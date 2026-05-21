Even when a director seems like they’re up their own behinds, I can always respect a guy with a distinct sensibility. Michael Bay has an ugly, hateful mindset that results in movies made for cretins, but there’s only one Michael Bay, and he’s unique enough that his toxicity deserves a begrudging respect. As you can say that about a filmmaker who makes billion dollar “crowd pleasers”, so too can you offer a similar critique to someone like Eddie Alcazar, who apparently charmed Steven Soderbergh enough so Soderbergh would produce two of his excessively extra-low-budget genre exercises in style over substance.

In “Perfect”, Alcazar wants to chase, and complicate, the idea of self-improvement. Oddly enough, the voice of “reason” in this film is a maternal ice queen played by Abbie Cornish. Looking stunning in a white dress, seemingly miles away from the events of the film (the senior billing in the credits suggests she filmed her material in a day), she is wealthy and image-conscious, which is why she takes an active interest in grooming her teenage son (Garrett Waering) to become the perfect genetic creature. The film begins with him disposing of a woman’s corpse found in his bed. He’s disturbed by what he might be. Mom just thinks that’s a good prompt to broach this conversation.

The boy, seemingly unnamed, is taken to a far-off facility in the jungle where he will be the subject of experiments. The idea is that imperfection is sort of a program implanted in us, and it must be removed for the body to recover and reach its natural idyllic state. Which is funny in a movie where everyone looks like a supermodel, but maybe that’s the irony implicit in this airless installation that plays like a music video with the music removed. Flying Lotus provides the score, but its impact is minimal on the subtle body horror being depicted, the cutting and flaying of flesh, the injection of crystals, the internal footage of cells and chemicals shifting and churning inside the body.

Plot isn’t a key component to a movie like this, which merely vibes from one dirge-like trance to another. Better to emphasize how this facility is a breeding ground for illicit sex between the subjects, while similarly-ageless beautiful people overlook the results. I recognized Tao Okamoto from “The Wolverine”, but I was not at all certain what she was doing. There were screens involved, I think. Most of the movie consists of slow-motion shots of skin melting and reforming over voiceover about how their bodies are being freed from an unspecified higher power. Perhaps chaos over conformity, though it feels more like shedding the body in exchange for another corporeal form. Credit to the production for finding a killer location to shoot, even if the movie seems interested in eventually placing characters within a VR Tron simulation. This is an experiment, and as such, it’s a treat for the eyes, but there won’t be much else for you to grasp.

“Divinity” is a bit of a maturation of the themes of “Perfect”, this time with a larger, but still small budget. Again with Soderbergh on-board, this is a more-explicitly science fiction tale of a futuristic wasteland, this time where the world has gone away, leaving only self-care. Jaxxon Pierce (Stephen Dorff) seems to be having a better life than most, benefiting from sales of his live-forever substance Divinity. But it’s a flawed formula passed on by his late father (Scott Bakula), and he is determined to perfect it, building new codes and formulas to find the exact result so the substance™ can no longer mutate its subjects. He also has a considerable amount of sex with his assistant Lynx (Emily Willis). Priorities, people.

Again, Alcazar is obsessed with bodies, shapes, physicality, and idealized versions of perfection. There’s a lot of that in regards to two barbarians, nameless drones played by Moises Arias and Jason Genao, who seek to obtain Divinity for themselves. They are brothers, and are at each others’ throats for most of the runtime – Alcazar is fascinated by each digressive moment of the two of them attacking each other. One does not need to know this movie was largely filmed without a script, according to Wikipedia, to see how Alcazar’s roving eye was interested in capturing any spontaneous moment rather than furthering a morose, thin concept.

“Divinity” is intended as a wild visual experience more than a cohesive narrative – these sorts of movies get lost in the modern marketplace, but I would have excitedly rented this from the video store as a teenager. In an experience about surfaces, it’s understandable that social gadfly Karrueche Tran would pop up as some sort of deadly futuristic prostitute. And when Bella Thorne arrives as some sort of off-the-grid general of a fembot army, it makes an inexplicable cosmic sense. “Divinity” is entirely in black and white, but it’s low-fi editing and formatting of shots and sequences creates a layered visual outlay that excites the senses, even when you’re pretty sure this movie is adding up to a nonsense denouement where the movie’s intentions are spelled-out via an incoherent info-dump. Eddie Alcazar has made two wildly inventive experiments – it’s easy to mock their self-seriousness and sometimes-obvious budgetary limitations. It’s easier to surrender to their multi-layered horny-dystopia imagery.

It’s exceptionally easy in America to be labeled a gang member. In prison, it’s an simple label to affix to someone, as the burden of proof is low when you’re talking convicted criminals (it can come from just playing Dungeons And Dragons!). But on the outside, all you need to do is associate with gang members to be placed on a database, a database that ends up affecting the rest of your life should you ever develop your own criminal record. The standards are low, in some cases nonexistent – designation of a gang member might stem from associations, plus hunches. In some cases, being a gang member is defined as simply being a member of a gang. This is no way to be serious, and yet, this affects hundreds of young Americans.

Of course nobody is in a rush to re-define what law enforcement might consider a gang member. Calling every minority who wears certain colors a gang member is of course racist and ignorant. But pushing back against these topics may also require an indelicate language as hairs are split to determine what is gang behavior and what is culture – a reminder that a lot of these conversations happen between white people in white-dominant spaces. As the article above notes, only recently have some been able to actually challenge and appeal their gang member designations, which seems like a wild loophole, the idea that law enforcement can label you a gang member with no repercussions. It’s a reminder to everyone told by their parents and authority figures that, if they followed the law, they would never get in trouble. It should be exceedingly clear that anyone who hears this is being told a fairy tale. You’re only as good, to the criminal justice system, as they declare you are good.