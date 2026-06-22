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Jane Fisher's avatar
Jane Fisher
5h

"So what the hell are you going to do about it? What do you suppose the world does about a couple of people holding hands at a ballgame?”

Kudos to you for asking such a deceptively simple and challenging question. If only your father's answer was in jest (in the movie version, it would have been).

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2 replies by Decarceration and others
Karen Gold's avatar
Karen Gold
7hEdited

Thank you for being an ally. I have a rainbow family with three children: one gay, one straight and one nonbinary child. They are all adults, but my heart breaks to see the anti LGBTQ+ sentiment and legal prohibitions in our country. We had 10 years of progress, and now it’s an existential fight for basic rights.

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