Happy Pride Month, ladies, gentlemen and non-binary citizens of the world! Look, I’m sorry things are not going well for you. We live under incurious morons insecure about being white males with less and less power every day. They’ve decided to strike back by enacting laws and provisions to suggest people who exist across the LGBTQ+ spectrum simply don’t exist, nor do they deserve to exist. I simply urge all of us, no matter your identity or extracurriculars, to band together, lock arms with your neighbor, and remind them that we are all one, and the forces of love far outnumber those of hate. Always have, always will.

Most close-minded people who fight against LGBTQ communities simply fear what they don’t understand, what they can’t grasp, what their small brains can’t accept. I thought of that during a particularly intense moment in Celine Sciamma’s “Portrait Of A Lady On Fire”, when one lover takes another into her arms, expressing an affection disallowed by society, and asks if that’s what it’s like to “invent something.” This is a universal feeling for many who fall so deeply in love that their lives no longer make sense. You were never a murderer but you’d kill for this person. You didn’t like to gamble before but the new lover in your life makes you want to lay everything down on the Mets tonight. In this film, it’s two souls, isolated from the world, on unfamiliar terrain. It’s almost as if the world has left them behind. They don’t even recognize it. Everything they do in such close proximity to each other is its own special invention.

Marianne (Noemie Merlant) is a painter in the late 1700’s France who is summoned to Brittany, to an island far removed from the mainland. She’s been given an assignment – capture a mercurial woman of higher society, the enchanting Heloise (Adele Haenel) through artwork. Before meeting with Heloise, who is soon to marry a gentryman, Marianne is surveyed, interviewed, perhaps interrogated by the Countess (Valeria Goliano), who has been flummoxed before. She remarks on Heloise’s difficulty, suggesting not so much that she is a difficult subject for a painter, but that she is not enamored with the idea of being captured.

Indeed, the marriage is arranged. This feels like a marriage of convenience for the family name. Heloise’s sister has committed suicide, and having been the “marriage material” of the two, there’s now a gap in the nobility of the family, and Heloise must fill it by becoming the trophy wife to a man from Milan. It’s no wonder that Heloise can’t sit still when someone is recreating her visage on a canvas. It would be an artist capturing her at her lowest.

She does indeed open up to Marianne, however, the two of them sharing quiet conversations during walks on the beach. Marianne commits to knowing, understanding this ethereal beauty. You can see early on that she takes her craft seriously, she is devoted, principled, maybe even humorless. It’s not long when she arrives at their mansion on a hill when she begins making requests of the young pregnant housemaiden, while also proving capable all on her own. She’s here to work – help quickly, or get out of the way. At the very least, when Marianne and Heloise are not making doe eyes at each other, their feminine camaraderie with the housemaiden (Luana Barjami) creates a domestic circle. They are stealing a sisterhood from the patriarchy that doesn’t want them to have it.

Obviously, the housemaiden is distracted by her health situation, frequently leaving the other two women alone. What’s interesting is that Marianne commits to several portraits of Heloise, trying to capture her ineffable beauty even if she literally cannot sit still. It’s an intriguing development that, as Marianne attempts to paint her subject, for her it only becomes more difficult. Not only has she been intimate with the subject, she also feels that Heloise is posing differently, presenting herself differently. She was merely a subject for the brush, but the way she sits and looks back at Marianne has changed both women. It’s the provocative notion regarding how, as we become more enamored with someone, those affections change that person in a way that alters who they were and makes them a completely different figure in your eyes. Your love changes the person with whom you’re smitten, and so can love ever be eternal?

“Portrait Of A Woman On Fire” is unfussy and straightforward like most great films directed by women. Generally, they tend to avoid getting bogged down by excessive artifice, extensive run times, and endless gimmicks. This is a movie about intoxication, about a love that burns across the sands, two people removed by culture, circumstance and expectations, gazing at each other over a burning flame between them. It’s about want, but it’s also about seduction. It’s about Heloise being taken, first by her family eager to wed her away (which we largely hear from the Countess – what a delight it is to catch up with the still-beautiful Goliano after decades spent in less-familiar foreign pictures), and then by the passion of a person who must claim her body for portraiture, and then her heart. It is the proverbial Love That Cannot Be. But in her strong sense of place, her intense immediacy, Sciamma has made a movie about the thrill of the love that was. And, within my own memory, it’s almost as if it is the love that is, and always will be. The great movies feel as if they last forever. “Portrait Of A Lady On Fire”, somehow, endures in its smoldering, low-key, complicated eroticism.

I want to tell a story about my father, and to do so I will speak ill of the dead. He was a virulent homophobe, born of a society where such bigotry was normalized and encouraged. About a decade before his passing, we went to a minor league baseball game. He was noticeably agitated about the sight of two young adult women locking hands, behaving in some sort of amorous manner that caught his attention more than mine. It very much was just public affection, inoffensive, unobtrusive – I don’t even think they kissed. It was none of my business, though my father could not help but complain about it on the way out the stadium. I tried to politely change the subject, but he seemed addicted to bemoaning the topic. He spent many of his final years simply complaining, not a single idea, solution, or productive notion in sight.

Eventually I confronted him angrily. I was no longer a young man, and as an adult I didn’t have to put up with this crap. So I did something that terrified and agitated him (and myself, to be honest) – I challenged him. I asked him, “So, you don’t like that this is going on at the ballpark, even though it’s none of your business and doesn’t involve you. So what the hell are you going to do about it? What do you suppose the world does about a couple of people holding hands at a ballgame?” And he stopped. Clearly, he had never bothered to think about it. Clearly (and tellingly) no one had actually asked his opinion on the topic. And as such, he has never stopped to wonder, what should we do about this alleged problem I can’t help ranting about?

The first thing out of his mouth shocked me. He nodded to himself and figured, “Well, we can’t kill them all.” He was honestly saying it as if genocide was an idea on the table. While he was bringing up the idea to deny it, he was acknowledging that he lacked the ego (and the accompanying stupidity) to think these ancient lifestyles could be somehow eradicated in his lifetime (which again, for context, is over). He was showing a very basic foresight that our current government (and several others across the world) are not showing. He knew there were too many people, there would be too many weapons, too many busted logistics. From a practical perspective, that level of eradication was not plausible.

But that’s not what’s happening right now. The white nationalists in the American government are attempting to demonize and marginalize any lifestyle that isn’t theirs. Why try to destroy, and earn unwanted scrutiny, when you can simply criminalize and arrest? But he’s right. He’s right about marginalized people, and everyone who fights for, and fights alongside, marginalized people. All you have to do is make sure that at the end of the day, someone says, “Well, we can’t kill them all.” Stand for what’s right, and if there are enough of you, enough of us, they can’t kill all of us.