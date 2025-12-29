Welcome to the second ever full-on NICOLAS CAGE WEEK, honoring the hardest-working actor in Hollywood! Again, this site covers movies from 2014-2023, when I was in prison, and when Cage was collecting paychecks like Pokèmon. There was supposedly a point when he paid off his IRS debts, but he just couldn’t stop working, no matter the place, and sometimes no matter the paycheck. And in 2014, Cage went up to Canada to “Pay The Ghost”.

“Pay The Ghost” begins with Nic as a typical, placid Nic Cage dad. He’s with his son at a carnival, and the boy is jumping around, playing, being rambunctious, and also the perfect Daddy’s boy. It’s kind of a dead giveaway when a movie begins like this, really, this simulation where everything is perfect and there are no problems and everyone is as happy as can be. Are things gonna go bad? More succinctly, do you know that this is a genre film? You know now.

Shortly before his disappearance, little Charlie mutters the words “pay the ghost”, which doesn’t mean much to his father, Mike (Cage). But once he disappears, it’s all Mike can do to keep repeating it in his head as if it’s the key to his son’s vanishing. For a short while, Mike is pestering the cops nonstop, a period that becomes an entire year. It becomes a bit like “Prisoners”, where Jake Gyllenhaal’s sleep-deprived Detective Loki (... what?) basically tells a harried Hugh Jackman that he’s working around the clock to find the kid, 23/6. In other words, they’re getting sick of this guy always pestering the cops with flimsy evidence and hunches. This is a recurring element in a lot of terrible films for leading men still trying to hold onto their mojo – the scenes right before this rugged alpha male takes justice into his own hands, when he has to badger some generic character actor about doing what he needs him to do, and the character actor rudely shooting him down while still being careful to avoid emasculating the superstar. In this movie, it’s just one element being crossed off a list.

Cage’s investigation leads him to some sub-”X-Files” discoveries, where he ends up in an alternate world where kids are being kidnapped by witches. Spirits of witches. Concepts of a plan of witches. There seems like an overall explanation for what’s going on, but it sounds clear that they had an answer, pushed it to the end of the script, and decided to emphasize all the pages that said [INSERT SPOOKY STUFF], most of the scares being non-sequiturs. This is one of those movies where a supernatural entity makes continuously-inarticulate statements through the bodies of others, or with cryptic statements and foreboding signals. Dude, just leave a note and be done with it. Coy ghosts are so twentieth century.

Speaking of twentieth century, Nicolas Cage has done a lot of interesting films, particularly in recent years, even as his age encroaches upon his leading man status. He’s vital and hungry in the recent “The Surfer”, for example. But in “Pay The Ghost” (a title I laughed about for a long time, because it sounds exactly like a late-career Cage movie), he just seems old and haggard. Probably tired from getting off a plane, uncertain as to where he is or what script this is. He probably figured he was in safe hands from veteran filmmaker Uli Edel. Director of accomplished work like “Last Exit To Brooklyn” and “Christiane F.”, this was his first English-language film since fourteen years prior, when he helmed the Oscar-winning AFI-honored, timeless classic “The Little Vampire”. He did “The Baader-Meinhof Complex” in 2008, which is a pretty underrated thriller, but Edel was otherwise strictly working in TV during that time. “Pay The Ghost” has the feel of a TV director – someone trying to get the shot in the can so that everyone can take five for lunch. Also, frustratingly, you never find out if the ghost takes cash or card, robbing us of a scene with a bewildered Cage at an ATM wondering how to offer recompense to a spirit.

I wanted to spotlight something that caught my eye. This is a tweet from Joe Lonsdale, a creep from the Heritage Foundation.

He’s responding to the news of the American government murdering fishermen from Venezuela and retroactively claiming they are drug dealers despite the absence of any evidence, and I don’t think you need to guess where he’d stand. It’s interesting to hear him type into a very specific psychology, however. In regards to law enforcement, he says/tweets, “If I’m in charge later, we won’t just have a three strikes law. We will quickly try and hang men after three violent crimes.”

Let’s stop here for now. Firstly, he seems to have no criminal justice background, but he seems to think that he’ll soon be in the Department of Justice – considering who is getting these jobs under the current administration, this seems like a reasonable assumption. But he’s also advocating for a death penalty. So you can gussy it up later, once we get on the same page about this – he’s cheering the possibility of murder. But none of that is strange. It’s disappointing and petty and ignorant, but it is common. So let’s continue.

“And yes, we will do it in public to deter others. Our society needs balance.” Okay, so, cool story, Thanos. Public executions. When they ask this guy what separates us from the animals, this guy’s basically gonna be like, “Oh, nothing.” I mean, yeah. Not the first guy to come up with this brilliant idea, but I guess he’s all about bringing sexy back. I wonder if he typed this while wearing Jordache jeans. Anyway, public murder brings “balance.” A deep, intellectual thought. But I want to focus mostly on the final statement here.

He ends his tweet with, “It’s time to bring back masculine leadership to protect our most vulnerable.” Okay, hold on. Yes, I have interest in this from a criminal justice perspective, but there’s a scope beyond this. For years in prison, I heard a lot of people ascribe a certain set of ideals to men, men are supposed to be this or that. I felt like I was missing a moment where manhood was being redefined in specific ways, and those ways relied on being cruel, obnoxious, loud, vain. So I pause when I read this, thinking that apparently masculine leadership involves murdering people in public. I don’t support this idea, I never will, and it pisses me off. It’s someone speaking on my behalf, saying I’ve fulfilled my duties as a man by killing people in public. Yeah, I take that personally. Don’t you dare speak on my behalf, Joe, you dirtbag. And don’t assume we’re all murderers and that’s coded into our masculinity. We’re not all as insecure as you.

But it’s interesting that he views criminal justice as a scale where you have freedom on one end, and capital punishment on the other. And that this end of criminal justice, the most savage approach, is the one tied to a masculine identity. The implication is that criminal justice, despite the many female and transgender judges, lawyers, cops and guards, is specifically male. So he’s taking a broken and inefficient system, with considerable recidivism rates, a process involving the caging and diminishment of millions, and he’s ascribing it to manhood. It’s machismo when we hurt criminals. It’s valuable insight – maybe I’ve been blind to this my whole life, I didn’t realize it was masculine to put someone in cuffs, to search their anus for contraband, to oversee them, to watch them slowly die. It’s masculine to kill, just as long as someone else’s hands are dirty. Joe Lonsdale earned his perch not by having a background in criminal justice, but in being a tech entrepreneur. Well, Joe, you weakling, I hope you know where you can shove your tech.