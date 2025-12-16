I hope you’ve put the kids to sleep, because we’re about to enter a world of KINK. One week before Christmas, you can make a final effort to end up on the naughty list with this week’s collection of films, some of which tiptoe on the other side of propriety. We’re beginning with a queasy double dose, a look at the world of pornography through very specific, distinct perspectives.

The excellently-named Ninja Thyberg helms “Pleasure”, an aggressively explicit tale of a young woman who is making her way through the ranks of the adult film industry. Sophia Kappel plays “Bella Cherry”, entering this somewhat-unregulated world of skin flicks with eyes open and nerves primed. The film’s argument seems to be, is anyone truly prepared for this environment?

There’s a documentary-like verisimilitude to “Pleasure”, as Bella moves in with a number of established and semi-established performers in the hills of Los Angeles. Some of them are played by adult stars whom I do not recognize why would I recognize them I know nothing about them so stop asking me why are you looking at me funny I’m not looking at you funny so let’s drop it. Anyway, the advantage for her is to spend time with people who can show her how to be safe and secure on sets surrounded by men less concerned with her safety and more focused on getting the movie done. The disadvantage is that these people are, ultimately, competition. And considering what kind of profession we’re talking about, it would be nice to have a healthy work/home divide.

Bella, to her credit, doesn’t flinch. There’s a moment at a party where she has to kiss up to a powerful agent, and he’s such a gross dwarfling of a man, a little fat troll with sausage fingers. Any one of us would be feeling awkward trying to talk this man into joining a bowling league or something. Here, she’s wheeling and dealing with him just for the right to be buried under a bunch of sweaty naked men, and she’s doing it effortlessly. Later, she comes face to face with a popular male star and is told to be respectful. She instead chucks him into the pool. Bella’s resolve is consistent – it’s a world dominated by male desire, but she’s the product everyone wants.

The story details largely revolve around online networking and Internet strategy combined with interpersonal politics. Not every moment with the young Bella is a victory. On sets, the male talent and male directors talk around her, as if she’s furniture, how to grab her, how she should be positioned. Thyberg uses handheld camerawork to emphasize Bella’s point of view, as she is often lying down and men are frequently above her. Conversation becomes male shoulders bobbing out of context, patches of raw male skin wrapped around malformed torsos, physiques that haven’t been given nearly the attention she’s afforded herself. If you’re one of those guys who is repulsed by bare male skin (since I’ve been in prison, that is me) it can be a tough sit.

“Pleasure” is an interesting watch in how incisive it is about being a sex worker without passing judgement. Bella is a character attempting to maintain agency in an industry that doesn’t want her to have it, and which depends on the fantasy of her not having it. The pressure implicit in the industry, to go faster and harder and more violent, is a pressure that comes for her as she tries to maintain her sanity in a high pressure profession. Kappel never lets you forget that Bella is not beholden to any puritanism from a lover or family, but also that this is a very young, inexperienced woman. All it takes is one “yes”, and your reputation and career can be ruined, and that doesn’t even take into account mental health.

As measured and thoughtful as “Pleasure” is, “Mope” might be the complete antithesis. The former film is clean, almost antiseptic, in presenting a world that is professionally managed and secured for maximum stability. But “Mope”, the true life story of a male porn star, is dirty, sloppy, an exploitation film about the short-lived career of Steven Driver. Whereas the story of Bella Cherry is of a beautiful woman rising upwards within the industry, Driver is a “mope”, just another guy in a sea of wannabees without obvious talent or charisma but the mistaken impression he can become a major star in the adult film world.

Driver, a Black man, is never once comfortable in his own skin. In an industry that fetishizes racial stereotypes, he has a meek build and public school grammar, no aptitude for what women, or even men, find arousing. His panicked eyes dart around every set, seeking for a way to distinguish himself. During one shoot, in mid-coitus, he decides to add personality to his scene by wearing furry gloves, launching his hands in the air and screaming “MONSTER HANDS!” Reader, Monster Hands recurs, and it is never not funny.

It’s an interesting relationship for the socially-maladjusted Driver when he develops a passive-aggressive alliance with “Tom Dong”, a fellow mope also marginalized by racial stereotypes, forced to play impotent Yellow Peril archetypes. Driver is reaching out for companionship, but he’s also using Dong much like the industry does, as a gofer and an underling. And both of them end up working under a scummy producer played with uncommon depth by comedy veteran Brian Huskey. You’ve seen Huskey before, usually having to play goofy reaction shots in comedies big and small, even commercials. But here, he creates a fully-realized character, an over-stressed smut peddler who gives these inept idiots a chance, both as an act of mercy and as a predatory gesture. He’s going to use them, because nothing beats cheap labor.

“Mope” becomes something of a horror story, as Driver and Dong wander from one shoddy set to the next, forever languishing in the obscurity of pornography no one would willingly watch. It builds to a too-surreal-to-be-true finale that is actually straight from eyewitness accounts, an elaborate dissolution of Driver’s dreams and a panicked act of violence with one of Driver’s samurai swords. An artifact, something valuable in anyone’s hands, but dangerous when possessed by someone who does not have a clue. Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, as Driver, walks a fine line in creating this lost soul, developing him as a tragicomic figure of pity but forcing you to keep looking. In a disreputable low budget movie like this, one less about the performers of porn as much as the sticky floors and broken beds, his work is a minor miracle.

Obviously, when I was in prison guys sought out pornography, some having had no interactions with women in years. In my first spot, phones were everywhere, marked as contraband, but owned by a select few, rented out per the hour. Guys would grab one and enter a stall in the bathroom, perusing at will for $6-$8 an hour, and the owner would stake out a spot in the hallway in case officers would show up. They were not terribly hard to access, but cops had phone quotas, so they were more than excited to chase you down if they knew what you were doing. Often, cops would enter the building and make a beeline for wherever the phone was, and you’d have to ask how they knew this.

In the following institution, we were much further away from society, so phones never really made it in. I saw one, but generally, if they were around they were well hidden. Guys had xeroxes of porn magazines, which definitely seemed old given that they were from, y’know, magazines. There were photo agencies that, like many businesses, preyed on lazy inmates with a lot of disposable income, and they would send semi-nude photos of adult film actresses and models. I knew one guy who had a friend on the outside print out illicit pictures and then draw over them with a special erasable ink that only he could remove. He would sell these pictures for a considerable sum. Somehow, many of these made it through the mail room.