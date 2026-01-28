There’s a pretty crackerjack 2010 French thriller called “Point Blank”, not to be confused with the classic Lee Marvin movie of the same name. Foreign films, once upon a time, could play like smaller mainstream movies, but by the time we reached 2010, many movies made overseas had mainstream American inclinations but continued to receive smaller and smaller arthouse releases. Which is to say that the French “Point Blank” is propulsively entertaining in a way western audiences would recognize, though if you’re looking for something a bit more highbrow, thoughtful and stereotypically French, look elsewhere. It was 2010, American movies were special effects orgies, and France was making tight, satisfying 1992-coded suspense thrillers.

The era around 2019 seemed, to someone in prison, like a golden age of getting movies made. That time period, with streaming services with deep pockets showing up in the marketplace, felt like you could walk into any producer’s office and get a green light with minimal experience, credibility and/or ideas. Which is a mixed blessing, really – I’m sure we’ve missed out on a lot of great movies because certain writers were bad at pitches. And conversely, I bet a lot of bad pitches earned a yes during this right-before-COVID period, not necessarily in regards to bad movies but underrealized ones. Which is why a lot of medium-profile Netflix movies like this, an American remake of “Point Blank”, seem like half-complete concepts copied from a cocktail napkin.

Superficially, 2019’s “Point Blank” follows the tight plot elements of the first film. Transplanted, fairly evocatively, from the banlieues of France (I am not French and probably using that word wrong, but it feels so right) to Cincinnati, it again sees a burglar, Abe, ending up in the hospital after a deal gone wrong. Abe’s got people hunting for his head, so as he’s recovering from some heavy injuries while in police custody, he’s eyeing the exits. He’s in the care of a male nurse, Paul, but Paul doesn’t know exactly how much Abe is in demand. When thugs kidnap Paul’s wife, he’s given an ultimatum: either she dies, or Paul breaks Abe out and delivers him to a powerful local gang.

The original movie stars Gilles Lellouche, a popular and acclaimed French actor who nonetheless is more of a regular guy – think, a dude with Dustin Hoffman’s thoughtfulness and Edward Norton’s alpha-male assertiveness. Technically the perfect guy for an action movie, someone who is not a all bulletproof, but can plausibly navigate dangerous life-or-death choices (it’s the steroidal eighties that led to an entire genre being conquered by bullies who erased all suspense by immediately exerting their physical superiority over increasingly second-class villains). “Point Blank”, unfortunately, is a little more conventional, as Abe and Paul are played by MCU vets Frank Grillo and Anthony Mackie. You could have called this movie “Two Jacked Dudes” and it would have been the same movie. When you’re watching the original, you’re thinking, this guy can’t necessarily punch his way out of this problem. In this movie, you’re thinking, these two can punch their way out of a problem, so we have to keep throwing things at them so they always have something to punch!

Grillo, as I’ve said before, always seems like the realest dude in Hollywood – that’s no different here, as he’s always the most badass guy onscreen. Mackie… well, let’s take a minute. He’s good here. I want to stand up for the guy, with caveats. I think he’s got a world of talent and charm. He’s funny and likable when he gets to play loose, which used to happen frequently before he jumped on the Marvel train. But I also thought he matched his Oscar-nominated co-star Jeremy Renner in “The Hurt Locker”, and he was the star of one of the best American movies of the 2010’s in “Night Catches Us”. He’s okay here, in a role that’s more physically demanding than anything else. But he’s also earned a lot of negativity for his most popular role as Captain America in the Marvel films, where he muffles his own charisma as this uptight avatar, like Anthony Mackie is as cowed by the weight of the hero’s shield as much as Sam Wilson is. The writers have done a poor job defining him despite several movies and a show, and in his big leading role a year ago (“Captain America: Brave New World”, the MCU nadir), his character was consistently two steps behind the viewer as far as that movie’s plot machinations. The guy is good, so I kind of hate the media circus surrounding the return of Chris Evans in this next “Avengers” movie as supplanting Wilson, even though the two characters have coexisted in the comics from the sixties to today. I think it would be a mistake to not have Evans and Mackie share the screen as equals, but that’s because I do wish a fine actor wasn’t wholly remembered for playing such a thinly-written character that, despite no mainstream demand, kept returning for what will likely be nine movies and a whole TV series.

Anyway, what follows Abe and Paul are a series of contrived-feeling, TV-level situations. Obviously the bad guys need Paul to procure Abe, but they transparently don’t need Paul beyond this transaction, so it’s entirely on Paul to navigate his own safety while keeping his wife alive. And in addition to pissing off local criminals (including one gangster who, inexplicably, is a hardcore film buff with dreams of directing), Abe’s also got a little leverage against local law enforcement, and the cops certainly know. Marcia Gay Harden is one of the cops investigating Abe’s sudden aided escape from custody. Is she one of the crooked cops? Are you going to hire an Oscar winner to play a cop oblivious to the police corruption that drives the plot? Let’s pretend this is a question.

“Point Blank” comes from director Joe Lynch (“Mayhem”), normally a horror vet stepping a little outside of his wheelhouse. Lynch can’t really deliver on the typical action thrills – they’re manageable, and all highlights belong to the performers – but he keeps the film at a punchy pace and gooses the action with a few novel soundtrack choices. The movie is under ninety minutes and glides through your system, so as a movie, this isn’t going to be an experience you’re going to remember through the years. But it was 2019, it is Netflix, and it was likely a project assembled during a Ted Sarandos’-funded liquid lunch. It’s content, and if you make peace with that, the film goes down as well as a crap beer at a dive bar at closing time.

