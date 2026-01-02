When Rob Feld walks into a room, people freeze. Of course, we know him as Nicolas Cage. But in “Pig”, Cage’s Rob has those sunken eyes of someone who has seen too much to maintain his humanity. He’s diminished, spectral. And yet, when he enters a room, he earns the hushed silence of a John Wick. Like Wick, Rob is single-minded and dangerous. He wants his truffle pig back.

At the start of “Pig”, Rob and his truffle pig are partners in lucrative crime, Rob utilizing his little piglet to find truffles, which the bedraggled Rob theoretically monetizes in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle living off the wild. When his pig is taken in an act of violence, it’s less about Rob losing his source of income and more about a profound violation. Rob seems to know who may have taken his little oinky friend. He’s gonna drag patsy Amir along with him to find his pig. Rob seems to have little care as to who has to get hurt to bring back the pig, though he seems to have made peace with the fact that it will be him who endures the most pain. Rob spends the movie covered in blood – it doesn’t make him look like a badass, it just makes him look concussed and in need of treatment. Well, alright, it makes him look a little like a badass.

Rob’s past trickles through the narrative, haunting the film and him. We don’t see anything – but Rob keeps getting that two part recognition – “Is that you?” followed by a quieter variation of, “... what happened?” Another movie comes to mind, the recent “Jay Kelly”, where we hear a lot about the title character’s past as a movie star, only to later indulge in a series of elaborate flashbacks. In “Jay Kelly”, the flashbacks illuminate further detail of what we know about the person this man was. In “Pig”, you don’t get that, because this is a more confident filmmaker at work. Every mention of the past has Cage squinting, as if trying to see through the fog of memory, before giving up. It’s Cage’s performance that tells you that you know everything you need to.

Cage is largely matched with Amir, a business associate Rob has turned into a gofer. Amir, a young man of some status, nonetheless acquiesces to be Rob’s driver and helper, partly out of devotion to a colleague and partly out of sheer fear. This is Alex Wolff, former child star. It’s funny for these child stars to score one great role after another before realizing stardom only allows so many people. And now here’s Wolff, playing a character type who shows up specifically because the plot can’t move forward unless someone is hit in the face. A thrilling career arc. He is cowed by the presence of Cage, who delivers one of his most powerful performances, free of theatrics and histrionics. This pig was all he had. This is a man truly with nothing to lose. Typically in movies, that guy picks up a gun and makes people hurt. But what Rob is doing feels more honest. More sacrificial.

“Pig” is directed by Michael Sarnoski. This was his first feature film, and he immediately creates a culinary world of cooks and chefs that nonetheless feels sinister, secretive. Rob runs through every connection he has, and it takes him to the darker places these people occupy when they are not preparing food. Saronski’s shooting style is straightforward, emphasizing the difference between the pastoral surroundings of Rob’s new life and the harsh, cluttered realm of high end restaurants he infiltrates, filled with stern bosses, feeble kitchen hands and ornery, angry types that seem no more happy living off the land. “Pig” is a harsh movie about a man who has changed his principles, and the cold world that victimizes him for his choice. Cage has never been more tragic.

At some point, you, dear reader, may find yourself on the other side of the law. You will be assigned a public defender. It’s important to understand that public defenders are assigned to your case. Their hopes are not that they can protect your freedom — they are hoping that your case is easier than the last one, because they have a lot of cases, and the easiest ones are their favorites. I was initially issued a public defender, and as I explained my case to him, I could see him calculating inside his head how much work he’d have to do.

I eventually obtained a paid lawyer. And I want to emphasize what this means when you get a lawyer to defend you in a criminal case. You are accessing someone’s access — in a lawyer, you’re finding someone who can collaborate with a prosecutor. Typically, defense lawyers will have some sort of established relationship with the prosecutor trying to send you away for a long time. So there is someone trying to destroy your life (a prosecutor will likely go much harder than is merited to put you away) and you are going to hire someone who is friendly with them to protect you.

You will go back and forth with your lawyer, and your lawyer will then go out to lunch with the prosecutor. During the time you are planning what to do with the rest of your possibly-doomed life, your lawyer will be bartering on your behalf to find a reasonable solution. Because everyone is looking for a deal, a plea that all sides can accept. So if the prosecutor believes you deserve twenty years, your lawyer is going to champion ten to fifteen years, and if you’re demanding five years in response, your lawyer is going to talk you out of that. What you need to do beyond that depends on your situation. But you need to understand that, unless you want to go to trial (which happens in close to 4% of all situations, and which deeply upsets the prosecutor, the judge and the government), your lawyer is not fighting for you, they are negotiating with a buddy on your behalf. Lawyers are more likely to be friends with each other than they will be friends with you.

