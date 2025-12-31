If you’re a Nicolas Cage fan, there’s a list of directors you’d love to see him work with. For me, high on that last was Sion Sono, the rebellious Japanese auteur who seeks to aggressively push the medium with his genre-bending efforts. I still recall getting my hands on his four-hour epic cut of “Love Exposure”, a confounding story of Japanese cultural shifts through sex, religion and upskirt photography. I could tell you it makes more sense when you see it, but, maybe? Certainly one of the more unforgettable viewing experiences of this century.

“Prisoners Of The Ghostland” isn’t exactly as ambitious or confusing, nor is it even half as long. But this one is for the freaks, and it’s got something for every kind of freak. It doesn’t seem to be based on any prior work, though it has the feel of a comic book, crafting an anachronistic period for these characters to wander through. The wardrobe alone is preposterous – it feels like they assembled extras from about a hundred other unrelated movies. And if you’re a fan of Nicolas Cage, you’re getting a fully-dedicated, lunatic Cage performance, one that even seems to pay homage to previous roles – somehow, he got a piece of “Deadfall” dialogue in here!

This is post-apocalypse, one of those post-nuke futures you know, where a lot of it is about limited tech, and some of it features a steampunk aesthetic. Cage’s Hero (that’s his name!) has been tasked with rescuing one of The Governor’s (his name, probably not a democratically-elected leader) ladies, maybe a daughter, maybe something else, best not to ask. Bernice (Sofia Boutella) likely fled a life of servitude, but she’s wandered off the grid, into the Ghostland, presumably where Mad Max fights Lord Humongous. They’re keeping in mind that Hero is a formerly-imprisoned convict, and the Governor (exploitation vet Bill Moseley, by the way) has strapped a bomb to his testicles. If Hero doesn’t save the girl on a Snake Plissken-like schedule, he’ll blow up. And if he finds Bernice arousing, one of his testicles is gonna go.

This is especially bad news because Hero is considered a virile, handsome leading man, theoretically a couple of decades Cage’s junior. It’s a stretch, but Cage, with his swagger and intensity, is a man that every woman in his village seeks. This is Cage basically playing himself as if it were after “The Rock” and “Con Air” turned him into America’s top action star in the late nineties. Still, the movie takes great pains to showcase flashbacks where the nature of Hero’s crime is revealed, and it’s shown he is more than what he’s done, more than his sins. Frankly, I do wish movies stopped doing this. Sometimes, for very good reasons, people do bad things – you don’t need to recontextualize their crimes as being altruistic, like their daughter needs surgery, or they acted in self-defense, or they did the bad thing to prevent the worse thing. Sometimes, people commit awful acts. He could have just been a bank robber, is what I’m saying – the longer the flashbacks go on, the more you realize he’s a bank robber with a halo.

Hero gets himself involved in several action sequences. In movies like this, you don’t want to rely on your leading man committing to all these fights, since Cage was in his mid-fifties when he shot this. In addition to Boutella (adept at action due to her background as a dancer), Tak Sakaguchi, a well-regarded Japanese superstar with a gift for swordplay, becomes an ally. The whole point is that the action has an arc – Hero is fighting for himself, then he is fighting for Bernice, and finally he’s fighting the Man, freeing the oppressed people from the Governor’s rule. It’s a familiar moral arc, but Cage gives the action an added jolt. This is the unhinged Cage – not the one who, in overacting, is clearly Doing A Bit. This is the one who seems dangerous, reckless. The one whose every moment is a surprise, even when it falls within genre expectations. This is a late-career turn that stands out among his less-invested characterizations. You root for him to succeed. You also never get a clear bead on what this nutcase would consider success. It might be saving the girl. It might just be someone's head on a stick.

The Ghostland reminded me of living in tight spaces where there were places you just couldn’t go. It’s not bad enough that they limit your movement in a place already designed to limit your movement. Certain areas were deemed “out of bounds” despite being a few feet to the left or right. Usually that was because the cameras couldn’t properly capture that certain section. But if you were outdoors in the yard, and it was a space ten feet long, then it’s not really about security as much as it is about control. You’d be scolded by a guard, and if you were indeed out of bounds, you’d receive a 300-level incident report, the lowest level. There could be the loss of privileges for a month, like not being allowed visitors or not being able to shop at commissary.

But, unofficially, there were also places that you couldn’t go because they were ruled over by other inmates. I remember entering one TV room only to be told it was a “paperwork” room, you’d have to show your case information to access it. But I quickly found out that was only one of many steps – that room was reserved for one particular “car”, a group of people united by some specific superficial element. Which didn’t matter, because every time I passed that room, which housed a couple dozen people at the very least, there would be one guy sitting in his own chair, on a weekday, sewing. I lived in another unit where, at the end of the hall, was a room housing Neo-Nazis. Aside from a very select few, they didn’t want anyone standing in the hallway in front of their room. I was lucky to find this out from someone else, because otherwise I’d have no idea. Guys like that seemed to be aware people wouldn’t find out, someone would screw up, and there’s a chance to teach a very specific lesson.