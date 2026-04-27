Welcome to a week of indie horror! As you know, every October I celebrate SCARETOBERFEST, where we do a full month of horror films, truly the most wonderful time of the year. But there’s no reason we can’t celebrate it year-round. Fact is, there’s still a massive list of movies I want to cover for this Substack, and a disproportionate number of them are horror. I love the genre, so let’s talk about some unsung titles this week!

I was not prepared for how much I would enjoy Nicolas Pesce’s “Piercing”, a small, chatty thriller starring two manipulative killers-turned-victims-turned-killers-again. Your protagonist is the itchy, sweaty Christopher Abbott, a married sociopath seeking an outlet for his murderous urges. His solution is to lock himself in a motel room with a prostitute, whom he will dismember and discard, committing a guilt-free killing. This is not terribly different from Abbott’s role in 2023’s “Sanctuary”, a two-hander where he verbally and sexually spars with Margaret Qualley. Abbott has cornered the market on sociopathic sadbois in claustrophobic spaces.

He orders a specific escort, one who seems like the easiest prey to him. A mixup occurs, however, and he ends up with Mia Wasikowska’s notably damaged sex worker, who seems as if her own self-destructiveness will be a wrench in his murder plans. The perfect murder can be waylaid by someone who not only wishes to kill themselves but is notably bad at it. After her failed suicide attempt, Abbott actually takes her to the hospital, in the hopes of resuming his plans later. But what was to ensue involved a power dynamic. And now that dynamic is actively ruptured. Cue “cat + mouse”, with an upscale bent, though this is deceiving. The material is based on a novel by Ryu Murakami. But the movie memorably (and awesomely) ends with the theme to Dario Argento’s delightful giallo “Tenebrae”. Clearly, there are a couple of influences clashing, to a fairly entertaining extent.

There are a few dream sequences to illuminate backstory, but this is largely something of a play between two characters. Pesce finds ways to shoot the film to avoid monotony, unafraid to capture a ceiling or two in the dead space of the frame but also to capture the action at knee-level. This cinematic realism clashes nicely with sequences occuring outdoors, where the buildings are largely captured as impressively detailed miniatures. It’s just one of many odd but pleasing choices in a film that, somehow, was released by Universal Pictures, albeit on only eighteen screens.

This is a small movie, and Pesce diversifies the visuals by using cheap models to emphasize the different buildings and location — it almost seems like origami. The low-fi approach keeps the scale small, which means that the revelations about Abbott’s psychosis hit harder, much of it coming across through his performance. You can imagine this as a stage piece, though it’s got a strong cinematic vision enough that it’s smirking conclusion plays as slyly satisfying. “Piercing” is a lot less severe than Pesce’s debut “The Eyes Of My Mother”, but it goes down a lot easier than his compromised remake of “Grudge”.

It would be disingenuous to ignore that there are several economies in prison, and one of them is prostitution. And the way that would largely work is through our bartering system. Everywhere I went, it was the same, though I understand it differs based on institution. But fish are money. Specifically, packages of mackerel, going for a dollar each on the compound. A book of stamps would count as nine dollars, so, eight mackerel. So if you were wondering how people were accommodated for selling their body, fish and stamps were the answer. In prison, just about everyone has some sort of price. I should be thankful no one ever met mine.

In every institution, there were people ready to service their fellow inmates. There would be a cost thrown out somewhere, and people would make their own pitch. Prison economies are wonky, in that it’s a volatile grading system, and a handful of men have the most money, at least for a short while. I generally had $20-$30 on hand, sometimes more, but some men had lockers filled with hundreds of dollars in mackerel and stamps (the latter of which did not take up much space at all). So those that would offer their services would simply sit and wait. And when a man showed up with ten books of stamps, they generally knew what was expected. People always offered to give me details on these interactions. Please no.