerve, going from Spidey to supporting roles in “Horrible Bosses 2”, “Annie”, “Baby Driver” and, most demeaningly, Little John in the entirely unnecessary “Robin Hood” from 2018. He was very good in a couple of middling movies – “Just Mercy” and the justifiably-forgotten cop thriller “Sleepless”, but otherwise, that’s a strange journey to go from Tarantino to “Project Power”.

Here, Foxx plays Art, a former military test subject who believes the drug company that experimented on him had kidnapped his daughter. This puts him in the orbit of Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Frank, a local cop onto a massive drug case involving said pharmaceutical goons. To date, this is one of Gordon-Levitt’s last notable roles, which makes sense because he is entirely unconvincing as a cop, particularly a NOLA one. The third lead is Dominique Fishback’s Robin, a young dreamer who has been quietly selling drugs, which has gotten her involved with the other two to find the source of this ultra-powerful street drug Power.

-Another sign that this is a Black List script is the combination of several genres. In this case, it’s an action film, and it’s a crime/drug movie, but it’s also a superhero film. Power’s biggest perk is that for five minutes, it gives the user a certain superpower, one seemingly conveniently pulled from the familiar pool of cinematic powers we’ve already seen in other movies. Jamie Foxx produces energy waves, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt ends up with impenetrable skin. There’s also an invisible guy and a fire guy. Superpowers are so convenient in movies and comics. Wouldn’t it be more likely that you’d develop a five minute superpower and not know how to use it? For only five minutes, wouldn’t it be easy to not realize you can shoot lasers from your fingertips? Also, not every superpower is useful. What if you developed the power to digest food within seconds? Not useful in battle, but you could conquer the world with that kind of ability.

-This combination of genres means many Black List scripts are filled with several opportunities for big CGI-heavy sequences, and this is definitely a big, costly movie. Personally. I’m a fan of special effects, and I think we need to value that craft more, since they’re the one element of a movie for which it feels there is no margin for error. Audiencegoers will forgive all sorts of nonsense on a story and conceptual level (we long ago committed to the idea of how a gunfight looks and feels, despite being miles removed from reality). But as soon as an effect looks bendy and inconsistent with its environment (to say nothing of the same effects in another movie we just saw), the filmmakers have already been thrown under the bus.

“Project Power” stops to allow for big special effects moments, and the effects aren’t always mesmerizing, but they always catch the eye. We’re dealing in superhero tropes, but those types of effects are usually PG-13 in that they don’t fully depict what such abilities actually do to the human body. When Bruce Banner becomes the Hulk, for example, isn’t that his skin stretching to improbable lengths, only to apparently snap back with no repercussions? “Project Power” is not a hard-R-rating exactly, but some of these effects do not look like fun powers to have. Colson Baker, the erstwhile Machine Gun Kelly, shows up to be a Power user who can turn into the aforementioned fire guy, but it’s clear that parts of him are burning like embers and coming off his body the more he tries to escape the cops.,

-Finally another Black List signifier is that this movie will have no sexual tension whatsoever, because these people are action figures. Foxx and Fishback are paired up, and obviously that’s not going to happen because he’s more than twice her age. But once the three principals in this movie are introduced, you realize no one will be hooking up, no one will step offscreen to be with someone special, no one will show any sexual desire. “Project Power” doesn’t need to be filled with sex, but that’s not the point – the point is, these characters will never have an opportunity to form an intimate connection, neither with another character nor the audience. After the first half hour, you have to resolve yourself to watching three asexual people on a mission, all of them allergic to intimacy.

Why did I want to watch “Project Power”? I’m generous towards most of the movies on this site because they’re from a list of movies I specifically wrote down and wanted to see. In this case, I do think I enjoy superpowers as a trope. I like fantasizing about being able to fly, or being invincible, and how that would change someone’s life (or how it wouldn’t). “Project Power” is part of that wish-fulfillment, though the contrivance of the drug only lasting five minutes, while creating a justification for the immediacy of said abilities, seems self-defeating. You have a five minute super ability? What if, just once, it wasn’t something borrowed from the X-Men? “Project Power” is a lot like that, a bodega movie from a genre that was bound to eventually wear on audiences.

